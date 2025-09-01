76 Animal Comics That Might Make You Laugh And Smile

Animals have a way of making great comic characters, sometimes mischievous, sometimes sweet, and always entertaining. Our community artists took that charm and turned it into comics that capture the funny, odd, and heartwarming side of our favorite creatures. Some will make you laugh, some will melt your heart. In many of them, animals act a lot like us, which makes them easy to relate to, and sometimes, there’s even a little wisdom hidden in the jokes.

In this post, we’re highlighting the animal comics that got the most love from our readers. These are the ones that were upvoted, shared, and laughed over the most, featuring everything from goofy pets to clever wildlife scenes.

#1

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#2

Image source: tysoncole.3000, Tyson Cole

#3

Image source: tysoncole.3000, Tyson Cole

#4

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#5

Image source: meerkatguycomic, Kevin Erdmann

#6

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#7

Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli

#8

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#9

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#10

Image source: birdswithpants, Yannis Bolman

#11

Image source: peaceloveandpierre, Peace, Love & Pierre

#12

Image source: tysoncole.3000, Tyson Cole

#13

Image source: meerkatguycomic, Kevin Erdmann

#14

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#15

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#16

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#17

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#18

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#19

Image source: buddygatorcomics, Chow Hon Lam

#20

Image source: buddygatorcomics, Chow Hon Lam

#21

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#22

Image source: st.janie, Janie Stapleton

#23

Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings

#24

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#25

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#26

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#27

Image source: catscafecomics, Cat's Cafe

#28

Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli

#29

Image source: Salih Gonenli, Salih Gonenli

#30

Image source: meerkatguycomic, Kevin Erdmann

#31

Image source: amii.illustrates, Amii James

#32

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#33

Image source: that_doodleguy, That_DoodleGuy

#34

Image source: birdswithpants, Yannis Bolman

#35

Image source: jimbentonshots, Jim Benton

#36

Image source: nibblingsworld, Nibblings

#37

Image source: peaceloveandpierre, Peace, Love & Pierre

#38

Image source: studio_amn, Aishwarya Mankar Nabar

#39

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#40

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#41

Image source: tysoncole.3000, Tyson Cole

#42

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#43

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#44

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#45

Image source: rusty.creates, Rusty Epstein

#46

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#47

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#48

Image source: war.and.peas, War and Peas

#49

Image source: sherilawrencedavies, Sheri Davies

#50

Image source: buddygatorcomics, Chow Hon Lam

#51

Image source: jangandfox, Jang

#52

Image source: jangandfox, Jang

#53

Image source: sow_ay, Sow Ay

#54

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons, Jonathan Hawkins

#55

Image source: studio_amn, Aishwarya Mankar Nabar

#56

Image source: katybcomics, StarPurpleComics

#57

Image source: dinosandcomics, Magnet Rocket

#58

Image source: dinosandcomics, Magnet Rocket

#59

Image source: catscafecomics, Cat's Cafe

#60

Image source: catscafecomics, Cat's Cafe

#61

Image source: sherilawrencedavies, Sheri Davies

#62

Image source: birdswithpants, Yannis Bolman

#63

Image source: jangandfox, Jang

#64

Image source: sow_ay, Sow Ay

#65

Image source: jimbentonshots, Jim Benton

#66

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons, Jonathan Hawkins

#67

Image source: studio_amn, Aishwarya Mankar Nabar

#68

Image source: katybcomics, StarPurpleComics

#69

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#70

Image source: loffyllama, Chris Yang

#71

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#72

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#73

Image source: litterboxcomics, Chesca Hause

#74

Image source: happipaper, Christy Sanderson

#75

Image source: kampingchicken, Ren

#76

Image source: sushi_and_ren, Dazzazzad

