5 Y.O. Gets Told Star Wars Is Not For Girls, Her Mom Asks Twitter, Mark Hamill Gives A Witty Response

Even though it might seem the idea that some things are purely masculine or feminine should be considered quite outdated in the 21st century, apparently not everyone has this same opinion. Furthermore, the ones claiming otherwise are, surprisingly, the youngest members of our society. Take this little boy, for example, who told his 5-year-old classmate that Star Wars is for boys only, after seeing her wearing Star-Wars-themed shoes that she picked out herself. Luckily, Mark Hamill himself had the best answer – Star Wars is for everyone!

This woman took to twitter after her 5-year-old daughter was told Star Wars isn’t for girls

Image credits: kristalfstr

Mark Hamill, who portrays Luke in the franchise, came up with a witty response

Image credits: hamillhimself

He made sure to point out the importance of its iconic female lead

Image credits: HamillHimself

People jumped into the discussion, agreeing that Star Wars is for everyone

Image credits: cyberiatv

Image credits: Granolimb

Image credits: MissLusyd

Image credits: hannahshae17

Turns out, there are many adorable little Star Wars fans all over the world

Image credits: nicknack1981

Image credits: SeanRCoffey

Image credits: LikeLeslee

Image credits: babybutterfly0

People settled the argument by pointing out franchise has more than one amazing female leads

Image credits: MCJester0

Image credits: JohnCon95373875

