Vet Shares That There Are More Emotionally Draining Things In Their Job Than Putting Animals To Sleep

Losing a pet is a heartbreaking experience akin to that of parting with your human family member. So it’s no wonder that for many pet owners and animal lovers, putting your furry friend down seems like the hardest thing anyone could ever do. But for the vets around the globe, it’s an inseparable part of their daily work.
And one anonymous vet decided to refute the common belief that animal euthanasia is the most difficult part of their job. In an illuminating and touching post, this vet explained why that’s the case and wondered if “Does that make me a bad vet? Hopefully not.”
The author went on to list three other hardest moments of being a vet, and they really put this job in a whole new perspective and it has to do more with people than with animals themselves.
One anonymous vet explained why putting an animal down is not the hardest part of their job in this touching Imgur post
Image credits: jaminriverside
Other vets elaborated on why being close to your pet when the vet is administering euthanasia is vital
Image credits: jessi_dietrich
Image credits: jessi_dietrich
Image credits: jessi_dietrich
And this is what others had to say about parting with your beloved animal
What makes it so hard for any dog owner to part with their beloved furry friends is that special bond these beautiful animals share with humans. In fact, owners are so close to their dogs that the majority love them as much as their children, suggests Anna Trobec, an animal researcher from “Petovly.”
Anna has recently conducted a study surveying 2750 dog owners to get a clearer picture of the human-dog bond.“It positively surprised me how a high percentage of dog owners would do anything they can just to save their dog and keep him or her healthy,” the researcher told Bored Panda over email. “After all, we do think of dogs as our children, and they certainly consider us their parents,” she added.
Anna also said that 99% of those surveyed consider their dogs family members, which explains why the death of an animal hurts as much as the loss of a family member. Moreover, “60% of respondents feel like dog parents, not dog owners, which further lessens our differences which we bear as species.”
Follow Us