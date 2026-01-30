80 Interesting Examples Of Japanese Architecture

I got my first impression of Japanese culture through real-time strategy games, where choosing to play with the civilization meant getting disciplined units and sleek pagodas, and I’ve been a fan of them ever since.
Maybe it’s my European tendency to romanticize far away places, but if you’re anything like me, the subreddit r/JapaneseArchitecture is a perfect stepping stone into that world, serving up everything from old temples to modern homes that feel very human, in the best sense of that word.
#1 Meigetsu-In (1394) By Uesugi Norikata
Image source: nakatoe
#2 Maekawa House (1942) By Kunio Maekawa
Image source: archineering
#3 House In Nishinanaku, Okayama By Artbox
Image source: nakatoe
#4 Loop By Uid Architects
Image source: reddit.com
#5 House In Shirakawa
Image source: nakatoe
#6 Todoroki House In Valley By Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane
Image source: archineering
#7 Rental Space Tower By Sou Fujimoto
Image source: nakatoe
#8 Nago City Hall (1981) By Elephant Design Group
Image source: archineering
#9 The Miyako Hotel (1959) In Kyoto By Togo Murano
Image source: nakatoe
#10 Plaza Of Kanagawa Institute Of Technology By Junya Ishigami
Image source: nakatoe
#11 Amami House – Sakai Architects
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#12 House In Gakuenmae By Fujiwaramaro Architects
Image source: archineering
#13 Extend To Forest By Kengo Kuma
Image source: nakatoe
#14 House N By Sou Fujimoto
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Sunwell Muse Kitasando By Takato Tamagami And Tsutomu Hasegawa
Image source: archineering
#16 Tea Square Morihan In Kyoto, By Kentaro Takeguchi + Asako Yamamoto
Image source: nakatoe
#17 The Five-Story Pagoda Built In 1688 At Koushoji Temple In Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
Image source: LargePurpleShoe
#18 House In Maitamon By Tomohiro Hata
Image source: nakatoe
#19 This House Feels Luxurious Without Looking Expensive
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#20 House In Nakano – Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#21 Cooperative House In Midorigaoka, Tokyo By Hitoshi Wakamatsu
Image source: nakatoe
#22 Tree House By Mount Fuji Architects
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Photo Studio By Hiroki Tominaga-Atelier + Yae Fujima
Image source: nakatoe
#24 House In Karuizawa By Case Design Studio
Image source: nakatoe
#25 House Om By Studio Monaka
Image source: nakatoe
#26 Chichu Art Museum By Tadao Ando
Image source: archineering
#27 Sayama Cemetery Community Hall By Hiroshi Nakamura & Nap
Image source: archineering
#28 House Tokyo – Junichi Sampei/ A.l.x
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#29 Mountain House, Sisono (1991) By Toshiaki Ishida
Image source: archineering
#30 Kurasako Nursery School By Katsufumi Kubota
Image source: nakatoe
#31 Kyoto International Conference Center
Image source: dingwings_
#32 Department Of Art Science At Osaka University Of Arts By Kazuyo Sejima
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Kumamoto Prefectural Museum Of Art (1977) By Kunio Maekawa
Image source: archineering
#34 Shikatebukuro Annex, Saitama By Ikimono Architects
Image source: nakatoe
#35 Arai Ryokan In Shuzenji
Image source: nakatoe
#36 Omoken Park By Yabashi Architects
Image source: reddit.com
#37 A-Shaped Lodge, Karuizawa (1960) By Kazumasa Yamashita
Image source: archineering
#38 Cloud Of Luster By Ktx Archilab
Image source: nakatoe
#39 Musashino Art University Library By Sou Fujimoto
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Nishimuraya Honkan In Kinosaki Onsen
Image source: nakatoe
#41 Poetic And Functional Minimalism In Modern Japanese House Design
Image source: DerekL1963
#42 House In Muko By Fujiwarramuro Architects
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Curtain Wall House By Shigeru Ban
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Tato House By Tato Architects
Image source: reddit.com
#45 House In Takamatsu, Japan
Image source: TX908
#46 Weekend House Alley By Manabu Chiba
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Tanimura Art Museum By Togo Murano
Image source: reddit.com
#48 This One Looks Like A “Gem”
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#49 Wacoal Building, Tokyo, By Kisho Kurokawa (1984)
Image source: Imipolex42
#50 House In Koyoen By Tomohiro Hata
Image source: nakatoe
#51 Oita Prefectural Art Museum By Shigeru Ban Architects
Image source: archineering
#52 Tsubo House – Arte-1 Architects
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#53 Vault Roof House – Keisuke Kawaguchi + K2-Design
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#54 Dear Jingumae Building By Amano Design Office
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Glass Temple By Takashi Yamaguchi
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Sunnyhills At Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo, Japan. Architect: Kengo Kuma And Associates
Image source: missyagogo
#57 House In Himeji By Fujiwaramuro Architects
Image source: archineering
#58 Some Pictures I Took In Kyoto
Image source: Calm_Passenger_5326
#59 Above The Wall By Masafumi Harigai
Image source: nakatoe
#60 Chanoma Cafe (2020), Tokyo, By Tsuyoshi Sudo
Image source: nakatoe
#61 Oblomov Bar, Fukuoka (1989) By Shiro Kuramata
Image source: archineering
#62 Airspace Tokyo By Faulders Architecture
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Zig House/Zag House In Tokyo By Studio Nasca
Image source: nakatoe
#64 I-Mango By Takuro Yamamoto Architects
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Elevated House In Rokko By Tato Architects
Image source: archineering
#66 Ya-House By Kubota Architect Atelier
Image source: nakatoe
#67 Shin-Hakushima Station By Coelacanth And Associates
Image source: reddit.com
#68 21st Century Museum Of Contemporary Art By Sanaa
Image source: archineering
#69 Jihoin Temple By Yukio Asari
Image source: reddit.com
#70 Aichi Prefectural University Of Fine Arts (1966) By Junzo Yoshimura
Image source: archineering
#71 Mukaitaki Ryokan In Higashiyama Onsen
Image source: nakatoe
#72 Ovaless House By Shigeru Ban
Image source: reddit.com
#73 Japan Guide Dog Center By Chiba Manabu
Image source: nakatoe
#74 Week Building (1986) By Shin Takamatsu
Image source: archineering
#75 Yoyogi National Gymnasium (1964) By Kenzo Tange
Image source: archineering
#76 Miyakonojo Civic Center, Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, By Kiyonori Kikutake (1966)
Image source: Imipolex42
#77 Nagano Olympic Stadium By Yuichi Saito And Rui Sekkei-Shitsu (1998)
Image source: archineering
#78 Crystal Brick House By Atelier Tekuto
Image source: reddit.com
#79 Museum Of Architecture By Toyo Ito
Image source: reddit.com
#80 Okinawa Prefectural Museum By Ishimoto
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us