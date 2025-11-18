Two Women Compare The Living Costs Between The US And Spain, Are Surprised By The Differences

Los Angeles and Barcelona are two of the most bustling tourist destinations in the world, each offering something unique and enticing. However, living expenses are an entirely different story, and the disparities between the two vibrant cities differ considerably.
TikTok users Elizabeth Lip and Alina Hicks posted two videos comparing the prices of different commodities and services in “The City of Angels” and “Barna.” They looked at the average costs of a ten-minute Uber ride, movie tickets, haircuts, and monthly rent for a studio apartment.
Both women were shocked at the price gaps, especially in healthcare services like teeth cleaning. Scroll down and read through the rest of the post. You likely already know which of the two is pricier, but you may be surprised at the differences.
Netflix subscription
Cappuccino
Yoga class
Monthly mobile network plan
Full gas tank
Manicure
Blond hair coloring
Health insurance per month
Movie ticket
Cocktail
10 minute Uber drive
One bedroom studio monthly rental
Dinner including one appetizer, one main and one wine
Teeth cleaning
The expensive living costs in Los Angeles are due to these factors
According to Yahoo! Finance, Los Angeles is costly for three primary reasons: cultural diversity, a thriving job market, and year-round sunshine. However, other factors make living in L.A. unaffordable.
Housing costs are thrice the national average. BestPlaces says a typical Los Angeles home costs $912,500. For context, the average California home costs $733,500.
If you’re renting, expect to pay around $2,370 monthly for a two-bedroom apartment. That is 65.7% more expensive than the national average of $1,430.
Gas prices are also higher in Los Angeles than in the rest of the country. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Angelenos paid $4.74 per gallon as of July, 26.6 percent higher than the national average of $3.75 per gallon.
It also doesn’t help that California has the highest income tax rate in the entire country. According to recent statistics, rates in the state can go up to 13%. That means if you’re earning more than $1 million a year, that percentage goes to the government.
Deciding where you want to live requires a lot of evaluation
Some people prefer being within a few steps of Tinseltown despite the higher expenses in Los Angeles. Others favor the cultural experience that living in Barcelona brings. To each their own.
Regardless of your reason, choosing a place to live requires a lot of weighing options. But before making the jump, you must know why you’re doing it. If you can, think of your life outside of your chosen profession.
“It’s not just what do you want to do, but who do you want to be?” Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO) President Doris Speer told CNN.
Speer stresses the importance of finding your purpose before picking the location that fits your goals. She advises against falling for the romanticized notion of a country and instead doing due diligence.
If you’ve found a place to relocate, experts advise doing a “test run” via an extended visit. Writer Ande Wanderer moved from Atlanta, Georgia, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2003 and did the same thing.
In an interview with CNN, she called this move a “deliberate immersion” that may reveal “indispensable insights” about your chosen location. Ande says it allows you to fully understand the healthcare system, housing options, and linguistic and cultural intricacies.
Now, we’d like to hear from you. Where would you want to live if you were to choose between Los Angeles and Barcelona? Share your thoughts in the comments!
