Shocking Pics Show The Dangerous Side Of Sugar

To raise social awareness about the dangers that sugar poses to our health, The Diabetes Association of Thailand commissioned Thai designer Nattakong Jaengsem to come up with a campaign that would encourage the public to reduce their sugar intake. And as you can see from the gruesome pictures below, the ad campaign result is shockingly effective.

We all know that sugar causes health problems, but often we only think of the negative impact it has on our teeth and our weight. But too much sugar in our diets can also cause Type 2 Diabetes, which dramatically reduces the body’s ability to heal and can lead to cuts and sores that can then get infected and even result in amputation.

The advertisement campaign, titled “Sweet Kills,” aims to show us what Type 2 Diabetes can do. But, instead of using simple photographs, Jaengsem decided to recreate diabetes-related health issues using the very thing that causes them: sweets. The clever ads may be challenging to look at, but one thing is for certain: they’re sure to make you think twice about reaching for the sugar bowl.

More info: Diabetes Association of Thailand

Chocolate brownie

Vanilla cake

Strawberry cake

