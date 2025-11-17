79 Photos Of Celebrities With Pets To Melt Your Heart

by

When it comes to celebrities, we are interested in everything: how they dress, what they eat, who they date, and even what pets they own. This last part probably helps us relate to them more than anything. They may be famous and rich, but they love animals, just like us. Also, who doesn’t like a pic of a floof of any kind? So if it comes paired with your favorite celebrity, even better. 

Celebrity pets often appear on various social media, striking a pose (or should I say, pawse?) next to their owner. Sure, some famous people do own weird pets (Michael Jackson and his llama can be one example), but most of the time, famous pets are what you would normally expect to see in anybody’s house. 

If you go online, you’ll be surprised to find out that celebrity dog news is something people search for quite frequently. Some hardcore fans even memorize celebrity cat or celebrity dog names.

For this article, we collected a bunch of photos of celebrity dogs, cats, and other pets that are bound to make your day better. All of them come with their humans. Vote for your favorite celebrity pet and share this article with your animal-loving friends. Show us your own pets in the comments. Who knows, maybe one day they will also appear in the celebrity pets column.

#1 Chris Evans With Dodger

Image source: chrisevans

#2 Henry Cavill With Kal

Image source: henrycavill

#3 Michelle Obama With Bo And Sunny

Image source: michelleobama44

#4 Drew Barrymore With Lucky, Peach, And Fern

Image source: drewbarrymore

#5 Henry Cavill With Zeus

Image source: henrycavill

#6 Kristen Bell With Triscuit

Image source: kristenanniebell

#7 Henry Cavill With Hector

Image source: henrycavill

#8 Nicole Kidman With Louis

Image source: nicolekidman

#9 Reese Witherspoon With Lou And Pepper

Image source: reesewitherspoon

#10 Simu Liu With Chopa

Image source: simuliu

#11 Orlando Bloom And His Pack Of Dogs

Image source: orlandobloom

#12 Taylor Swift And Benjamin

Image source: taylorswift

#13 Jennifer Aniston And Clyde

Image source: jenniferaniston

#14 Kat Dennings With Millie

Image source: katdenningsss

#15 Ed Sheeran With Teddy

Image source: teddysphotos

#16 Matthew Perry With Alfred

Image source: mattyperry4

#17 Miley Cyrus With Angel

Image source: mileycyrus

#18 Jenna Fischer With Maggie

Image source: msjennafischer

#19 Jonathan Van Ness With Cats Larry, Liza, Lady G, And Matilda

Image source: jvn

#20 Liam Hemsworth With Dora

Image source: liamhemsworth

#21 Simone Biles With Lilo And Atlas

Image source: simonebiles

#22 Selena Gomez And Winnie

Image source: selenagomez

#23 Caitriona Balfe With Eddie

Image source: caitrionambalfe

#24 Nicole Richie With Speedy

Image source: nicolerichie

#25 Emilia Clarke With Ted

Image source: emilia_clarke

#26 Emily Ratajkowski And Colombo, Photos Taken 8 Weeks Apart

Image source: emrata

#27 Ashley Tisdale With Dogs Ziggy And Sushi

Image source: ashleytisdale

#28 David Beckham With Winston

Image source: davidbeckham

#29 Halle Berry With Jackson And Roman

Image source: halleberry

#30 Gigi Hadid And Cleo

Image source: therealcleohadid

#31 Sydney Sweeney With Tank

Image source: sydney_sweeney

#32 Ozzy Osbourne With His Three Dogs

Image source: ozzyosbourne

#33 Miley Cyrus With Bean

Image source: mileycyrus

#34 Rita Ora With Honey

Image source: ritaora

#35 Justin Theroux With Kuma

Image source: justintheroux

#36 Kate Hudson And Wally

Image source: katehudson

#37 Vanessa Hudgens With Darla

Image source: vanessahudgens

#38 Amanda Seyfried With Finn

Image source: mingey

#39 Cara Delevingne With Olivia And Walter

Image source: caradelevingne

#40 Jessica Chastain With Chaplin

Image source: jessicachastain

#41 Lucy Hale With Elvis

Image source: lucyhale

#42 Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra With Panda, Gino And Diana

Image source: nickjonas

#43 Justin Bieber With Oscar

Image source: justinbieber

#44 Goldie Hawn With Roy

Image source: goldiehawn

#45 Rachel Brosnahan With Winston

Image source: rachelbrosnahan

#46 Serena Williams With Chip

Image source: serenawilliams

#47 Yara Shahidi With Win

Image source: yarashahidi

#48 Selma Blair With Scout

Image source: selmablair

#49 Debby Ryan With Jim

Image source: debbyryan

#50 Britney Spears With Her Smol Dog

Image source: britneyspears

#51 Cristiano Ronaldo With Marosca

Image source: cristiano

#52 Martha Stewart With Quin, Peluche, Bette Noir, And Creme Brûlée

Image source: marthastewart48

#53 Daria Saville With Tofu

Image source: tofu_sausage

#54 Lily Collins With Redford

Image source: lilyjcollins

#55 Hilary Duff With Izzy And Momo

Image source: hilaryduff

#56 Nicole Kidman With Julian

Image source: nicolekidman

#57 Candice Bergen With Bruce

Image source: bergenbags

#58 Brianne Howey With Bodie

Image source: briannehowey

#59 Lana Condor And Emmy

Image source: lanacondor

#60 Olivia Munn With Chance And Frankie

Image source: oliviamunn

#61 Kaia Gerber With Milo

Image source: kaiagerber

#62 Florence Pugh With Billie

Image source: florencepugh

#63 Haley Lu Richardson With Darbin

Image source: haleyluhoo

#64 Klay Thompson With Rocco

Image source: rocco.thompson

#65 Ashley Benson And Olivia

Image source: ashleybenson

#66 Gwendoline Christie With Marc Jacobs’s Dog, Neville

Image source: nevillejacobs

#67 Abbi Jacobson With Desi

Image source: abbijacobson

#68 Hailey Bieber With Sushi And Tuna

Image source: justinbieber

#69 Kylie Jenner With Her Dogs

Image source: kyliejenner

#70 Harry Kane With Brady And Wilson

Image source: harrykane

#71 Busy Philipps And Gina Linetti

Image source: busyphilipps

#72 Chrissy Teigen And Pablo

Image source: chrissyteigen

#73 Lili Reinhart With Milo

Image source: lilireinhart

#74 Zion Williamson With Zanos

Image source: PelicansNBA

#75 Oprah And Sadie

Image source: oprah

#76 Ayesha Curry With Rookie

Image source: ayeshacurry

#77 Michael Phelps With Juno And Legend

Image source: msjunoandlegend

#78 Nicola Peltz-Beckham With Lamb

Image source: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

#79 Tiger Woods With Yogi, Bugs, And Taz

Image source: TigerWoods

