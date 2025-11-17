51 Safest Places To Travel Right Now

With summer coming up, travel agencies and tour operators must be buzzing with requests from globetrotters. However, before deciding which country to cross off our travel bucket list next, several factors must be considered, such as the flights, budget, the weather, local events, and tourist attractions. Yet, the most important one is travel safety within your country of choice.
Just recently, the primary safety concern was the pandemic and the number of active cases. Although it’s no longer the pivotal factor, there are many other aspects that help us decide which are the safest places to travel. The safety index is often a good indicator for determining the safest places to travel. Generally, the safest places to visit have a high safety index or, in the U.S., are listed under Level 1 travel advisory, which suggests exercising standard safety precautions. The determining factors that rule out the safest countries to travel in are often associated with risks, such as risks for pickpocketing, natural disasters, mugging, terrorism, and scams. The country’s crime rate should also be considered. Generally, the safest travel destinations have low risks regarding all aspects. Thankfully, you often don’t have to do individual research on all countries of interest to determine whether they are safe to travel to. Up-to-date information is usually already gathered by responsible government institutions. In the U.S., this is done by the Bureau of Consular Affairs (CA). And although CA’s travel advisory is oriented toward U.S. citizens, the data can also be used as a guide for non-U.S. citizens, too.
Based on the data from CA’s travel advisory and other trusted sources online, we’ve compiled a list of the safest places to travel right now. Whether you are looking for the safest places to travel alone or as a woman, the list below should prove you of great help. However, low risk doesn’t mean there are none. And although the countries below are listed as safe travel destinations, one should always exercise necessary safety precautions and stay vigilant. Have you ever been to any of these countries? If so, share your experiences in the comments. Your opinion can greatly benefit someone debating whether to go there!
#1 New Zealand
With its lush vegetation, friendly people, and gorgeous coastline beaches, New Zealand undoubtedly ranks among the most beautiful destinations on Earth. Also, it’s regarded as one of the least corrupt and peaceful nations in the entire globe. And, unlike its neighbor Australia, New Zealand only has a comparatively small number of dangerous animals and insects, so you don’t need to inspect your shoes every time you put them on.
#2 Iceland
Iceland is a top choice for a stress-free trip since it is one of the safest places in the world to travel. It is a true traveler’s paradise with its stunning alpine slopes, fascinating Nordic culture, and welcoming people. There are very few odds that you would be robbed or mugged. Actually, the biggest threats for tourists in Iceland lie in nature. It’s crucial for visitors to keep an eye on local news for weather information and to heed authorities’ advice as well as any warning signs they may come across.
#3 Japan
The Cherry Blossom Festival, trips to Tokyo and Kyoto, and taking breathtaking pictures of the magnificent temples and castles around the country are all options for tourists. Japan is generally one of the safest countries in the world to go to. But as in any other nation, never let your guard down and be on the lookout for scammers and pickpockets.
#4 Switzerland
Switzerland is known for its opulence, stunning peaks, delectable cheeses, and scenic trains. Every law is respected here, and the police carry out their duties with extreme care. And since it draws a particular sort of traveler (predominantly affluent people tend to visit Switzerland), it’s assumed that an occasional pickpocket would wander about the streets or famous monuments. So, keep your guard up and always be on the lookout, even in a country as safe as Switzerland.
#5 Ireland
Ireland is home to some of the kindest people and lots of fun craic (banter). Although the weather may not always be ideal, it has beautiful accents, stunning scenery, and a positive outlook. Ireland is generally safe, and you shouldn’t have any issues while visiting. However, it’s best to avoid bringing up the other side of the country due to history, whether you’re in Northern or Southern Ireland. The majority will be okay with it, but you don’t want to offend anyone who won’t.
#6 Finland
One of the best places to go by yourself is Finland since the people are so kind and friendly there. Also, Finland and other Scandinavian countries serve as excellent role models for sustainability and environmentally friendly living, so if you’re looking to become greener and learn more about protecting the environment, a trip there won’t disappoint you. Generally, Finland is pretty safe, so as long as you use common sense and stay alert, you shouldn’t run into any issues there.
#7 Uruguay
The country is known as “the Switzerland of South America” for its undulating hills and pea-green meadows. Despite having a familiar-looking landscape, most Europeans don’t visit Uruguay and head straight for Argentina or Brazil. Big mistake! If you want to explore the vast continent of South America, Uruguay is the best starting point because it is the safest country in Latin America to visit. You may gain a perspective on South America without worrying about the crime that may be prevalent in other South American countries.
