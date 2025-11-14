5 Y.O. Gets Told Star Wars Is Not For Girls, Her Mom Asks Twitter, Mark Hamill Gives A Witty Response

Even though it might seem the idea that some things are purely masculine or feminine should be considered quite outdated in the 21st century, apparently not everyone has this same opinion. Furthermore, the ones claiming otherwise are, surprisingly, the youngest members of our society. Take this little boy, for example, who told his 5-year-old classmate that Star Wars is for boys only, after seeing her wearing Star-Wars-themed shoes that she picked out herself. Luckily, Mark Hamill himself had the best answer – Star Wars is for everyone!
This woman took to twitter after her 5-year-old daughter was told Star Wars isn’t for girls
Image credits: kristalfstr
Mark Hamill, who portrays Luke in the franchise, came up with a witty response
Image credits: hamillhimself
He made sure to point out the importance of its iconic female lead
Image credits: HamillHimself
People jumped into the discussion, agreeing that Star Wars is for everyone
Image credits: cyberiatv
Image credits: Granolimb
Image credits: MissLusyd
Image credits: hannahshae17
Turns out, there are many adorable little Star Wars fans all over the world
Image credits: nicknack1981
Image credits: SeanRCoffey
Image credits: LikeLeslee
Image credits: babybutterfly0
People settled the argument by pointing out franchise has more than one amazing female leads
Image credits: MCJester0
Image credits: JohnCon95373875
Follow Us