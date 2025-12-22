Christmas Compilation: Acrylic Pouring Flower Techniques

0:00 – 2:44 Creating Poinsettia Flower with Fluid Acrylics, Plastic Cup and Paper Napkin
2:45 – 4:50 From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES
4:51 – 8:35 HOW TO paint an easy POINSETTIA flower
8:36 – 12: 39 Effortless Elegance: Fluid Acrylics Reverse Flower Dip with Napkin
12:40 – 17:05 Reverse Flower Dip with Glue Pouring Medium