#8 Canada
Whether your hobbies are live theater or river rafting, Canada won’t disappoint. In general, Canada is very safe. You can be optimistic that visiting the country will be trouble-free because it is recognized for its commitment to maintaining world peace and treating everyone with respect and tolerance. Still, always maintain vigilance, and don’t let your guard down.
#9 Norway
Norway is known for its stunning Ice Age-shaped landscape: mountains, waterfalls, forests on hills and valleys, and a lengthy coastline with fjords, islands, and mountains rising from the ocean. It’s a very safe country to travel to. Bicycle theft and break-ins are the most frequent types of crime, while overall crime rates are low. Actually, it’s Norway’s landscape that poses the biggest threat to tourists since many tourists are injured while traveling through the mountains or on the seas, usually due to failing to heed instructions or warning signs posted along the way.
#10 Italy
Italy is a country that keeps on giving, starting with its gondolas in Venice, moving through its museums in Florence, and ending with its brilliant blue shoreline. However, even though the country is regarded as very safe precisely because of the volume of tourists, some areas should be avoided. Pickpocketing around popular tourist attractions and landmarks might be the most dangerous scenario that may occur; therefore, taking routine safety precautions should be sufficient.
#11 Sweden
The claim that Sweden is one of the world’s most beautiful countries is not a hyperbole. Although it is very safe to travel to Sweden, you should never let your guard down because crime has been on the rise since the 1980s, and there are petty crimes even in most developed countries. Also, in some areas, such as Rinkeby in Stockholm, you should exercise extra caution as robberies and violent crimes are becoming increasingly more common there.
#12 Mauritius
Since Mauritius is surrounded by shallow waters, you can enjoy diving and snorkeling to your heart’s content here. You can also add seeing the coral reefs, breathtaking underwater topography, and a dramatic ocean drop-off to your list of things to do there. Although it is probably one of the safest countries in Africa to visit, there are dangers there too. The most frequent crime is petty theft, so use common sense and keep your valuables close to hand.
#13 Netherlands
There is no reason why tourists shouldn’t visit the Netherlands, with the country’s kind locals, notable historical sites, fascinating landscape, delectable cuisine, and stunning coastline. In general, it’s safe to travel to the Netherlands. Pickpockets could be your main worry in this country because of the low crime rates. Use common sense and take simple safety precautions to reduce the likelihood of something going wrong.
#14 Australia
The “Land Down Under” is home to stunning beaches, snow-capped mountains, world-class national parks, rainforests, and deserts. Australia is perfect for exploring because each state has a unique landscape. Travel to Australia is often reasonably safe. There are a few natural risks to be aware of, but other than that, you shouldn’t be concerned about your safety.
#15 Croatia
Now that the country has joined the Schengen Zone and adopted the Euro, visitors can easily include Croatia on their next Europe trip. Croatia is generally a safe place to travel. However, there is some petty theft in the major cities such as Zagreb or Split. Also, it is strongly recommended that tourists stay away from strip clubs, especially in Zagreb.
#16 Portugal
This picturesque country offers the finest of Europe—landscapes, history, culture, gastronomy, wines, and more—at prices lower than its neighbors. Because of its low crime rates, Portugal is considered a relatively safe country to visit. Pickpockets, especially on public transportation and popular tourist attractions, might be your only safety concern while on vacation there.
#17 Denmark
Given the beautiful country they live in, it makes sense why the Danes are recognized as some of the happiest folks on Earth. Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is most definitely among the top destinations for solo travelers. One of the best things about Copenhagen is how bicycle-friendly it is. In fact, Copenhagen is considered one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world! Naturally, there are some riskier areas like Nørrebro, but as long as you’re watchful, you will have a great time.
#18 Estonia
Aside from its captivating coastline, which adds to the charm of this Baltic country, Estonia also has outstanding medieval remains, such as the old town of Tallinn, which was built by German crusaders in the Middle Ages and is still maintained in excellent condition with its original towers and city walls. Generally speaking, traveling to Estonia is safe. Despite the comparatively low crime rates, it’s encouraged to always be attentive and store your valuables in a safe place.
