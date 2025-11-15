Person Exposes Greedy Pastors By Showing What Expensive Designer Items They Wear Every Day

Practice what you preach. We expect our leaders—no matter who they are—to maintain certain standards of decency and to uphold the same values they profess to support. Those expectations are very clear when it comes to religious authority figures, whom we hope to be charitable and to focus more on the spiritual rather than the material things in life. Alas!

The ‘Preachers N Sneakers’ Instagram account, run by Dallas-based Ben Kirby, calls out those religious leaders who act like hypocrites by showing how some of them wear extremely expensive designer items. Having amassed a following of 247k followers in two years, Kirby continues to show the dissonance between what preachers, pastors, and priests say and what the details of their clothing reveal about their actual lifestyles.

Bored Panda reached out to Kirby and spoke to him about keeping religious leaders accountable and what keeps his relationship with his faith strong. Be sure to read on for his insights.

#1 Old Pic, Timeless Style With Pastor John Gray In The Supreme X Louis V Jacquard Denim Parka $9,625

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#2 Hillsong Teaching Pastor Nathan Finochio Bringing It At #colourconf 2019 In Some Ferociously Fab Tiger Slides. Gucci Slipper $1,100

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#3 Mosaic Mexico Pastor Emerson Nowotny Keepin The Tide Pen Handy While Rocking This Super Fresh Supreme X Louis V Tee $1,407

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#4 Pastor Mike Todd Staying Anchored In The Balenciaga Triple S $1,090

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#5 Prophet Bryan Maldonado Keepin That King Jesus International 501c3 Status Intact In The Royal Blue Lv Runners $1,020

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#6 If Retail On The Kicks You’re Wearing Is $2k And The Resale Market Is Paying $8-9k, What Are Your Shoes Worth? Jordan 1 Retro High Dior $8,100

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#7 Here Is A Supreme Beach Ball, $125

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#8 Pastor Troy Gramling Back At It Again With The Super Breathable Givenchy Hoodie $1,240

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#9 Jordan 1 Retro High $4,005

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#10 Pastor Maldonado Stayin Ricci In Good Works While Sporting The Primo Belt Of Truth. Stefano Ricci Belt $2,541

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#11 Y’all Busting These Out If Your Family Gettin The Inaug? Jordan 1 Retro High Dior $7,210

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#12 Pastor John Gray With Relentless Details! Givenchy Sweatshirt $1,145

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#13 Flannel But Make It Fashun. Gucci Jacket $2,580

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#14 Pastor Furtick With The Fully-Realized Adam-And-Yves Saint Laurent Blessings On Feet $1,095

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#15 We’re One Week In And Bishop Td Jakes Has Already Secured The Bag To Secure A Bag. Christian Louboutin Belt Bag $1,250

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#16 Pastor Judah (Smith) And The Lion Of All Gucci Jackets. $3,600

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#17 The Lord Works In Mysterious Color Combinations. Lv Sweatshirt $725, Air Force 1 Sneakers $1,145

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#18 Here’s A Fendi Hoodie $1,290

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#19 Transformation Church Pastors Mike Todd And Charles Metcalf Rocking Their Conference-Best At Transformation Conference. Nike Air Fear Of God 1, $1500

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#20 Pastor Troy (Gramling) Likes His Tees The Same Way He Likes His Digiorno: Supreme. $1,550

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#21 Pastor Jimmy Rollins In The Union Air Jordan 1s And The Crease That Surpasses All Understanding, $1,250

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#22 Prophet Passion Java With Those Subtle Gucci Vibes. $1,850

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#23 In Honor Of Serena Williams Crushing It In The Us Open Right Now, Here Is Pastor Crank In The Nike X Off White Blazer Serena. $1,050

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#24 2020: Year Of The Bargain. Alexander Mcqueen Sneakers, $960

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#25 Preachers N Sneakers. Versace Sneakers, $995

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#26 Pastor Emerson Nowotny In The Fear Of God Awolnation Colorway. Air Fear Of God 1, $750

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#27 Preachers N Sneakers. Amiri Boots, $1,490

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#28 Pastor Keion With Some Classic Burberry Blessings. $690

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#29 Pastor Rich Dub In The Sean Dub’s. Nike Air Max Sneakers, $1,045

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#30 This, Right Here, Is My, Multi-Site Swag Ayye. Burberry Hoodie, $770

Image source: preachersnsneakers

