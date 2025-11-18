30 Things That People Believe Are Worth The High Price Tag

When you don’t keep track of your finances, it’s easy to get carried away and spend more than you should. This can quickly complicate your life, leading to such things as a lack of funds during emergencies, or even an inability to pay your bills.

Good purchasing decisions, on the other hand, stem from buying what you need before what you want, and Reddit user Salut_eti_serpent got interested in how different people define them, so they asked everyone else on the platform to share the products and services they feel were 100% worth the money. Here are the top answers.

#1

My dog. Every vet bill, every toy, every trip. He saved me.

Image source: Sempul, cottonbro studio/pexels

#2

Paying movers when moving into a new place.

Image source: CRO553R, Artem Podrez/pexels

#3

Lending people money I know I’ll never see back. Giving these people 20-30 dollars was worth having them actively avoid me.

Image source: Status_Medicine_5841, Karolina Kaboompics/pexels

#4

The adoption fee for my cats.

Image source: fatcat111, Arina Krasnikova/pexels

#5

I got some good advice from my grandfather when I was young.

Never skimp on the things that connect you to the earth. Dont skimp on shoes, tires, and bed. There are obviously others in those categories but I agree. Quality tires will save your life, good shoes will save your feet, and good bed will help you sleep. I’d also throw desk chair in that conversation.

Image source: PINHEADLARRY5, Los Muertos Crew/pexels

#6

Had an ex that was acting weird, making accusations against me. I purchased a security camera system around memorial day last year. June 18th last year she showed up to my house with a shotgun.

Worth every penny for that security system. There was no he said, she said.

Image source: lassitudecd, Pixabay/pexels

#7

A good pillow and a comfortable mattress.

Image source: Private-therapy, Andrea Piacquadio/pexels

#8

Travelling! I have learnt so much from other cultures by moving all over the world.

Image source: xxAurorax4, Catarina Sousa/pexels

#9

Lasik. Went basically blind at 6 years old and now have 20/20 at 31. Never having to worry about contacts or glasses again is a game changer.

Image source: sloLols, Ksenia Chernaya/pexels

#10

My shelter dog. He’s the best!

Image source: XRaysFromUranus

#11

Paying to have my apt cleaned.

Image source: xertz3

#12

Custom anything

Because why buy from a big box store when you can support the local economy/artisans

I was faced with this dilemma back in 2021. Wanted a new bed frame and everything I saw at a store was $2500+ and they were 20% real wood, 80% MDF

Went to my local Mennonite carpenter and charged me the same, in REAL MAPLE WOOD. Now I have a bed that would last us until we die.

Image source: g323cs, Ono Kosuki /pexels

#13

My polarized prescription sunglasses. Pricey but so worth it, especially since I love to fish. Feels like I have xray vision when I look at the water.

Image source: apollo_jay, Kindel Media/pexels

#14

As a guy, hair transplant. didn’t do much research was just In India for work and had the money. Legit see myself in the mirror and smile when i see my hair.

Image source: radiopelican, Hiển Nguyễn/pexels

#15

A library card.

Image source: Playful-Incident-424

#16

A quality and comfortable sofa/couch

Good dental care and braces is well wroth it to me

But for safety I would say quality tires is a must.

Image source: RicardoSalvio, Monica Silvestre/pexels

#17

My bicycle. I’m not a serious cyclist but do like long rides several times a week and the happiness I get is worth every penny I balked at.

Image source: judgymom

#18

Tailored clothing. Growing up, I had unusual measurements and no off-the-rack clothes every really fit me, and it greatly affected my confidence.

In adulthood I was surprised to learn just how big a difference it makes to wear clothes that actually fit you.

Image source: TheGreatMalagan, cottonbro studio/pexels

#19

A good PC.. I buy a new gaming PC once every 7-10 years? Maybe a part or two to extend it’s life somewhere in the middle. But when it comes time to get the new one.. I spend so much time on my PC.. I have zero regrets spending for a near top of the line one (I still want a good deal so I’ll shop around.. but I don’t mind getting the best parts).

Image source: Jaxonian, Alena Darmel/pexels

#20

Divorce.

Image source: craigo_strustle, cottonbro studio/pexels

#21

A private ADHD diagnosis and therapy for CPTSD. Spent thousands, every spare penny I have, lived at home for months so my parents could support me. Would have gotten it for free on the NHS but would have waited in purgatory for years. Instead, I’ve spent those years being happy.

Image source: TheSucculentCreams

#22

I spend the little bit extra for quality garbage bags.

Image source: throwawaythisuser1

#23

Ketamine therapy. $400 a session but my psychiatrist just has me on a payment plan with 0% interest so it’s no stress. Despite the price it’s the only thing that has helped me get rid of my self harm thoughts and live life as “normal” as possible. 100% worth it.

Image source: MrsCyanide, cottonbro studio/pexels

#24

Impacted wisdom teeth out.

Image source: russwestgoat, Tima Miroshnichenko/pexels

#25

Quality furniture. We recently bought a new sectional with 3 recliners. Most expensive piece of furniture I’ve ever bought. Worth every penny for someone with back issues.

Image source: historical_find

#26

Angle grinder/Dremel. You can do or make most things necessary to accomplish most any projects with that combo. Soldering iron too. Heat gun. Most rework and fabrication tools really. Brazing/welding rods….

Image source: anunofmoose

#27

Therapy. Best thing I ever splashed out on .

Image source: Avid_Conundrum, Tima Miroshnichenko/pexels

#28

Bought a shoe stretcher. All my shoes are wider and feel better now.

Image source: TheBirdsArePissed, Tobi /pexels

#29

My solar panels.

Image source: string1969

#30

A bed upgrade. If you sleep with a partner in a double bed, I highly recommend the cost of a bigger bed. It’s a lot. New mattress, new frame and new sheets. But it’s so worth it.

We upgraded to a king sized bed last year and it’s wild how good it is. I slept alone in it for the first time last month and I felt like a tiny baby in a giant’s bed.

Edit to add; my comment caused a duvet debate. My fiance and I settled on separate single duvets. Singles are the right size for us to snuggle into without them falling off the bed too much. It’s been life-changing. Sometimes it’s less comfortable during our non sleep bed activity but mostly it’s fine.

Image source: Low_Engineering8921, Kampus Production/pexels