#19 South Korea
Given the worldwide popularity of this country’s pop culture, many tourists are now drawn to South Korea. There have been earthquakes in South Korea in the past, but most of them did not inflict significant damage. Typhoons and tsunamis, which might happen in the months of August and September, are another issue regarding natural catastrophes that you should be aware of. Yet generally, traveling there is safe, and you shouldn’t experience any problems.
#20 Rural UK
While the larger cities like London, Glasgow, and Cardiff are much busier and possibly less safe, the more rural areas in the UK are a great alternative and commonly get swept under the rug. Generally, most of the United Kingdom is safe to travel to. If you apply common sense, your trip to the UK should go without a fuss.
#21 French Polynesia
You probably know that Tahiti and Bora Bora are two top-rated holiday destinations for beachgoers, surfers, divers, and outdoor enthusiasts. However, you probably weren’t aware that these islands are a part of French Polynesia, an overseas collectivity of France comprising over 100 islands. French Polynesia has a very low crime rate, making it a safe tourist destination. Petty crimes happen, but they’re rare. Likewise, when they occur, they typically occur in the country’s capital, Papeete. Hence, if you happen to be in Papeete at nighttime, avoid carrying a lot of cash, scuffling with people, or wearing pricey jewelry.
#22 Lithuania
Renowned for its rich natural landscape, Lithuania is a great location to travel to and has much more to offer visitors than it first appears. Apart from its forests, the country also has a sandy coastline with massive dunes which face the Baltic Sea. Lithuania has a low crime rate, so it’s generally a safe place to visit. There are no particularly risky neighborhoods, areas, or ghettos that you should avoid. Also, it’s best to ask a trusted local, like the concierge at your hotel, which nightclubs and bars are the safest to visit and which ones to avoid.
#23 Germany
The blend of the ancient and modern makes Germany a desirable travel destination. It’s not just castles, art, and beer; it’s so much more than that. When visiting Germany, pickpockets and con artists should be your only concerns. Also, bear in mind that there are beggars in some larger cities, and even though it’s not a big deal, be careful and steer clear of altercations with aggressive beggars if they cross your path.
#24 Costa Rica
Everything in this country that may be enjoyed, including wine, chocolate, coffee, and national parks, is pricey compared to what it costs in Western Europe and North America. However, combining this with its stunning beaches, tropical forests, high mountains, and marshy lowlands, you have a land worth the price. Costa Rica is typically regarded as safe for tourists. However, you should use caution when walking around city streets late at night. Also, be on the lookout for pickpockets and bag snatchers, and keep your valuables close to hand.
#25 Fiji
It’s all about unwinding in Fiji, home to over 300 islands. Here, you may choose from more popular to more secluded beaches where you can relax and feel the sand under your toes. Even though crime rates are low, you should still take all necessary precautions as a traveler to ensure you enjoy your trip without any unforeseen incidents. Also, avoiding walking around at night, especially in groups, is best. But, if this is unavoidable, behave like a local and hail a cab to safely take you to your hotel.
#26 Aruba
Travelers seeking a Caribbean getaway are becoming increasingly interested in Aruba, mainly because of the pink flamingos that call the Renaissance Island their home. Although it is known that Aruba is among the safest in the Caribbean, keep in mind that low levels of crime do not mean no crime at all. This implies that you should be careful with both yourself and your possessions, even if the island is advertised as safe.
#27 Greece
People from all over the world come to visit its beaches, revel in its pleasant climate and discover its historical sites. Greece is a very safe destination for travelers. It is unlikely that tourists will encounter any crime or violence. The main issue is street crime, but if you take the necessary safety precautions, your trip should go without a hitch.
#28 British Virgin Islands
Many charter boats and ferry services make island hopping a breeze in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), one of the world’s top sailing destinations. White sand beaches and the welcoming “Belongers” (BVI locals), who go above and beyond to welcome island visitors, never cease to attract tourists. While it’s true that practically all trips to the BVI are trouble-free, serious accidents occasionally occur, which is why all travelers should always pay close attention.
#29 Argentina
Argentina is famous for its vast natural landscapes, lush wetlands, breathtaking mountains, deserts, steppes, enormous ice fields, and thick woods. Topping it all off is the city bustle, particularly in Buenos Aires. Argentina is one of the safest countries in South America despite being a popular vacation spot swarming with tourists (and pickpockets along with them).
