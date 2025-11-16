The Much-Anticipated Comedy Wildlife Photography Contest 2022 Has Finally Announced Its Winners (16 Pics)

Whether you pursue photography as a hobby or a profession – it would be fair to say that it’s a fulfilling, rewarding, and equally important endeavor.
Just think about it, you see pics on massive billboards all around the globe; they’re all over the internet, your school’s history books, and chocolate bars – plus, chances are there’re a couple of photographs hanging on your apartment wall right now.
In short, they’re everywhere!
Photography allows us to capture a moment forever and, perhaps, even see the world from a different perspective. Not everybody gets the chance to travel and witness the diverse beauty of our planet; however, thanks to folks who dedicate their lives to such careers, we’re able to get a little peek.
Moreover, let’s not overlook the importance of photography in the realm of entertainment – specifically speaking, everyone’s favorite Comedy Wildlife Photography competition that’s been around for nearly a decade. Today, the contest announced its 2022 winners, so move your chair closer and get ready for a fun ride!
#1 Highly Commended: “Hello Everyone” By Miroslav Srb
I photographed raccoon on a Florida beach, where I fed him shrimps. Then he thanked me like that.
Image source: © Miroslav Srb/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#2 Winner Of Affinity Photo 2 People’s Choice Award: “Talk To The Fin!” By Jennifer Hadley
This was shot on the Falkland Islands. These two gentoo penguins were hanging out on the beach when one shook himself off and gave his mate the snub.
Image source: © Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#3 Highly Commended: “Excuse Me… Pardon Me!” By Ryan Sims
A duckling walking/waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute.
Image source: © Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#4 Highly Commended: “Tight Fit!” By Mark Schocken
I was going to see and photograph this eastern screech owl nest in a local park in Florida. One morning, a few days before the two owlets fledged, one owlet tried to squeeze into the nest hole with Mom, maybe to see the outside world for the first time. It was hilarious and I was glad I was there that morning to photograph it. The moment lasted only a few seconds as Mom didn’t seem very happy with the arrangement. Check out the expression on her face.
Image source: © Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#5 Overall & Land Category Winner: “Not So Cat-Like Reflexes” By Jennifer Hadley
This 3 month old cub and his sibling were in a tree. The other lionesses were in other trees and on the ground. He wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right spot and finally just went for it. It was probably his first time in a tree and his descent didn’t go so well. He was just fine though after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs.
Image source: © Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#6 Highly Commended: “Pegasus, The Flying Horse” By Jagdeep Rajput
Actually this is Indian Saras Crane attacking a Bluebull from behind, the bull happened to venture close to Saras’s nest, where in, it had laid a single egg. The Saras Crane, which is tallest flying bird in the world, opened it’s huge wings and attacked the bull from behind, driving the bull away from the nest.
Image source: © Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#7 Highly Commended: “Jumping Jack” By Alex Pansier
A red squirrel jumps during a rainstorm, so you can see the drops flying around.
Image source: © Alex Pansier/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#8 Portfolio Winner: “Football Dream” By Jia-Chen
Coopers Hawk, Ontario, Canada.
Image source: © Jia-Chen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#9 Highly Commended: “Fight Back” By John Chaney
This salmon decides to punch the bear in the face rather than be lunch.
Image source: © John Chaney/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#10 Highly Commended: “I’m Gonna Strangle You!” By Emmanuel Do Linh San
I was following a group of meerkats on foot in the Kalahari Trails Game Reserve, in South Africa. Most individuals, including adults, were in a playful mood. It gave me a unique opportunity to capture very interesting and dynamic interactions between some members of the group. In the photo that I have selected, there is no aggression between individuals, but rather an interaction that reminds us of humans when one of your friends jokes about you and you pretend to strangle them and, in response, they open their mouth like a simpleton.
Image source: © Emmanuel Do Linh San/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#11 Winner Of Underwater Category: “Say Cheeeese” By Arturo Telle Thiemann
A couple of triggerfish looking into the camera, captured at the Azores.Even they may look funny, these fish can be quite aggressive. In this case they didn’t attempt to bite me, but the domeport of my camera housing ended up with some scratches… life is hard… at least it wasn’t me who was hurt.
Image source: © Arturo Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#12 Highly Commended: “It’s All Kicking Off!” By Michael Eastwell
Apart from its beauty, Cape Hillsborough is renowned for its resident kangaroos and wallabies. I visited the area for three consecutive sunrises, but it was on my final morning that I captured this beautiful spectacle, two wallabies playing / fighting on the beach as the sun burst through the surrounding clouds.
Image source: © Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#13 Highly Commended: “Monkey Wellness Centre” By Federica Vinci
Walking near a cambodian temple where groups of wild monkeys lived, I came across this scene: a wild monkey in total relax, while its friend was taking care of it.
Image source: © Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#14 Winner Of Air Award: “Misleading African Viewpoints 2” By Jean Jacques Alcalay
Hippo yawning next to a heron standing on the back of another hippo.
Image source: © Jean Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#15 Highly Commended: “Keep Calm And Keep Your Head” By Martin Grace
Two King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus) at Volunteer Point in the Falklands. The right hand bird may have an inscrutable expression but it must be wondering where its mate’s head has gone. Perhaps it is a Rudyard Kipling scholar: ‘If you can keep your head when all about you. Are losing theirs and blaming it on you.
Image source: © Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
#16 Winner Of Junior Award: “I CU Boy !” By Arshdeep Singh
Few hundred miles away we went to explore wildlife of a small town named ‘Bikaner’. It was after almost a year I travelled because of covid. We hired a guide to explore places around. During last day of our trip we came across a pipe in a city where we spotted an owlet. I have earlier clicked owls in a pipe before so I was sure that I wasn’t mistake. We waited for a short while and it didn’t take a long time and one of the spotted owlet came out of the pipe. It was really funny when he came out and looked at me straight, before going inside he closed one of his eyes and felt like he wanted to say I CU boy ! and I immediately snapped a picture when he gave this pose.
Image source: © Arshdeep Singh/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
