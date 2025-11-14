Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

With the ongoing spread of coronavirus, many people are finding themselves isolated. The World Health Organization states that social distancing is one of the preventative measures to stop, or at least slow down, the spread of the virus, so it’s no wonder that a number of governments across the globe have introduced mandatory quarantines. Despite not being able to attend social gatherings, some people are finding ways to lift their spirits and make others feel less alone, like Italians singing on their balconies. Inspired by such a beautiful gesture, South African comedian Trevor Noah decided to try it out across the pond. “So, I’ve been inspired by Italy and I figure, like, why don’t we do this in New York? We’re also neighbors out here, so let’s… let’s be together, you know?” the man started the video.
Trevor Noah recently posted a video on his social media, showcasing his failed attempt at singing from a balcony in NYC
Unfortunately, the plan didn’t go as well as the comedian planned, and just as he started to belt out “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin, someone was quick to interrupt him on the second line. With a rather rude interruption, Noah had no other choice but to stop his performance, shrugging it off and retreating away from the camera.
Noah’s spirits, however, weren’t completely defeated. As he posted the video online, the caption next to it read: “Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow.”
With this latest stunt, Trevor Noah joins people like Ryan Reynolds who are trying to lift people’s spirits in such a trying time and give everyone a good laugh.
Here’s how people reacted to Noah’s video
Image credits: LauraPetta2
Image credits: NewSpirit2020
Image credits: Blacksh33757482
Image credits: CalebHyles
Image credits: anushka_seth
Image credits: MissyHelliot
Image credits: QLight61
Image credits: MaxTsiu
Image credits: ndotyot
Image credits: BoomBoxRuler
Image credits: MarkJNagy
Follow Us