#30 Taiwan
When visiting Taiwan, be prepared for an urban adventure in Taipei, the country’s magnificent capital, brimming with vibrant culture, entertainment, cuisine, and modern clubs and bars. While traveling to Taiwan is generally safe, there are some risks. The primary issue is petty crimes on the streets. Still, as long as you take the necessary safety precautions, your journey should be incident-free.
#31 Singapore
Singapore, one of the cleanest countries in Southeast Asia and a popular holiday destination for Westerners, is a very safe place to visit with little risk to travelers. There aren’t many “bad neighborhoods” here. Hence women and solitary visitors will likely feel secure exploring the country at any time of the day, night even! Part of Singapore’s overall safety can be attributed to its strict laws. And although it might be the safest country in Asia to travel to, there are risks there, too. The most common crime is petty theft, so exercise common sense and always keep your valuables close to hand.
#32 Andorra
It’s no surprise that millions of tourists visit Andorra each year. It’s a highland wonderland nestled in the Pyrenees mountain range, with luxuriant green mountains and charming towns that have withstood the test of time. Although violent street crimes are rare, petty crimes like pickpocketing and purse snatching can occur. Hence, while there, always verify your possessions’ safety, including your passport and other travel papers.
#33 Hungary
It’s no secret that Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is one of Europe’s most charming capitals. However, Hungary is also home to many breathtaking sites outside of Budapest, including tranquil spa towns, untamed highlands, endearing Danube river outposts, ancient cities, and much more. Hungary is considered a safe destination for visitors. Except for pickpocketing and scams, there is seldom any crime that affects tourists.
#34 Latvia
Another Baltic country with a stunning shoreline consisting mainly of white, soft sandy beaches is Latvia. However, the wild beauty of Latvia’s coastline is only one of the many gorgeous, largely natural elements this country offers. Traveling to Latvia is generally considered safe. It has a low crime rate, and even pickpockets are not that prevalent. However, it’s advised that you always be on the lookout, especially in public places.
#35 Romania
A mysterious and stunning jewel of a nation, Romania is located in the very north of the Balkan peninsula. It’s divided from the other well-known Balkan countries by two mountain ranges: the Carpathian Mountains and the old Dobrogean Mountains. Generally speaking, Romania is a safe place to visit and is regarded as a pleasant and inviting tourism destination. However, if you’re a novice traveler, you might encounter petty crimes like pickpocketing, smaller thefts, or salespeople trying to con you.
#36 Montenegro
Since many of Montenegro’s natural areas offer canyoning, ziplining, and rafting, intrepid adventurers are right at home here. Montenegro is considered a safe country to visit, primarily because of its developed tourism sector. While organized crime does exist, tourists are rarely impacted. Only in tourist areas should you, as a traveler, be concerned about pickpockets. Other than that, Montenegrins are incredibly hospitable and friendly.
#37 Spain
Spain is a fantastic choice if you’re seeking a trip full of enjoyment. Generally, Spaniards are very kind people who support one another and their community. Also, they surely know how to dance and love having a good time! However, be cautious while visiting major cities like Barcelona, as pickpockets are prevalent in some locations. Other than that, tourists shouldn’t run into any other issues.
#38 Austria
Austria has some of the most breathtaking scenery, including vibrant forests, crystal-clear waters, and mesmerizing snow-capped mountains. Austria’s robbery, carjacking, and assault rates are among the lowest in the industrialized world. Violent crimes are rare, so it’s considered one of the safest travel destinations for solo travelers. Even though pickpockets are uncommon, they do exist, so be cautious in crowded areas.
#39 Slovenia
Slovenia (not to be confused with Slovakia) has numerous slopes and hills that are excellent for hikers of all skill levels. In the winter, the mountains covered in snow are perfect for skiing. For those who want to be warm, Slovenia’s coast offers picturesque medieval villages, a plunge in crystal-clear water, and stunning sunsets. Generally, it’s a very safe destination for travelers. However, although violent crime is uncommon, keep an eye out for pickpockets and bag snatchers. These wrongdoers should be your primary safety concern when traveling in Slovenia.
#40 Bhutan
Located within one of the most stunning mountain chains in the world, Bhutan offers astounding landscapes and an astonishing variety of flora and fauna. However, visitors to Bhutan must be prepared to splurge because the tourism sector is more suited toward a few high-paying tourists rather than attracting tourists with cheap deals. This could impact why Bhutan is a relatively safe country for travelers. Still, although the country’s crime rate is low, travelers should exercise the same caution they would elsewhere.
