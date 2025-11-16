Hey Pandas, Tell The Story Of How You Found Bored Panda

This is a great website for looking at random funny things to make your day better. But we all had to start somewhere to find it.
#1
I was looking for memes online and found BP. I didn’t actually make an account for about a year though (idk why I guess I was worried my parents would find out). I made a secret account when I was 13 and I’ve been on ever since.
#2
Once upon a time, there was “Stumbleupon” and I stumbled upon BP.
I miss that site, nothing since has been as good at recommendations.
#3
I was in class not doing schoolwork as one does, and I decided to go on google to see what I could do cos I was bored. Long story short, Bored Panda was on a really long list, I clicked on it, and now Im UBER addicted to it :)
#4
Ok so I was on Google and saw a link for dark humor comics and was like sure…
I memorized the site and after dat whenever I wanted comics I’d search up bored panda followed by comics..
Then I discovered bored panda don’t just have comics and three years later here I am
#5
Just scrolling through Facebook, I suppose. I just started noticing them more and more.
#6
In sixth grade, I looked up history memes because why not. And I found BP I made my account about a month later and here I am in high school, still active on BP
#7
I was on google and seen it there.
#8
Just on Facebook and Twitter. I didn’t know it was an actual site until last year.
#9
My dad showing me weird stuff
#10
A friend suggested I get a news app called Flipboard. Some of my favorite posts on Flipboard were from Bored Panda. I eventually got the Bored Panda app and now only check Flipboard once in a while.
#11
Was searching for interesting fact and got this site, logged in after 1 month of learning is you get something shocking share with me, and now gonna upload some facts about random things and places so follow and stay tuned! 🙃
#12
Looked up overprotective mom stories or something and went onto bored panda article. Eventually I wanted to rebel against my own overprotective parents and made an account! It was my first social media ever. Yes I lived 13 years before I even touched social media
#13
I call my husband “fancy panda” and he calls me “sassy panda”! Once day I was at work and it felt like a long and slow day. I send him “today I am not a sassy panda, I feel like a bored panda…” and I tried to find an image of a bored panda! And by googling that, I found THE Bored Panda!
#14
Stumbled upon the site when I looked up cake fails for a good laugh. Just made an account today, idk why I waited so long, guess I thought my parents might disapprove😂
#15
i was in school and in a very severe depression and while looking on Pinterest for something to cheer me up i found a comic with a link to the website so i thought why not. in the time i’ve been on this site i’ve found people who share the same opinion, people who won’t shame me for my interests and topics that grab my interest. its the perfect place to be.
#16
Pinterest lol. Found BP in March, made an account in July :)
#17
I wrote ‘im bored’ on google, it showed bored button first , eventually i got bored of it too so underneath found bored panda. Have used this website for a year but made an account pretty recently. Boredpanda is proving to be amazing for my mental health, the community is simply amazing and coming here has proved to be good for my mental health. Whenever im depressed i come here and feel better. Am honored to be part of yall fellow boredpandas ♥ ✨ 😊. Have a good day!
#18
Cat memes. I looked up cat memes on Google, and accidentally clicked the link. I’ve been on here for around 3 years, but I only made an account in April because I didn’t want my parents to be mad.
#19
I got sidetracked after googling something, then got sidetracked again, and again, and again…long story short, I was farting around aimlessly on the internet, when BOOM, I ended up on BP and I’ve been coming back ever since. Now it’s one of my favorite places 😎👍
#20
I discovered it a few years ago, when my friend sent me a pic for the “people are sharing the worst technology fails they have seen and it is hilarious” I searched it up wanting to find more and ran across this website. In 6 months, i made an account. Then I stopped using it for two years. I was bored once, so I took out my phone and was scrolling through memes when I saw bored panda again. So here we are.
#21
I was bored and looked up sites to keep you occupied and bp popped up I browsed for a while till I actually made an account
#22
I was looking through memes and stuff and a website said 137 memes about mc or something, so I clicked on it. I ended up finding a lot of stuff I liked and bam! I made my account at 2 am
#23
I was sitting doing homework one day and got very tired, so I literally googled “I’m bored” and Bored Panda came up…I read one article and then the next time I came online, Google was recommending more and more…that was a few months ago and since then I’ve been online every day, today was the day I finally decided to make an account :D
