Constantine 2 Might Need to Blow the Roof Off

Constantine 2 Might Need to Blow the Roof Off

It’s been made clear that a Constantine sequel will be headed to the theaters eventually, but while a lot of fans are rejoicing at this news, the understanding is still there that this movie will need to be something impressive to bring back the love that the cult classic has earned over the years. There’s no need to doubt Keanu Reeves and his effect on the fans unless one makes mention of a few of his movies that flopped in the last decade, such as Replicas and a few others, but many would say that the fault doesn’t lie with the actor, but the dialogue and overall plot of said movies. Letting that go for the moment, it’s fair to say that Keanu Reeves is a well-respected actor for a reason and has earned that reputation over the years, but then it needs to be said that the first Constantine movie was panned by a lot of people and given just enough respect by others to remain a part of public memory. Those who think that a movie can’t be nearly erased from public memory might need to dig around in the archives to find a few movies that tried to be hits and failed miserably. But anyway, Constantine has a better chance than others since not only is Keanu Reeves a loved actor, but the story of this character is an interesting one that a lot of people would love to see pushed forward. 

One thing the movie does need to do is find an antagonist that’s going to somehow be more impressive than Gabriel. 

Think about it; John went up against Gabriel in the first movie, an archangel bent on releasing the son of the devil, and while he was clearly outmatched in every way, the day was still won when he called in a big gun in the form of Lucifer. While Gabriel was taken out in a very easy manner and Lucifer sent his son back to hell, he still remains an antagonist since John’s willingness to sacrifice himself not only earned him a spot in heaven but forced Lucifer’s hand as he ripped the cancer out of John’s body and gave him a new lease on life. One has to wonder what in the world could happen now that might make this feel like a walk in the park for Constantine. The answer is kind of obvious: there’s a lot that could happen. 

There is a question as to whether John will go back to old habits or not. 

John’s smoking habit and attitude have been two parts of his character that many people have used to identify him over the years, and it’s tough to think that anyone would try to change that now since the truth is that making him appear as anything other than who he is in the comics feels like it’s a disservice to the fans, though it’s been made clear that the franchise isn’t going to bend to the fans’ whims all that often. But keeping him as a surly individual that’s still well aware of what’s going on in the world and beyond the shadows is a great idea since it was established that he was tired of the hypocrisy and the constant breaking of rules when the rules were supposed to be followed by everyone between heaven and hell. That kind of character makes a lot of sense, considering that John has been seeing beyond the normal realm of the world since he was a kid, which means he’s had to deal with it for a very long time now. When one thinks about it, going insane or being pissed off feels like the only two valid options to go with. 

Giving John a steady love interest would be a huge mistake. 

Some people might want to see this to help balance John’s character out, but it does feel like it could be a big misstep since John is the type of character that operates fine on his own, even if he is bound to be part of a team now and then. Giving him someone else in his life to care about, though, does give one the feeling that it would chip away at the harder edges that make this character appealing to so many people. It’s not certain whether people would call him a toxic male for the way he acts, but trying to soften those edges would be worse since it wouldn’t be the same John Constantine any longer. 

If there’s one thing to do, it’s to keep John as the surly and somewhat brash individual that people know him to be. 

Seeing another Constantine movie come out could be kind of interesting. It’s also intriguing to think of who might make a return since it’s been long enough that a couple of the characters might have no further interest in taking on their roles once again. 

Tom Foster
Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

