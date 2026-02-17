84 Fascinating Photos Of Abandoned Places Frozen In Time

There’s something unsettling about an abandoned building. Knowing that it was once full of life, while it’s now full of cobwebs, moss, and broken glass, can be a bit disheartening. But just because a place is no longer inhabited doesn’t mean that it’s not worth exploring.
We took a trip to the Abandoned World subreddit and gathered some of their most fascinating photos below. From ancient cities to buildings that look like they’re straight out of a horror film, this list is full of surprises. So enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to visit!
#1 Craco, Abandoned Town, Italy
Image source: Sm4rt-Living
#2 Kingdom 🇬🇧
Image source: SesAulic
#3 Remains Of The Old Roman City Beneath Street Level In Verona, Italy
Image source: SesAulic
I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that I should never purchase an abandoned building. In fact, I probably shouldn’t even step foot in one, unless I want to be traumatized for the rest of my life. But in reality, abandoned places don’t have to be scary and unsettling. In fact, they can be beautiful and inspiring!
The Abandoned World subreddit has been around since 2022, and it has amassed an impressive number of followers. Currently, the community gets 1.5K visitors each week, making over 65 contributions. The group is dedicated to sharing “anything worldwide abandoned that is considered beautiful and amazing,” and clearly, members have no shortage of photos.
#4 The Dying City (Bagnoregio)
Image source: 2704AJX
#5 Old Railroad Bridge In The Woods
Image source: SesAulic
#6 Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France
Image source: mahihettiarachch
If the photos on this list are inspiring you to get out and start exploring your own city or region, you might be interested in urban exploration. According to EcoFlow, this refers to the hobby of visiting abandoned buildings and locations that are often hidden, off-limits, or inaccessible to the general public. These might include industrial complexes, underground spaces, tunnels, rooftops, and more.
Also referred to as “Urbex,” this pastime comes along with a certain code that people are expected to follow when going on adventures. It’s basically the same mantra that outdoor explorers are expected to follow: “Take nothing, leave nothing.” Respect the space that you’re visiting, and don’t tamper with it in any way. Don’t take any souvenirs, and ideally, don’t go anywhere that requires you to trespass.
#7 Abandoned In Detroit USA
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#8 Abandoned 19th Century Spiral Staircase
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#9 St Edward’s Church Door In Stow On The Wold
Image source: SesAulic
If you’re interested on embarking on your own urban explorations, EcoFlow has some advice that you’ll probably want to follow. First, plan to go during the day. The idea of exploring at night might sound exciting, but it can be much more dangerous, as you can never predict when an accident will happen. It’s also wise to go prepared. Wear suitable clothing, and bring supplies to keep you safe. Gloves, masks, flashlights, and clothing that will cover your entire body are wise, just in case.
#10 Lietava Castle – Slovakia
Image source: SesAulic
#11 Abandoned Amusement Park
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#12 Abandoned Castle
Image source: DashingDecay
Depending on how intense the journey will be to the abandoned location, it might be a good idea to bring hiking essentials too. You’ll want snacks and water, a first aid kit, a portable phone charger, and of course, a buddy. Venturing out on your own can be a bad idea if you encounter anything dangerous. But it’s also just more fun to experience a new, mysterious place with a friend by your side!
#13 Swan Lake, Royal Palace Of Caserta, Italy
Image source: -N1TR0-
#14 Abandoned Greenhouse, Italy
Image source: SesAulic
#15 Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization
Image source: mahihettiarachch
Recently, urban exploration has exploded in popularity on TikTok. But the BBC warns that safety should be your utmost priority if you want to partake in this pastime. Something to consider before entering any abandoned space is whether or not the air is actually safe to breathe. Apparently, one group of teens in Manchester entered an abandoned asbestos factory without any concern for the potential cancer risks. And once content like this ends up on social media, others will be inspired to follow in the poster’s footsteps.
#16 Abandoned Train
Image source: SesAulic
#17 Majestic Abandoned Structure In The Mountains
Image source: SesAulic
#18 Gate To An Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Poland
Image source: SesAulic
The BBC notes that young urban explorers on TikTok have also been seen entering power stations, slaughterhouses, care homes, bunkers, and even private residences. They spoke with one young explorer who has been in former factories, nightclubs, schools, and hospitals. While he agrees that this isn’t a safe hobby for children to partake in, he’s unsure of how to stop them, especially once they’ve been exposed to videos promoting urbex.
#19 Hauntingly Awesome
Image source: SesAulic
#20 Abandoned Tudor House
Image source: SesAulic
#21 The Predjama Castle In Slovenia
The Predjama Castle in Slovenia has been perched in the middle of a 123-metre-high cliff for more than 800 years. It is the largest cave castle in the world.
