My Colorful Crochet Blankets That I Made (9 Pics)

I’m a working mum-of-5-boys who crochets in my spare time to save my sanity. Here are 9 crochet blankets I have made for my family.
I ask my family members to choose the colour, the stitch, the type of yarn and the size of the blanket, then make them their own personal blanket to order.
More info: Facebook | ravelry.com | Instagram
#1 Rainbow C2c Blanket
#2 Oil Spill C2c Blanket
#3 Multi-Strand Rainbow Ripple Blanket
#4 Extended Moss Stitch Blanket
#5 Extra Thick Rainbow Ripple Blanket
#6 Seaside Ripple Blanket
#7 Rainbow Cotton Candy C2c Blanket
#8 Rainbow C2c Blanket
#9 Rainbow Ripple Blanket
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us