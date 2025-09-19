Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer’s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Keeley Whitcomb, a Disney influencer and travel agent, is living through every parent’s nightmare. On September 15, a car crash in rural Nebraska claimed the lives of her two children and left her husband fighting for his life in intensive care.

The devastating announcement came the next day in a TikTok post, where she wrote:

“To my friends who follow me: yesterday was the worst day of my life. An accident has taken my two children from me, and put my husband in the intensive care unit. Consider me out of the Disney office.”

Disney influencer Keeley Whitcomb is mourning the loss of her two children after a devastating car crash

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: keeping.it.keeley

According to local outlets, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident at an uncontrolled intersection near Hastings.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that a pickup truck driven by Keeley’s husband, 33-year-old Blake Whitcomb, had collided with a farm silage truck operated by 66-year-old Dale Feik.

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: keeping.it.keeley

Both drivers were transported to Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital. The two children riding in the Whitcombs’ truck, Keeley’s daughter Laynee Rae, 10, and her stepson Ryder, 7, were pronounced lifeless at the scene.

Keeley later shared heartbreaking tributes for each child with her community

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: keeping.it.keeley

For Laynee Rae, she wrote:

“10 years was not long enough for me. Forever on my mind, my Laynee Rae.”

For Ryder, she reflected on the unique bond of being a stepmother:

“Once upon a time, I met a boy. I fell in love with him the moment I met him. Though I didn’t know him all his life, I got to know him for 3 years. Being a step-parent is a whole different kind of love.”

The crash devastated Keeley’s immediate family, as well as the wider Disney fan community who had followed her for years

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: Keeley Whitcomb/Facebook

The grief extended beyond Keeley’s own words. Cheryl Gardner, Ryder’s grandmother, posted a heartbreaking tribute on social media:

“Yesterday, Heaven got a new angel. Fly high Ryder and thank you for blessing me, if only for a short time. God has bigger plans for you my little buddy.”

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: keeping.it.keeley

The sadness was not only limited to her family, but extended to her fans and netizens around the world. 

The overlapping tributes painted a picture of two children gone far too soon: Laynee Rae, remembered for her decade of life and love, and Ryder, remembered as a little boy who forever changed the lives of those around him.

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: Keeley Whitcomb/Facebook

“Praying for both the husband to recover and this poor Mom as well. My heart breaks for them. Bless them all.”

“This is horrible! Uncontrolled intersections are very dangerous. Heartbreaking.”

Keeley’s community is now waiting to see how her husband’s condition evolves

Forever on my mind, my Laynee Rae. 9/15/2025

♬ Tenderness – Elia Lo Monaco

Keeley’s online presence has become unrecognizable. Once centered on family Disney trips and her role at Dreams Travel Consulting, the tragedy has left her once vibrant page now bearing the weight of sudden, devastating loss.

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: keeping.it.keeley

Online, some people have questioned the public nature of her mourning, unable to understand the dynamics between the influencer and her audience.

“Unbelievable. Her kids lose their lives, her husband is in the hospital, and she’s on social media? Priorities are whopper-jawed!” a reader wrote.

“I don’t agree with it, but that’s likely her way of coping,” another explained. “Some people follow influencers like they’re immediate family so she wanted to update.”

Tragic Accident Claims Disney Influencer&#8217;s Children While Husband Fights For Life In ICU

Image credits: keeping.it.keeley

“Everyone deals with grief in their own way,” a third replied.

“By announcing the deaths of her children and injuries sustained by her husband, she also informed her followers that she’s going to be incommunicado for a bit. It’s not anyone’s place to judge how she is choosing to process these terrible events.”

As Blake remains in intensive care, the Whitcomb family faces the uncertainty of his recovery while mourning the lives of the children.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child.” Fans rallied in support of the grieving family