Image source: SesAulic
Meanwhile, two urban explorers who have been hitting the streets for the past ten years told the BBC that it’s now difficult to find any place that hasn’t already been discovered and destroyed. Once a location has been popularized on TikTok, it will often be visited by people who don’t know or don’t care to follow the urbex code. Plus, it can be even more dangerous for these people to venture out without being prepared.
#22 Abandoned Castle Ireland
Image source: SesAulic
#23 Abandoned
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#24 Giant 16th-Century ‘Colossus’ Sculpture In Florence, Italy Has Entire Rooms Hidden Inside
Image source: SesAulic
Are you enjoying your journey through these fascinating abandoned spaces, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you’d be happy to visit, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve done any urban exploration of your own. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring beautiful places that have rich histories, look no further than right here.
#25 The Hunting House, Castle Of Cignolo Po, Italy
Image source: SesAulic
#26 Abandoned Hospital
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#27 Abandoned Graveyard In Italy
Image source: Simone3347
#28 Abandoned Liberty Hotel In North Italy
Image source: -Pinga-
#29 Abandoned Town In Calabria, Italy
Image source: ciupappa
#30 A Villa In Rome
Image source: Tiger_smash
#31 Abandoned Asylum In The Middle Of The Woods!
Image source: SesAulic
#32 A Beauty Of Italy
Image source: Scary_Ad_6504
#33 Abandoned Baxiayi Castle, Built In 1368-1644
Image source: SesAulic
#34 Stone Stairs
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#35 Abandoned
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#36 Abandoned Subway Station
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#37 Abandoned Industry
Image source: DashingDecay
#38 400 Years Old Yew Tree In Muckross Abbey, Ireland
Image source: SesAulic
#39 Abandoned Vault
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#40 Still Waiting For The Show To Start
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#41 I Visited An Abandoned Spa
Image source: Lorenz_ist09
#42 Stone Mansion
Image source: SesAulic
#43 A Door Lock Created In 1911 By The German Locksmith Frank L. Koralewsky (1872-1941)
Image source: SesAulic
#44 Rot54
Image source: DashingDecay
#45 An Abandoned House Of Books In Tunisia
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#46 Abandoned Overgrown Train And Station In Yamagata,japan
Image source: ceiperli
#47 Abandoned Shoe House In The Woods Of England – Isle Of Wight – Built In The 1950’s
Image source: SesAulic
#48 Abandoned House
Image source: DashingDecay
#49 Abandoned
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#50 I Found This After Buying My Childhood Home And Grandparents Had Stored In Shed. Really Not Sure What It’s Called Or If It Holds Any Value
Image source: SesAulic
#51 Balintore Castle, Scotland
Image source: SesAulic
#52 Manoir Vendetta, The Abandoned Mansion
Image source: SesAulic
#53 Abandoned
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#54 Old And Abandoned Building With Valuable Architecture In Bucharest, Romania
Image source: SesAulic
#55 Abandoned Northern France Castle
Image source: LeatherMixturite
#56 An Abandoned Bunker
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#57 Abandoned NATO Radio Station
Image source: Val3_00
#58 Abandoned
Image source: SesAulic
#59 Abandoned
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#60 Krasnitsky Ghost Village
Image source: TheWandererBrothers
#61 800-Year-Old Packhorse Bridge In Wycoller, Lancashire, England
Image source: SesAulic
#62 Two Beds Found Inside An Abandoned Mansion
Image source: SesAulic
#63 This Place Is Aborable
Image source: SesAulic
#64 Abandoned Ex Asylum- Ex School -Then Orphanage
Image source: famoselaafette
#65 Abandoned Chateau In France!
Image source: SesAulic
#66 Abandoned Beautiful Place
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#67 An Abandoned Depot Of The Ussr With Trains
Image source: TheWandererBrothers
#68 Saw This In Portugal And Had To Turn Around And Snap A Pic!
Image source: bowmania2019
#69 San Zhi Pod City, Taiwan
Image source: MenenioAgrippa
#70 Gairo Vecchio – Sardinia, Italy
Image source: MenenioAgrippa
#71 Abandoned Hotel
Image source: SesAulic
#72 Abandoned Diner
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#73 One Of The Most Amazing Doors I Have Ever Seen, Located In Paris
Image source: SesAulic
#74 Abandoned Mansion
Image source: SesAulic
#75 A Framed Building Made Of Oak Log Built In 1347 In France
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#76 Abandoned Farmacia
Image source: DashingDecay
#77 Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
Image source: SesAulic
#78 Abandoned Cars
Image source: DashingDecay
#79 Abandoned Beauty
Image source: SesAulic
#80 Abandoned
Image source: SesAulic
#81 Ex “Medieval” Disco
Image source: 2704AJX
#82 Abandoned House
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#83 A Mysterious Cave Full Of Abandoned Classic Cars
Image source: mahihettiarachch
#84 Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Ireland
Image source: mahihettiarachch
