Hey Pandas, What Did You Not Realize Until You Were Financially Independent? (Closed)

Maybe something about taxes, bills, rent, prices, or just any other economic issue?
#1
That a job won’t be enough to pay rent, bills, and food, and that my folks had a reason to berate me for buying that chocolate bar with the extra change I got when running an errand for them when I was 10.
#2
You’re not going to be able to by take out all the time, and all the cakes, pizza and burgers you can eat.
Bills just keep coming every month and the months keep feeling like they go by faster and faster.
Sometimes debt is necessary but proceed with caution.
Banks are not there for your well-being. They’re there to make a profit from you and you just take it because you need a bank account to store your money and receive direct deposit.
You actually have to buy cheque books and they are not cheap at all.
Banks can and will change your fees quietly, without notifying you.
Whoever tells you they turned $50 into wealth either had more help than they admit to, or they were doing something on the side that may or may not have been legal.
#3
Original Poster here.
Mine was “MAN, food is expensive!”
Seriously, I knew, going off to college, I’d be on my own for groceries, but I didn’t fully understand how much all the foods and beverages I need would add up to. It’s been a few years, and I think I have a better understanding of how to budget food, but I still have a little trouble when shopping. “What do I get? What do I not need? Should I have made a list, and just stuck to this hypothetical list?”
#4
Those bills coming to my house have my name on them. Mom and Dad were not paying for them. I had to because it’s my name and my credit score.
#5
No matter how you budget there would never ever be any money left over at the end of the month to save or spend on something wanted rather than needed.
#6
Simply, how little I really need to live. That sometimes you do or buy something because you just want to. You work a lot.
#7
I learned that my parents were terrible with money!
#8
That you should buy what you need, not what you want. My parents both made 6 figures (in the 90s!) and somehow blew it every year, to the point where they couldn’t afford to send my brother or I to college. Yay for student loans and part time jobs!
