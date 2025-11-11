High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates

by

When seniors at Boston Latin School arrived for their final day of classes, they could never have expected to find the corridors filled with portraits of themselves. But little did they know that one of their fellow students had spent the last four months drawing them in secret. All 411 of them.

The mystery man behind the canvas is Phillip Sossou, an 18-year-old senior from Roslindale. He drew the portraits in charcoal and he worked on them every day, sometimes long into the evening. He decided to embark upon the extra-curricular project in order to bring some unity to the school in light of recent negative press in response to allegations of racism. “I was trying to show everyone in a positive light,” Sossou told the Boston Globe. “Our class has been kind of divided. Having these pictures helps us to embrace our diversity.”

Take a look at his awesome artwork below. We’re sure you’ll agree that this guy definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates
High School Student Secretly Draws All 411 Of His Graduating Classmates

You can see more of his portraits in the video below:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best and Five Worst Fathers in TV History
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2022
Want to Buy The Victorian House from Full House? It’s for Sale
3 min read
May, 1, 2019
Dave Chappelle Visiting “Stranger Things” is Still The Best Commercial of 2017 So Far
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2017
The Joker Gives a Makeup Tutorial in New Robot Chicken Comedy Sketch
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2018
Bachelor Winter Games First Promo Arrives Promising Tears
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2018
World’s Loneliest Shelter Dog’ Becomes A Movie Star In Transformers 5, Works With Anthony Hopkins
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.