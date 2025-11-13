This Dutch Artist Turns Herself And Other People Into Adorable Cartoon Illustrations (30 Pics)

Laura Brouwers, also known as Cyarine, is a digital artist and illustrator from the Netherlands who is popular with her 1.5m followers on Instagram because of her mad art skills. Among a vast collection of artworks, you will find her adorable depictions in which she turns herself and, occasionally, other people too into adorable cartoon characters.

Cyarine is a master artisan when it comes to digital illustration. She has successfully transferred and applied her creative ideas and art style from traditional media – inks, and watercolors – to digital artworks. The result is a truly elegant style that mixes vibrant colors and cute illustrations.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#2

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#3

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#4

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#5

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#6

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#7

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#8

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#9

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#10

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#11

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#12

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#13

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#14

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#15

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#16

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#17

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#18

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#19

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#20

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#21

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#22

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#23

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#24

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#25

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#26

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#27

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#28

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#29

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

#30

Image source: Laura Brouwers (Cyarine)

