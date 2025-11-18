“I’m Somebody’s Grandma Now”: 32 Situations That Left School Teachers Stumped Right In The Classroom

Perhaps there is no place in this world where different generations collide with each other in numerous – and sometimes fruitless – attempts to get along… so, there is no place like school. Teachers complain about students who don’t care, and schoolchildren also do not remain in debt.
We took the idea for this collection of unexpected, ambiguous and sometimes downright embarrassing schoolers’ remarks from this video of a school teacher, where she lists various phrases from her 8th graders that made her feel awkward and sometimes laugh. We’ve added examples from other teachers’ videos – so check out this list of school wit from Bored Panda!
More info: TikTok
#1
A student got the answer right and yelled: “Yeah, I felt that one in my nuggets”
Image source: miss.dugan1, Leonardo Luz
#2
Are you in therapy? You seem like the type
Image source: miss.dugan1, SHVETS production
#3
The toilet paper in this school sucks. I just got dookie on my hand
Image source: miss.dugan1, Vlada Karpovich
#4
How does it feel to be the only unmarried teacher in this school?
Image source: miss.dugan1, Ron Lach
#5
We were talking about tobacco advertisements and tactics that the tobacco companies use to draw teens in, or even young adults. And I took a shot in the dark and I said, “Hey, who’s this celebrity?” Their response was ice spice. So, welcome to eighth grade health where Lucille Ball is ice spice.
Image source: lilcook.og, Alan Light
#6
I don’t know why my brother’s girlfriend has birth control, she ugly. Also, what is birth control?
Image source: miss.dugan1, Josh Willink
#7
Student gasps, “What is that black stuff on your eye? Are you okay? It was there the other day too.” I was concerned so I went to look in the mirror. It was my eyeshadow
Image source: miss.dugan1, Camille Brodard
#8
In art class, I’m teaching class and a kid gonna raise his hand and say, ‘Teacher Robi, are you white, black or light skin?’ I didn’t know light skin was a race!
Image source: teacherrobi, Armin Rimoldi
#9
As I’m walking in, I have a cup of coffee. A student once said, “Okay, Teacher Robi, you come in like my grandma. I’m smelling like the fresh coffee.” I’m somebody’s grandma now.
Image source: teacherrobi, Quang Anh Ha Nguyen
#10
You don’t want to know what I say about you behind your back or you’d quit your job
Image source: miss.dugan1, RDNE Stock project
#11
I don’t get why you write so much on my rough draft. I’m not reading all that brah, for real, for real
Image source: miss.dugan1, RDNE Stock project
#12
[My students used] the classic “womp womp” when I was losing in a board game and my board game design class.
Image source: mrscsroom, Pixabay
#13
You look like my grandpa’s couch
Image source: miss.dugan1, ersin izan
#14
My childhood dog had run away from home and hadn’t returned. I was telling the class about it. Their response was “Womp womp”
Image source: miss.dugan1, Svetozar Milashevich
#15
Kid randomly says this to me: “Teacher Robi, why’re you built like a water bottle?” A water bottle? I have no words.
Image source: teacherrobi, Maurício Mascaro
#16
This kid says to me, “Teacher Robi, I’m trying to be like you,” and I’m like, like, “what?” And they say, “old.” I’m 29. I ain’t even 30 yet.
Image source: teacherrobi, Thirdman
#17
Miss C., your back is big
Image source: buttabella, Katerina Holmes
#18
That kid glazed me at a D1 level. He was first round pick in the glazing draft
Image source: miss.dugan1, nappy
#19
“Teacher Robi, why you look like you just walked out of a rainbow?” I don’t even remember what I was wearing. But I’m sure it was colorful.
Image source: teacherrobi, Spencer Cooper
#20
Miss C., your edges ain’t bald, it’s just your temples.
Image source: buttabella, Godisable Jacob
#21
The kids are gonna say to me, “Teacher Robi, can we oil your scalp?” Like, that’s such an odd thing for you to say while I’m teaching. And then they say, “Yeah, because it looks dry.”
Image source: teacherrobi, Lisha Dunlap
#22
You’re giving single core
Image source: miss.dugan1, Liza Summer
#23
Your pants look like trash bags sewn together. Haha. Trash bag pants
Image source: miss.dugan1, Tima Miroshnichenko
#24
Why’re the kids gonna ask me to tell my girlfriend to make them a wig? Middle school, sixth grade. Talking about some “Can you tell your girlfriend to make me a wig?” What? No.
Image source: teacherrobi, cottonbro studio
#25
Miss C., can you please move your big-a*s shoes.
Image source: buttabella, Cassidy James Blaede
#26
Now that the opps are gone we can yap
Image source: miss.dugan1, RDNE Stock project
#27
Miss C., where are you going for spring break? You’re not grown.
Image source: buttabella, nappy
#28
“Miss C., you Bluetooth me.” That is what they say when our cycles link together.
Image source: buttabella, Sara Kurfeß
#29
Stop putting viruses on my Chromebook
Image source: mrscsroom, Brooke Cagle
#30
There’s my outfit. Why’d a kid go and tell me that my sneakers look like Nintendo Switch? And then took it a step further and was like, “And you don’t even match. Red and blue doesn’t go with gray and black.”
I thought my outfit was cute. I was a little bit shocked. So I say to her, I’m like, “Who do you think you are talking to? Pipe down.” You know what her response was? She gonna say, “Who do you think you are to have a girlfriend who looks better than you?” You just gotta laugh at these kids.
Image source: teacherrobi
#31
Miss C., when are you taking all of us to get ice cream? And it’ll be on you.
Image source: buttabella, JÉSHOOTS
#32
CashApp me so that I can buy a new wig.
Image source: buttabella, Maria Lupan
Follow Us