10 Classic Movies That Haven’t Aged Well

Art is never created in a vacuum; it’s always influenced by culture, politics, society, and other contemporary trends. That’s what makes classic movies so essential. They reflect what life was like before.
While there are some classic movies that get better with time, that’s unfortunately not the case with all of them. There are some movies that age like fine wine and transcend generations with their powerful messages. However, many movies simply didn’t stand the test of time, and they become questionable and raise eyebrows today. So here are ten classic movies that haven’t aged well.
1. American Beauty (1999)
American Beauty is a story of a middle-aged man going through a life crisis and making some questionable choices in the process. Other than misogynistic comments and mid-life crisis stereotypes in the movie, the main reason it doesn’t stand the test of time is Kevin Spacey. While nobody can deny his highly accurate portrayal of a miserable suburban man, watching Spacey’s performance is utterly uncomfortable, given the fact he’s been accused of misconduct by more than 30 men.
2. Gone With the Wind (1939)
Another movie that aged poorly is Gone With the Wind. When it first came out, the movie appealed to white Americans suffering through an awful economic downturn. But although this movie is considered ambitious for its time, Gone with the Wind is rather problematic today. The main issue modern viewers have with this movie is that it celebrates Confederacy, romanticizes slavery, and promotes racism, making it one of the classic movies that didn’t age well.
3. She’s All That (1999)
She’s All That is the classic tale about a popular guy falling for an “ugly” nerdy girl. This was an immensely common trope in 1990s movies, and audiences loved it. But She’s All That, like many similar movies, is not as amusing to modern viewers. It’s been called out for sexist comments, misogynistic behaviors, and highly degrading scenes.
4. Sixteen Candles (1984)
Sixteen Candles was one of the most popular movies of the 1980s. However, it has some disturbing moments and questionable elements that haven’t aged well. The biggest reason why Sixteen Candles is very uncomfortable for modern viewers is the problematic portrayal of rape, precisely the date rape scenes where a character takes advantage of an intoxicated girl.
5. Top Gun (1986)
Top Gun was a crowd-pleaser and global success in 1986. But just like other classic movies on the list, it hasn’t aged that well. There are several reasons why Top Gun is not as enjoyable to watch with modern values. Due to its romanticization of the US Navy, the movie is often called out for being transparently patriotic and practically a Navy recruitment ad. It also has toxic masculinity elements that do not hold up today.
6. Grease (1978)
Grease was a cultural phenomenon when it first came out. But right now, younger viewers are not so amused by the corny romance, degrading behaviors, and lack of character depth. The ending of the movie is no longer received well by modern generations because of the way Sandy changes her entire appearance to be with Danny, thus sending the wrong message to young girls and boys.
7. The Breakfast Club (1985)
Another classic movie that has aged poorly is The Breakfast Club. Seemingly naïve and simple, the movie has quite a few problematic moments. For instance, Allison’s makeover is considered to be one of the worst aspects of the story, where she goes from an authentic and unconventional girl to a conventionally attractive girl to fit the standards of society. Another reason the movie is hard to enjoy today is the way Bender treats Claire, abusing her in every way possible throughout the entire movie. To make things worse, they end up together at the end, which romanticizes the idea of assault in romantic relationships.
8. Cruel Intentions (1999)
Cruel Intentions is another classic movie that hasn’t aged well. The main characters (who are, weirdly enough, step-siblings with an odd sexual chemistry between them) make a horrifying bet to seduce and deflower a high school girl. Several problematic aspects of the movie include homophobia and racism, however, Cruel Intentions’ biggest flaw is the glorification of sexual coercion, making it hard to watch for modern viewers.
9. Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Around the World in 80 Days is not as problematic as the other classic movies on the list, but it definitely doesn’t stand the test of time. When it first came out in 1956, it left audiences in awe, to say the least. Watching the main characters travel around the world and experience different cultures might have been exciting in the 1950s, but its approach to the different cultures it showcased does not stand the test of time.
10. Airplane! (1980)
Airplane! is a classic comedy from the 1980s, and it was truly a parody masterpiece when it first came out. However, this classic movie also doesn’t stand the test of time. The majority of the jokes and funny moments don’t make sense today. Younger generations simply find it hard to laugh at the wacky gigs, obscene theatrics, and politically incorrect jokes in Airplane! which is why this movie hasn’t aged that well.
