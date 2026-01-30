80 Interesting Examples Of Japanese Architecture

by

I got my first impression of Japanese culture through real-time strategy games, where choosing to play with the civilization meant getting disciplined units and sleek pagodas, and I’ve been a fan of them ever since.

Maybe it’s my European tendency to romanticize far away places, but if you’re anything like me, the subreddit r/JapaneseArchitecture is a perfect stepping stone into that world, serving up everything from old temples to modern homes that feel very human, in the best sense of that word.

#1 Meigetsu-In (1394) By Uesugi Norikata

Image source: nakatoe

#2 Maekawa House (1942) By Kunio Maekawa

Image source: archineering

#3 House In Nishinanaku, Okayama By Artbox

Image source: nakatoe

#4 Loop By Uid Architects

Image source: reddit.com

#5 House In Shirakawa

Image source: nakatoe

#6 Todoroki House In Valley By Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane

Image source: archineering

#7 Rental Space Tower By Sou Fujimoto

Image source: nakatoe

#8 Nago City Hall (1981) By Elephant Design Group

Image source: archineering

#9 The Miyako Hotel (1959) In Kyoto By Togo Murano

Image source: nakatoe

#10 Plaza Of Kanagawa Institute Of Technology By Junya Ishigami

Image source: nakatoe

#11 Amami House – Sakai Architects

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#12 House In Gakuenmae By Fujiwaramaro Architects

Image source: archineering

#13 Extend To Forest By Kengo Kuma

Image source: nakatoe

#14 House N By Sou Fujimoto

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Sunwell Muse Kitasando By Takato Tamagami And Tsutomu Hasegawa

Image source: archineering

#16 Tea Square Morihan In Kyoto, By Kentaro Takeguchi + Asako Yamamoto

Image source: nakatoe

#17 The Five-Story Pagoda Built In 1688 At Koushoji Temple In Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

Image source: LargePurpleShoe

#18 House In Maitamon By Tomohiro Hata

Image source: nakatoe

#19 This House Feels Luxurious Without Looking Expensive

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#20 House In Nakano – Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#21 Cooperative House In Midorigaoka, Tokyo By Hitoshi Wakamatsu

Image source: nakatoe

#22 Tree House By Mount Fuji Architects

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Photo Studio By Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier + Yae Fujima

Image source: nakatoe

#24 House In Karuizawa By Case Design Studio

Image source: nakatoe

#25 House Om By Studio Monaka

Image source: nakatoe

#26 Chichu Art Museum By Tadao Ando

Image source: archineering

#27 Sayama Cemetery Community Hall By Hiroshi Nakamura & Nap

Image source: archineering

#28 House Tokyo – Junichi Sampei/ A.l.x

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#29 Mountain House, Sisono (1991) By Toshiaki Ishida

Image source: archineering

#30 Kurasako Nursery School By Katsufumi Kubota

Image source: nakatoe

#31 Kyoto International Conference Center

Image source: dingwings_

#32 Department Of Art Science At Osaka University Of Arts By Kazuyo Sejima

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Kumamoto Prefectural Museum Of Art (1977) By Kunio Maekawa

Image source: archineering

#34 Shikatebukuro Annex, Saitama By Ikimono Architects

Image source: nakatoe

#35 Arai Ryokan In Shuzenji

Image source: nakatoe

#36 Omoken Park By Yabashi Architects

Image source: reddit.com

#37 A-Shaped Lodge, Karuizawa (1960) By Kazumasa Yamashita

Image source: archineering

#38 Cloud Of Luster By Ktx Archilab

Image source: nakatoe

#39 Musashino Art University Library By Sou Fujimoto

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Nishimuraya Honkan In Kinosaki Onsen

Image source: nakatoe

#41 Poetic And Functional Minimalism In Modern Japanese House Design

Image source: DerekL1963

#42 House In Muko By Fujiwarramuro Architects

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Curtain Wall House By Shigeru Ban

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Tato House By Tato Architects

Image source: reddit.com

#45 House In Takamatsu, Japan

Image source: TX908

#46 Weekend House Alley By Manabu Chiba

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Tanimura Art Museum By Togo Murano

Image source: reddit.com

#48 This One Looks Like A “Gem”

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#49 Wacoal Building, Tokyo, By Kisho Kurokawa (1984)

Image source: Imipolex42

#50 House In Koyoen By Tomohiro Hata

Image source: nakatoe

#51 Oita Prefectural Art Museum By Shigeru Ban Architects

Image source: archineering

#52 Tsubo House – Arte-1 Architects

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#53 Vault Roof House – Keisuke Kawaguchi + K2-Design

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#54 Dear Jingumae Building By Amano Design Office

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Glass Temple By Takashi Yamaguchi

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Sunnyhills At Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo, Japan. Architect: Kengo Kuma And Associates

Image source: missyagogo

#57 House In Himeji By Fujiwaramuro Architects

Image source: archineering

#58 Some Pictures I Took In Kyoto

Image source: Calm_Passenger_5326

#59 Above The Wall By Masafumi Harigai

Image source: nakatoe

#60 Chanoma Cafe (2020), Tokyo, By Tsuyoshi Sudo

Image source: nakatoe

#61 Oblomov Bar, Fukuoka (1989) By Shiro Kuramata

Image source: archineering

#62 Airspace Tokyo By Faulders Architecture

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Zig House/Zag House In Tokyo By Studio Nasca

Image source: nakatoe

#64 I-Mango By Takuro Yamamoto Architects

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Elevated House In Rokko By Tato Architects

Image source: archineering

#66 Ya-House By Kubota Architect Atelier

Image source: nakatoe

#67 Shin-Hakushima Station By Coelacanth And Associates

Image source: reddit.com

#68 21st Century Museum Of Contemporary Art By Sanaa

Image source: archineering

#69 Jihoin Temple By Yukio Asari

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Aichi Prefectural University Of Fine Arts (1966) By Junzo Yoshimura

Image source: archineering

#71 Mukaitaki Ryokan In Higashiyama Onsen

Image source: nakatoe

#72 Ovaless House By Shigeru Ban

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Japan Guide Dog Center By Chiba Manabu

Image source: nakatoe

#74 Week Building (1986) By Shin Takamatsu

Image source: archineering

#75 Yoyogi National Gymnasium (1964) By Kenzo Tange

Image source: archineering

#76 Miyakonojo Civic Center, Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, By Kiyonori Kikutake (1966)

Image source: Imipolex42

#77 Nagano Olympic Stadium By Yuichi Saito And Rui Sekkei-Shitsu (1998)

Image source: archineering

#78 Crystal Brick House By Atelier Tekuto

Image source: reddit.com

#79 Museum Of Architecture By Toyo Ito

Image source: reddit.com

#80 Okinawa Prefectural Museum By Ishimoto

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
