Christmas Compilation: Acrylic Pouring Flower Techniques

by

0:00 – 2:44 Creating Poinsettia Flower with Fluid Acrylics, Plastic Cup and Paper Napkin

Full tutorial: • Creating Poinsettia Flower with Fluid Acry…

2:45 – 4:50 From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES

Full tutorial: • (736) From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES …

4:51 – 8:35 HOW TO paint an easy POINSETTIA flower

Full tutorial: • (839) HOW TO paint an easy POINSETTIA flow…

8:36 – 12: 39 Effortless Elegance: Fluid Acrylics Reverse Flower Dip with Napkin

Full tutorial: • Effortless Elegance: Fluid Acrylics Revers…

12:40 – 17:05 Reverse Flower Dip with Glue Pouring Medium

Full tutorial: • Reverse Flower Dip with Glue Pouring Medium

More info: youtu.be

Patrick Penrose
