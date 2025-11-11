Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

by

What used to be a woman’s size 12 in 1968 is a woman’s size 4 today; what used to be third-class is economy-class today. What changed? We’ve grown more sensitive: I’m not overweight, I still fit into a size 12. I’m not a third-class passenger: I’m a price-conscious individual that rides in economy-class.

Despite the name games, airline food hasn’t changed much. Economy class meals still come in a wrapper, and business class meals come with real cutlery. This list shows the sometimes striking difference between what the different classes eat in side by side comparison photos.

What do you think about the differences in airplane foods? Submit your comments and food menu photos below, and remember: cheap flight food isn’t bad because it’s cheap; it’s purposefully bad to encourage those with money to buy upper-class tickets!

#1 Japan Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: ginkgraph | rikiching

#2 Air France

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: m-louis | travelingotter

#3 Ana Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: brownpau | hyougushi

#4 Emirates Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: shashibellamkonda | billholler

#5 Thai Airways

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: inflightfeed | tuangthana

#6 British Airways

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: hendry | kalleboo

#7 Turkish Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: queeny_han | sebwhite

#8 Singapore Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: bryansjs | wkharmon

#9 Air Canada

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: kalleboo | chijs

#10 Aegean Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: travelfotography | inflightfeed

#11 Cathay Pacific Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: bizmac | mattweibo

#12 Klm

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: mlinksva | norio-nakayama

#13 Kenya Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: skyhank | muhia_moh

#14 Lufthansa

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: chinaoffseason | travelingotter

#15 American Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: wordridden | sackerman519

#16 Korean Airlines

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: mdk.mdk | ax0ne

#17 Air China

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: kalleboo | mattweibo

#18 United

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: mattweibo | alan-light

#19 Delta

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Image source: amy_jane | sackerman519

#20 Klm Economy Class

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#21 Garuda Indonesia – 1st Class (main Course And Dessert From 3course Meal)

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#22 Etihad Business Class (breakfast)

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#23 Garuda Indonesia – 1st Class (main Course And Dessert From 3course Meal)

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#24 Alitalia – Medium Haul Economy Class Over 3 Hours & Medium Haul Business Class

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#25 Klm Economy (european Flight)

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#26 Alitalia Medium Haul Economy Class Over 3 Hours

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#27 Alitalia Economy & Medium Haul Business Class

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#28 Klm Economy Class

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

#29 3 Years Of My ‘mile High’ Food

Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Evil Exists”: Convicted Doomsday Cult Mom Sends Eerie Message To Surviving Son During True CrimeCon 2025
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
The Cast Of “The Newsroom”: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2022
50 Strangers That Met Their Real-Life Doppelgangers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Breaking Bad - Netflix
Netflix Binge Scale: Which Shows Do People Watch the Fastest?
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2016
Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People From Classic Paintings Inserted Into Modern City Life (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.