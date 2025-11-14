Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

by

With the ongoing spread of coronavirus, many people are finding themselves isolated. The World Health Organization states that social distancing is one of the preventative measures to stop, or at least slow down, the spread of the virus, so it’s no wonder that a number of governments across the globe have introduced mandatory quarantines. Despite not being able to attend social gatherings, some people are finding ways to lift their spirits and make others feel less alone, like Italians singing on their balconies. Inspired by such a beautiful gesture, South African comedian Trevor Noah decided to try it out across the pond. “So, I’ve been inspired by Italy and I figure, like, why don’t we do this in New York? We’re also neighbors out here, so let’s… let’s be together, you know?” the man started the video.

Trevor Noah recently posted a video on his social media, showcasing his failed attempt at singing from a balcony in NYC

Unfortunately, the plan didn’t go as well as the comedian planned, and just as he started to belt out “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin, someone was quick to interrupt him on the second line. With a rather rude interruption, Noah had no other choice but to stop his performance, shrugging it off and retreating away from the camera.
Noah’s spirits, however, weren’t completely defeated. As he posted the video online, the caption next to it read: “Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow.”
With this latest stunt, Trevor Noah joins people like Ryan Reynolds who are trying to lift people’s spirits in such a trying time and give everyone a good laugh.

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up
Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up
Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up
Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up
Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up
Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up
Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Here’s how people reacted to Noah’s video

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: LauraPetta2

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: NewSpirit2020

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: Blacksh33757482

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: CalebHyles

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: anushka_seth

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: MissyHelliot

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: QLight61

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: MaxTsiu

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: ndotyot

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: BoomBoxRuler

Trevor Noah Tries Singing From A Balcony In NYC Just Like People Did In Italy But Gets Told To Shut Up

Image credits: MarkJNagy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person Tries Drawing His Dog, Accidentally Starts Creating Masterpieces
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What is It Like to Direct Medusa’s Hair on “Inhumans?”
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2017
Cinnamon The Hedgehog Is Living Her Best Life, Here’s Her Average Day (17 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Sons of Anarchy 7.05 Review: “Some Strange Eruption”
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2014
Woman Posts Pics Of Her Wearing Different Pant Sizes To Show What’s Wrong With Fashion Industry
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
LEGO Master Builder Has Unbelievable Nostalgic Skills
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.