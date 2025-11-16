The Independent Photographer Has Announced The Most Moving Color Photographs Taken By Photographers From Around The World (10 Pics)

The Independent Photographer has just released the winners of its Color Photography Contest, which took place in June 2022. Many images from more than 30 different countries have been rewieved and 10 Winners and Finalists have been selected by our esteemed judge Alessia Glaviano.
Alessia is the Brand Visual Director of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue. She has worked with a wide range of international photographers over the years and she is responsible for Photo Vogue, an innovative online platform where users can share their own photographs under the curatorial supervision of professional photo editors. She is also responsible for the artistic direction of events and exhibitions for Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue.
In addition to her editorial and curatorial activities, Alessia teaches master’s courses at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Milan, and lectures regularly at other academic institutions. She was a 2015 World Press Photo jury member and has participated in several portfolio review sessions, including the New York Times Portfolio Reviews.
The Color Photography Award aimed to discover and bring exposure to the best contemporary artists working across all photographic fields.
On this occasion, we invited photographers driven by their artistic eye and passion for color to join the competition and celebrate with us the beauty and diversity of color photography.
We are delighted to present the images of 10 artists whose work shows an incredible level of talent. All full captions can be found on The Independent Photographer’s website, as well as the feedback from the competition judge, Alessia Glaviano.
Congratulations to all winners and finalists!
More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
Mauricio Holc – 1st place. Prize – $1000
“Ser Libre” – Argentina
“Portrait of actress and model Camila Del Campo Grandal.”
Philipp Oberhuber – 2nd place. Prize – $600
“Seiser Alm” – Italian Dolomites
“This photograph shows the beautiful Seiser Alm highlands in the Italian Dolomites. The scene was illuminated only by moonlight.”
Vikram Kushwah – 3rd place. Prize – $400
“Women in Bathing Suits”
Carly Zavala – finalist
“Calvin” – Brooklyn, New York, USA
“Portrait session with artist and model Calvin. The concept was to create a portrait that highlighted his beautiful features in contrast with the backdrop.”
Christian Bruni – finalist
“Sailboat”
“Sunset over a sailboat gently sliding along the harbor waters.”
Jonah Reenders – finalist
“Hand and Fruits” – Los Angeles, USA
“My partner’s hand reaching for a decadent breakfast in Los Angeles.”
Melissa Cormican – finalist
“Portrait of a Roseate Spoonbill” – St. Augustine, Florida
“With this portrait, I was drawn to the colors, light and also very intrigued by the contemplative look of the Spoonbill. Photo from March 2021 in St. Augustine, Florida.”
Nicolas Castermans – finalist
“Rainbow Mountain” – Peruvian Andes
“Local horse rider walking towards an amazing 5,000-meter mountain pass next to a Rainbow Mountain in the highlands of the Peruvian Andes.”
Steve Wrubel – finalist
“Lucero” – Mesquite Rodeo, Mesquite, Texas, USA
“Bull rider Adam Lucero, photographed while contesting at the Mesquite Rodeo.”
Tyler Goldflower – finalist
“The Kiss”
“The water offers us a dream-like version of reality, although rooted in the physical and real, the water removes the boundaries of gravity allowing bodies to flow freely in dream-like suspense.
Sometimes from the corner of our eye just out of focus, we glimpse a more abstract version of reality. Buried beneath our conscious selves, just beneath the surface is the river of the unconscious, carrying our deepest inner workings and desires. These phantoms of the mind have long been the source of spirituality and religion. Down the ages, we have sought to understand these mysteries through stories, myths, and legends. From cave paintings of animistic deities to the myths of ancient Greece, we have sought to understand these universal and fundamental inner workings that make us human.
Through play and intimacy, we come to further understand the fundamental human desire for connection that drives the way we navigate the world, that gives us magic and purpose for living.”
_________________
The Independent Photographer is an international monthly photography award and online magazine for photography enthusiasts and photographers around the world. Talented artists can win cash prizes each month by submitting their photographs corresponding to a certain theme.
We are now open for submissions for our Travel Photography Awards 2022. This summer we want to see images that communicate the life of a place in all its splendor and trigger our memories. Whatever the subject may be: Street, Portrait, Landscape, Documentary… We want to share your journey, visually and intellectually – Let’s travel together! The deadline is the 31st of August! All photographers are welcome!
Follow Us