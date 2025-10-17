“My Eyes Are Literally Bleeding!”: 30 Stars Who Totally Missed The Mark At Victoria’s Secret 2025

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a dazzling comeback on October 15 at Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios in New York City.
With performances by chart-topping singers Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and K-pop girl group Twice, the event was a star-studded affair.
While some stars stole the spotlight with their over-the-top glam, these 30 A-listers failed to dress to impress, from miscalculated wardrobe mishaps to outfits that left little to the imagination.
Netizens heavily mocked the celebrities’ fashion choices, with one user calling it a “TEMU catwalk” and another dubbing it an “embarrassing disaster.”
#4 Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger, who attended the event to support his wife Abby Champion on the runway, wore an underwhelming all-black ensemble.
The White Lotus star sported an oversized leather jacket over a plain black tank top, paired with loosely fitted dress pants.
He completed the look with polished black leather dress shoes, a matching belt, and a silver chain around his neck.
Overall, the outfit came across as more streetwear-casual than appropriate for the pink carpet.
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images
#6 Dascha Polanco
Dominican actress Dascha Polanco paired her outfit with a wardrobe choice that seemed out of sync with the glamorous event.
She wore a sheer black bodysuit featuring a halter neckline, a ruched micro skirt, and matching fabric intended to cover her chest.
However, while posing on the carpet, the Orange Is the New Black star appeared to face a wardrobe mishap.
In photos captured by the paparazzi, the chest fabric looked uneven, with one side sitting properly while the other rode up awkwardly, exposing more than intended.
Moreover, Dascha completed the look with a knee-length trench coat that clashed with the glam vibe of her outfit.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
#8 Sarah Jessica Parker
The fashion icon turned up in a disappointing outfit, suggesting that Sarah Jessica Parker was playing it safe.
She wore an all-black ensemble featuring a one-shoulder bodycon knee-length dress paired with a long black coat.
Even her accessories were kept minimal, limited to a diamond-studded ring, black pointed stiletto heels, and soft pink makeup.
She wore her hair down, with the front section pulled back from her forehead.
Known for delivering standout looks on the red carpet, Sarah failed to impress at one of the fashion world’s biggest events, opting for a simple cover-up.
“Wow, just not appealing.”
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images
#10 Hannah Godwin
Hannah Godwin stepped onto the pink carpet in a semi-sheer purple gown featuring a plunging neckline that dipped to her midriff, a ruched waistline, and a fitted skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.
The Bachelor in Paradise star paired her floor-length look with shiny silver heels, a matching feather boa, diamond rings, and a sleek tennis bracelet.
While her minimal makeup, voluminous dark lashes, and loose blonde waves made her look stunning, the delicate fabric of the dress soon led to a wardrobe hiccup.
As Hannah appeared to skip undergarments on top, she was seen covering her breasts with one arm in a few photos while posing for the cameras.
Godwin seemed slightly uncomfortable, posing awkwardly under the flashing lights of the paparazzi.
One fan commented, “My eyes are literally bleeding.”
Another one added, “I’ve finally realized the word ‘CLASS’ has NO meaning these days!”
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images
#11 Jodie Turner-Smith
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith’s outfit looked mismatched and cheap, with clashing fabrics and embellishments.
She wore a glittery, silver, bedazzled one-piece swimsuit-style ensemble underneath a jacket with a plunging neckline.
The cover-up featured full sleeves with flared bell cuffs and silver threadwork detailing that extended into tassels along the sleeves and hem.
However, the tassels appeared tangled in several places, and the fabric overall looked cheap, with poorly done embellishments.
She completed the look with transparent pointed-toe heels that added little to the overall fit.
One user shared, “Jodie Turner-Smith looks awful. Just yuck!”
“No ‘normal’ every day person would not be seen out in those.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
#12 Chloë Sevigny
Actress Chloe Sevigny chose a pastel pale pink minidress that struggled to impress due to its uneven structure.
The shoulders of the dress appeared slouchy and mismatched, with the left one sitting slightly higher than the right.
The bodice featured a ruffled waistline, dramatic tie-neck detailing, an asymmetrical ruched top, and a tiered ruffled skirt that ended at an awkward length.
