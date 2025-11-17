79 Photos Of Celebrities With Pets To Melt Your Heart

When it comes to celebrities, we are interested in everything: how they dress, what they eat, who they date, and even what pets they own. This last part probably helps us relate to them more than anything. They may be famous and rich, but they love animals, just like us. Also, who doesn’t like a pic of a floof of any kind? So if it comes paired with your favorite celebrity, even better.
Celebrity pets often appear on various social media, striking a pose (or should I say, pawse?) next to their owner. Sure, some famous people do own weird pets (Michael Jackson and his llama can be one example), but most of the time, famous pets are what you would normally expect to see in anybody’s house.
If you go online, you’ll be surprised to find out that celebrity dog news is something people search for quite frequently. Some hardcore fans even memorize celebrity cat or celebrity dog names.
For this article, we collected a bunch of photos of celebrity dogs, cats, and other pets that are bound to make your day better. All of them come with their humans. Vote for your favorite celebrity pet and share this article with your animal-loving friends. Show us your own pets in the comments. Who knows, maybe one day they will also appear in the celebrity pets column.
#1 Chris Evans With Dodger
#2 Henry Cavill With Kal
#3 Michelle Obama With Bo And Sunny
#4 Drew Barrymore With Lucky, Peach, And Fern
#5 Henry Cavill With Zeus
#6 Kristen Bell With Triscuit
#7 Henry Cavill With Hector
#8 Nicole Kidman With Louis
#9 Reese Witherspoon With Lou And Pepper
#10 Simu Liu With Chopa
#11 Orlando Bloom And His Pack Of Dogs
#12 Taylor Swift And Benjamin
#13 Jennifer Aniston And Clyde
#14 Kat Dennings With Millie
#15 Ed Sheeran With Teddy
#16 Matthew Perry With Alfred
#17 Miley Cyrus With Angel
#18 Jenna Fischer With Maggie
#19 Jonathan Van Ness With Cats Larry, Liza, Lady G, And Matilda
#20 Liam Hemsworth With Dora
#21 Simone Biles With Lilo And Atlas
#22 Selena Gomez And Winnie
#23 Caitriona Balfe With Eddie
#24 Nicole Richie With Speedy
#25 Emilia Clarke With Ted
#26 Emily Ratajkowski And Colombo, Photos Taken 8 Weeks Apart
#27 Ashley Tisdale With Dogs Ziggy And Sushi
#28 David Beckham With Winston
#29 Halle Berry With Jackson And Roman
#30 Gigi Hadid And Cleo
#31 Sydney Sweeney With Tank
#32 Ozzy Osbourne With His Three Dogs
#33 Miley Cyrus With Bean
#34 Rita Ora With Honey
#35 Justin Theroux With Kuma
#36 Kate Hudson And Wally
#37 Vanessa Hudgens With Darla
#38 Amanda Seyfried With Finn
#39 Cara Delevingne With Olivia And Walter
#40 Jessica Chastain With Chaplin
#41 Lucy Hale With Elvis
#42 Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra With Panda, Gino And Diana
#43 Justin Bieber With Oscar
#44 Goldie Hawn With Roy
#45 Rachel Brosnahan With Winston
#46 Serena Williams With Chip
#47 Yara Shahidi With Win
#48 Selma Blair With Scout
#49 Debby Ryan With Jim
#50 Britney Spears With Her Smol Dog
#51 Cristiano Ronaldo With Marosca
#52 Martha Stewart With Quin, Peluche, Bette Noir, And Creme Brûlée
#53 Daria Saville With Tofu
#54 Lily Collins With Redford
#55 Hilary Duff With Izzy And Momo
#56 Nicole Kidman With Julian
#57 Candice Bergen With Bruce
#58 Brianne Howey With Bodie
#59 Lana Condor And Emmy
#60 Olivia Munn With Chance And Frankie
#61 Kaia Gerber With Milo
#62 Florence Pugh With Billie
#63 Haley Lu Richardson With Darbin
#64 Klay Thompson With Rocco
#65 Ashley Benson And Olivia
#66 Gwendoline Christie With Marc Jacobs’s Dog, Neville
#67 Abbi Jacobson With Desi
#68 Hailey Bieber With Sushi And Tuna
#69 Kylie Jenner With Her Dogs
#70 Harry Kane With Brady And Wilson
#71 Busy Philipps And Gina Linetti
#72 Chrissy Teigen And Pablo
#73 Lili Reinhart With Milo
#74 Zion Williamson With Zanos
#75 Oprah And Sadie
#76 Ayesha Curry With Rookie
#77 Michael Phelps With Juno And Legend
#78 Nicola Peltz-Beckham With Lamb
#79 Tiger Woods With Yogi, Bugs, And Taz
