Airline Food: Economy Vs. First Class (30 Pics)

What used to be a woman’s size 12 in 1968 is a woman’s size 4 today; what used to be third-class is economy-class today. What changed? We’ve grown more sensitive: I’m not overweight, I still fit into a size 12. I’m not a third-class passenger: I’m a price-conscious individual that rides in economy-class.
Despite the name games, airline food hasn’t changed much. Economy class meals still come in a wrapper, and business class meals come with real cutlery. This list shows the sometimes striking difference between what the different classes eat in side by side comparison photos.
What do you think about the differences in airplane foods? Submit your comments and food menu photos below, and remember: cheap flight food isn’t bad because it’s cheap; it’s purposefully bad to encourage those with money to buy upper-class tickets!
#1 Japan Airlines
Image source: ginkgraph | rikiching
#2 Air France
Image source: m-louis | travelingotter
#3 Ana Airlines
Image source: brownpau | hyougushi
#4 Emirates Airlines
Image source: shashibellamkonda | billholler
#5 Thai Airways
Image source: inflightfeed | tuangthana
#6 British Airways
Image source: hendry | kalleboo
#7 Turkish Airlines
Image source: queeny_han | sebwhite
#8 Singapore Airlines
Image source: bryansjs | wkharmon
#9 Air Canada
Image source: kalleboo | chijs
#10 Aegean Airlines
Image source: travelfotography | inflightfeed
#11 Cathay Pacific Airlines
Image source: bizmac | mattweibo
#12 Klm
Image source: mlinksva | norio-nakayama
#13 Kenya Airlines
Image source: skyhank | muhia_moh
#14 Lufthansa
Image source: chinaoffseason | travelingotter
#15 American Airlines
Image source: wordridden | sackerman519
#16 Korean Airlines
Image source: mdk.mdk | ax0ne
#17 Air China
Image source: kalleboo | mattweibo
#18 United
Image source: mattweibo | alan-light
#19 Delta
Image source: amy_jane | sackerman519
#20 Klm Economy Class
#21 Garuda Indonesia – 1st Class (main Course And Dessert From 3course Meal)
#22 Etihad Business Class (breakfast)
#23 Garuda Indonesia – 1st Class (main Course And Dessert From 3course Meal)
#24 Alitalia – Medium Haul Economy Class Over 3 Hours & Medium Haul Business Class
#25 Klm Economy (european Flight)
#26 Alitalia Medium Haul Economy Class Over 3 Hours
#27 Alitalia Economy & Medium Haul Business Class
#28 Klm Economy Class
#29 3 Years Of My ‘mile High’ Food
Follow Us