To make matters worse, the soft pink hue blended into the carpet backdrop, making the outfit fade rather than stand out.
One disappointed fan of the star expressed, “The most unusual was Chloe Sevigney, Bless her heart. It’s as if the power went out and she grabbed what she could in the dark.”
“Chloe Sevigny looks like she got tangled up in Grandmas pink drapes and had to rush out the door.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Tennis champion Ayan Broomfield hit the carpet in a daring black minidress with intricate cutouts.
The dress featured a sheer fabric and an asymmetrical skirt, short in the front, with longer, uneven panels cascading in the back.
Ayan completed the look with smoky eye makeup, darkly outlined pink lips, strappy black stiletto heels, and gold bracelets.
While she wore a matching undergarment to cover her bottoms, her top was left completely bare beneath the dress, relying only on a beaded gold chain detail that barely provided any coverage.
Netizens slammed Broomfield’s look, calling it “tacky” and “a disaster.”
“Totally Desperate look it should be called – so unflattering!!”
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images
#19 Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris opted for an ensemble that clashed not only with its own color palette but also with the overall pink theme of the carpet.
The Strangers with Candy star wore a full-sleeve, tiered bubblegum pink top paired with a pastel pink tiered tulle ankle-length skirt.
The top fit awkwardly on her and was an identical match to the backdrop, making it blend rather than stand out.
Meanwhile, the frilly skirt did little to complement the look.
To top it off, the 64-year-old accessorized with mismatched pieces, including leopard-print kitten heels and a silver rhinestone-detailed shoulder bag with wide white straps.
“In regards to Amy, I would not expect anything less than the top of the worst dress list. Bravo girl!” one user sarcastically quipped.
Another commented, “Amy Sedaris looks like my grans toilet roll dolly cover she used to have in that outfit.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
#21 Jordan Roth
Image source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Images
#22 Law Roach
Celebrity stylist Law Roach, usually known for his daring fashion choices, appeared on the pink carpet in a muted, understated look.
Roach chose a pale gray suit in a tweed-like material, featuring a double-breasted jacket paired with loosely fitted pants.
He completed the outfit with square-toe, pointed, sparkly silver dress shoes, an emerald ring, and a thick gold necklace.
His makeup was minimal, and his hair was sleeked back with a middle part, without any standout elements to elevate the look.
Overall, the ensemble appeared extremely unremarkable, as it was a look seen countless times on other celebrities at similar events.
Image source: John Nacion / Getty Images
#23 Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan wore a semi-sheer black cut-out dress that oddly resembled the silhouette of a bedroom nightdress.
The top of the dress was completely sheer, featuring a deep V-neckline and flowy, ruffled elbow-length sleeves, while the skirt had a mid-thigh slit and fell to her ankles.
Underneath the top, the actress wore a matching triangle-shaped undergarment.
Additionally, the dress featured string-tied detailing at the waist, giving it more of a cover-up vibe than that of an actual dress.
The outfit was extremely loose-fitting, and the combination of the light, transparent fabric on top with the seemingly heavier material on the bottom further created a visual clash.
“Looks like AI renderings of humans by an AI that hates humans,” quipped one social media user.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
#27 Rainey Qualley
Actress Rainey Qualley arrived at the event in an ill-fitted minidress that looked uncomfortably tight.
The corset of the floral lace white dress appeared extremely snug, and the fabric itself looked cheap.
The dress was sheer in certain areas, revealing one of her breasts under the flash of the cameras.
Moreover, the neckline and corset boning appeared unevenly constructed.
Rainey kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a delicate chain with a pendant, small hoop earrings, and partly transparent heels.
“The less famous, the more outrageous the outfits,” expressed one user online.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Actress and comedian Christina Kirkman attended the fashion show in a beige fishnet dress paired with black underwear.
The dress featured intricate threads woven together on the top and was adorned with matching gemstones at each intersection of the netting.
However, it awkwardly cut off at her navel, transitioning into a fully see-through pattern.
The spaghetti-strapped top also appeared poorly finished, particularly around the chest, where the fabric looked messy and uneven.
Additionally, her full face of glam and voluminous brunette-blonde locks cascading down her back contrasted with the overall style she had chosen.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
