Nicola Coughlan: Meet the Star of Bridgerton Season 3

With the success of Netflix’s Bridgerton, actress Nicola Coughlan has become increasingly popular among television audiences. Although she joined Bridgerton in a supporting role as Penelope Featherington, audiences have watched her character grow into one of its top cast. From the big reveal as Lady Whistledown at the end of season 1 to being the love interest in season 3, Coughlan’s Penelope is one of the reasons viewers tune into the series.
With a fast-rising acting profile, Nicola Coughlan’s success story is remarkable. Coughlan’s petite frame, expressive face, and sparkling blue eyes give her a unique, unmissable screen presence in her film and television projects. As audiences anticipate Bridgerton season 3 premiere, here are things you probably didn’t know about the star of the season, Nicola Coughlan.
Nicola Coughlan Has a Close-Knit Relationship With Her Siblings
Nicola Couglan was born in Galway, Ireland, on January 9, 1987. However, she was raised in Oranmore with her two older siblings, brother Kieran Coughlan and sister Clodagh Geraghty. The actress shares a close relationship with her siblings, who have been supportive of her pursuing her dreams and career as an actress.
Nicola Coughlan Developed A Passion For Acting At 6
As a result of the bond they share as siblings, Nicola Coughlan looked up to her older siblings, especially her sister. At age 6, Coughlan watched her older sister perform in a school play and was in awe of her performance. Considered young for many, Nicola Coughlan decided she wanted to become a professional actress. Although it was only a school play, Coughlan knew it was the only thing she wanted to do.
She Attended Notable Drama Schools
After graduating from Calasanctius College, Nicola Coughlan enrolled and graduated from the National University of Ireland, Galway. The actress graduated with a degree in English and Classical Civilisation. However, Coughlan still had the zeal and passion for acting. To this end, she sought opportunities to enroll and attend notable drama schools. Nicola Coughlan chose to move to England and enroll at the prestigious Oxford School of Drama. The school is famous for producing several young British television stars. Nicola Coughlan also trained at the former Birmingham School of Acting.
Nicola Coughlan Struggled Financially In Her 20s
Although Nicola Coughlan wasn’t born into a poor home, moving to England to pursue an acting career soon began to take a financial toll on her. Unarguably, the 20s are the most difficult for anyone, especially trying to find one’s footing and direction in life. For Coughlan, who had thought she figured out her life at an early age, living in fear of being broke made life difficult.
Living in England and away from home, Coughlan tried her best to land a role in film or television. Besides a few guest-starring roles, nothing worthwhile came her way. Feeling like a failure, she chose to return to Ireland. Although she didn’t quit acting, she had to work part-time at an Optician to stay afloat. Coughlan’s silver lining came after responding to a casting call for Jess and Joe Forever play at The Old Vic in London. She auditioned and was cast in the title role as Jess.
Derry Girls Was Her Breakout Role
Nicola Coughlan made her screen debut when she was 10. She played a Little girl feeding swans in an uncredited role in James Brolin’s 1997 film My Brother’s War. However, her first credited screen role was in the 2004 short film The Phantom Cnut. Although her 20s were rough, Channel 4’s British teen sitcom became a career launchpad.
Derry Girls became Nicola Coughlan’s breakout role, having been cast as Clare Devlin. The show, set in the 1990s in Derry, Northern Ireland, premiered on January 4, 2018, to amazing critical reviews. However, it was when it was re-released on Netflix, that the show and cast (Coughlan included) got international recognition.
Nicola Coughlan’s Bridgerton Contract Specified A PG-Cut Version For Her Mother
As fans and television audiences await the premiere of Bridgerton season 3, Nicola Coughlan gave an interview revealing details about her Bridgerton contract. In The Independent interview, Coughlan admitted she requested Bridgerton producers create a PG-cut version for her mother. With Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington being the focal character in Bridgerton season 3, viewers can expect a few saucy scenes.
While many had thought she was joking, the actress truly included the request in her contract. Nicola Coughlan was born and raised in a religious Irish Catholic family. As one staying true to her roots, a PG-cut version of Bridgerton season 3 would be more respectful for her mother to watch. Coughlan added that although her mother is now a fan of the Shondaland-produced Bridgerton series, she initially held a different position.
Like any supportive mother, Coughlan’s mother decided to watch the first season of Bridgerton with much enthusiasm. Less than five minutes into episode 1 (“Diamond of the First Water”), she’s staring at Jonathan Bailey’s (who plays Anthony Bridgerton) naked backside. As expected, Coughlan’s Mother reacted accordingly. However, as she warmed up to the plot, she became addicted to the show. Nicola Coughlan is taking no chances with her saucy scenes to prevent long, totally avoidable conversations and explanations, Coughlan is opting for a PG-cut version to be shown to her mother instead. If you enjoyed reading about Nicola Coughlan, here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 3.