Surfers Set The Sea on Fire With Flares

by

Professional surfers Bruce Irons and Sam McIntosh came up with a simple trick that makes surfers, who are usually already fun to watch, look like flaming wrathful ancient Japanese or Hindu gods.

When McIntosh suggested that Irons strap flares to his surf board, Irons was skeptical. However, the stunt was successful – the flares on Irons’ board reflect off of the water around him, silhouette his form and light the wave up from the inside when he rides within its tube, making for an other-worldly sight. The video was uploaded back in 2011, but has found renewed interest after Reddit users began circulating parts of the video that had been converted into animated .gif images.

The stunt certainly looks cool, but some commenters pointed out this could be potentially dangerous – many sharks hunt at night, and the flares could attract their attention. Flare surfers might look like surfing birthday cakes to them.

Source: Youtubechicka-chicka-gifs.tumblr.com (via mymodernmet)

Surfers Set The Sea on Fire With Flares
Surfers Set The Sea on Fire With Flares
Surfers Set The Sea on Fire With Flares
Surfers Set The Sea on Fire With Flares

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Comedian Bernie Mac
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2023
The Mayor
‘The Mayor’ Star Bernard David Jones on Playing Titular City Leader’s Right-Hand Man
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2017
The Seven Could Be Fighting Payback In Season 3 Of The Boys
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2021
Mad Men “For Immediate Release”: An Expert Opinion
3 min read
May, 8, 2013
What We Learned from The Trailer for Joss Whedon’s “The Nevers”
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2021
LOST’s Josh Holloway might be a Marvel Avenger « TVOvermind
3 min read
May, 31, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.