#41 Belgium
This country in the heart of Europe is charming because it perfectly combines the ancient and the new. Also, chocolate and waffles, you can’t forget those. Generally, because Belgium has a low crime rate, you will unlikely experience bad luck while walking the streets. Unfortunately, there is a threat of terrorism, and the likelihood that it will occur is high. As a result of the numerous assaults and attempted attacks that have occurred since 2015, it’s advised to stay away from crowded locations. Apart from being on watch for terrorist attacks, the only thing to watch out for is petty theft and pickpocketing.
#42 Cyprus
The turquoise beaches, stunning coastline drives, and archeological finds of this lovely island are its central claims to fame. Cyprus is generally a very safe place to visit. The biggest security concern for Cyprus is that it’s encircled by countries that have experienced terrorism and war. Petty crimes do happen in Cyprus, particularly around the holidays and in the summer. However, the likelihood of tourists being harmed is minimal because most street crimes are non-violent and non-confrontational.
#43 Czech Republic
Beautiful national parks and the illustrious Czech spas are calm havens for both tourists and residents looking to relax after exploring the country’s medieval castles and chateaux. Formerly known as Bohemia, the Czech Republic can boast about low crime rates and some of the lowest threat levels for residents and visitors. It also helps that the Czech Republic borders Austria, another safe country for travelers.
#44 Bulgaria
Bulgaria is one of the few unexplored countries of Europe, which offers stunning beaches, historic cathedrals, a variety of winter sports activities, fantastic trekking, and historic towns open to everybody but not overrun with tourists. In general, Bulgaria is very safe. Car theft and break-ins are the most common types of crime, while overall crime rates are low. The red-light district near the Pliska Hotel and the parks close to Lion’s Bridge (Lvov Most) are places to avoid or exercise extra precautions at.
#45 Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a relatively safe destination since its culture is primarily Buddhist, and they are known to often have calm, kind demeanors. While you won’t likely encounter violent crime there, you should exercise caution because the petty crime rate is relatively high. Scammers and pickpockets are likely to be your biggest concerns there.
#46 Slovakia
Outdoor lovers are the ones who are most drawn to Slovakia. Located in the northern part of Slovakia, the High Tatras are ideal for trekking or winter activities. Then there are charming churches in the country’s east, close to the friendly city of Košice. A trip to Slovakia is generally very safe. Pickpockets are the main safety issue you’ll face when traveling there. Still, always keep your wits about you, and watch for danger.
#47 France
In this idyllic European country, there aren’t many things to criticize. For years, French joie de vivre (“joy of living”) has been immortalized in innumerable books, films, and fabled paintings. You may experience it while passing by its numerous restaurants and towns and indulging in its renowned cuisine. Traveling in France is relatively safe. But given that this country has frequently been targeted by terrorists and there is a higher risk of pickpockets and con artists, you should always be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
#48 Malaysia
Malaysia is a treasure trove for travelers with its beautiful beaches, numerous islands, incredible mountains, steamy jungles, glittering cities, and some UNESCO-listed heritage towns. Despite the low likelihood of violent crime, you should exercise caution since the prevalence of petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, is relatively high in Malaysia.
#49 Poland
Poland’s picturesque, mostly untouched countryside is another natural attraction besides the country’s long Baltic Sea coastline. Poland is home to stunning old forests, mountain ranges, tranquil valleys, meadows, lakes, and traditional and organic farms. In general, traveling to Poland is safe. Nevertheless, never let your guard down and be on the lookout for scammers and pickpockets. Also, use caution when taking a taxi. Some cab drivers deceive passengers by insisting they didn’t pay enough by hiding part of the given amount and showing the passenger smaller bills.
#50 Albania
Albania is one of those places where you never know what to expect. Located a little off the beaten path, it’s full of surprises, which makes for a unique experience. It’s generally safe to go to Albania. Mild dangers exist, but nothing that should prevent you from going there. The only location you should avoid is Albania’s border with Kosovo.
#51 Indonesia
Beaches, deep seas, tropical jungles, and mountains are just a few of the stunning natural elements found in Indonesia. Although the region still poses certain risks, such as terrorism, petty theft, and natural disasters (volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, floods, and tsunamis), Indonesia is generally considered a safe destination for travelers. Hence, plan your trip carefully and exercise extreme caution when traversing Indonesian streets.
