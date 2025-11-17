Mom Buys A Holiday Let, Is “Stunned” To Find Out Entire Village “Hates” Her

When Rebecca Tidy, 35, bought a property in a dreamy Cornwall seaside village, she expected to be welcomed with open arms. Unfortunately, the locals had other plans.
Rebecca splashed out on the home, located near the picturesque St Mawes, three years ago. Originally from London, she purchased it as a long-term investment to rent out to vacationers.
Image credits: Rebecca Tidy
Thanks to the earnings from the rental, she can afford to pay the substantial mortgage on her London home.
However, soon after her purchase, she noticed that villagers began to complain about her forcing up local house prices.
“Tourism brings much-needed income, so you’d think people would welcome second-home owners with open arms. But that’s far from the case,” the single mother explained.
She purchased the “run-down, abandoned” house and renovated it to rent it out to vacationers
Image credits: Dr Rebecca Tidy
“One awful man shouted at me in one shop after overhearing me asking for oat milk. He told me to ‘f**k off back to London’ if I wanted ‘that posh s**t’.”
She continued: “He went on to say I was forcing up local house prices by renovating a place in the village.”
While she knew how “controversial” the topic of second-home owners was in Cornwall, she never expected her decision to be met with such criticism.
Soon after her arrival, the locals began calling her “haughty” and telling her to “f*** off back to London”
Image credits: Dr Rebecca Tidy
Image credits: Greg Willson
“My frosty attitude stems from the fact I’m sick to death of defending my actions to parochial locals who constantly whinge about ‘outsiders’ buying houses.”
This hostility, she believes, stems from a negative preconception about Londoners.
“Too many Cornish residents jump to the conclusion that all second-home owners are rich. Yet I’m no six-figure earner. I’m just a hard worker.”
During the pandemic, Rebecca took the time to renovate the cottage, which included removing an outdated kitchen and bathroom
Image credits: Dr Rebecca Tidy
During lockdown, Rebecca took the time to renovate the abandoned cottage. She plastered the walls, fixed aging wooden windows, and removed an outdated kitchen and bathroom by herself.
She prioritized upgrading the old cottage to create an additional source of income instead of using the funds to renovate the property she lives in with her toddler in the English capital.
And still, the locals have called her “haughty” countless times.
“I upgraded the house to an impossibly high standard, even though I have no money to renovate the property I live in with my child”
Image credits: Dr Rebecca Tidy
The Londoner thinks that those who point their fingers at her fail to see the hard work and sacrifice she has made to buy the cottage.
In contrast, the “moaners”, as she calls them, “believe they’re too good to get their hands dirty.”
“They criticize me while overlooking the fact that they could’ve bought the property and fixed it up themselves,” Rebecca said.
The single mom uses the rental money to cover the substantial mortgage on her London home
Image credits: Dr Rebecca Tidy
Additionally, she pointed out that several workers in Cornwall depend on tourism as a primary source of income.
While many slam her for renting out her property, they still benefit from people visiting the city’s famous beaches during the peak vacation season.
“Visitors to the county are viewed as a cash cow. Locals milk us for ridiculous amounts of money whether it’s overpriced building work or £19-a-portion fish and chips.”
While some people supported Rebecca, others sided with the local Cornish people
