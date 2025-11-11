Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye

by

30-year-old Gordon Delacroix and his dog Birdy have been best friends for 15 years. Unfortunately, the dog was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“He could easily be great for another six months, but it’s also possible that he’ll get very sick again soon and this time for the last time,” Gordon said. To honor his best friend, Gordon decided to recreate the photo in front of his grandmother’s house in Belgium in the exact same pose he took at the age of 15 and 25.

“It breaks my heart just to think about it, but we’ve had so many great years and adventures together. I’m grateful he was part of my life.”

More info: Gordondel

Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye

Be sure to check out our list of 21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up

