The Sherminator is one of the most iconic characters in the American Pie film franchise. Needless to say, no other actor could have portrayed the character as flawlessly as Chris Owen. Although the actor went on to star in several other movies, Owen is mostly remembered for playing Chuck Sherman. By every standard, it is no small feat to feature in a cult classic like American Pie.
Owen was a child actor, making his first appearance on screen at the age of 10. Although Owen is decades away from playing High School/College roles, he still holds on to his ever-charming smile. Owen was born in Michigan on September 25, 1980, and married to actress and writer Dayna Cousins. Here are 6 things you didn’t know about American Pie‘s Chris Owen.
1. The Movies You Know Chris Owen From
When the 18-year-old Chris Owen first appeared as Chuck Sherman in the first installment of the American Pie film series, he probably never knew it would be his biggest career move. Besides his work in American Pie, Owen has also starred in another movie franchise, National Lampoon. Owen’s most recent appearance in a film was in Scotty Mullen‘s science fiction comedy The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (2018), where he played the 30-year-old Gil. Although it was the sixth and final installment of the Sharknado film series, it was the only one Owen starred in.
2. Chris Owen’s First Appearance On TV
Chris Owen’s television debut was in a TV war drama movie, Le peloton d’exécution (1991). A 10-year-old Owen played the character of Jorge Zebrowski. Although not a major role, it helped kickstart Owen’s career, helping him to land more roles. Owen next appeared on an episode of Picket Fences (1993), where he played Milton Lebeck and Ned in Boy Meets World (1993).
3. Other Movies Chris Owen Was In
Chris Owen had his film debut with Bob Clark‘s comedy My Summer Story in 1994. Owen played the character Scut Farkus. Owen starred as Troy Wedberg in the successful coming-of-age comedy Angus (1995). His performances as Quentin Wilson in the biographical drama October Sky (1999) earned him his first movie award nomination. Owen plays the bag boy, Norm, in Stephen King‘s novel adaptation The Mist (2007). In 2012, Owen played Burt, a top turret gunner and flight engineer, in Fortress.
4. Other TV Shows Chris Owen Was In
Chris Owen is mostly a film actor, with a majority of his credits as roles in films. However, he has made guest appearances in a few TV shows. Owen’s first TV show appearance was Picket Fences. His first reprisal of a character in a TV show was as Sam in 7th Heaven, which he played for two episodes from 1996 to 1997. He even made a guest star appearance in the popular Sister, Sister sitcom in 1997. He was cast in a single episode as Neil Hawkins. Owen’s last TV show appearance was as Mike Kastelein in 2 episodes of Hand of God (2017). He has also appeared in The Mentalist (2011) and Criminal Minds (2016).
5. The Nomination & Award Chris Owen Has Received
Although Chris Owen has had an active acting career spanning over three decades, he hasn’t received many award nominations or a win. Besides being nominated for Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Drama Film at the Youngster Award for his performance in October Sky (1999), Owen is yet to receive another nomination. Surprisingly, although he has appeared in all American Pie productions, Owens has never been nominated by any award association for his performance. With many years ahead for the actor, with the right roles, he may soon get his first major award nomination.
6. What Chris Owen Is Doing Next
The actor has two upcoming movies, one still in production and the other in post-production. Owen is cast to play Coughlin in Julian Lowenthal‘s drama Money Game. However, a date has yet to be announced for its scheduled release. His second movie, The Epidemic, will be set for release in 2024. Chris Owen is cast to play Josh and star alongside Eric Roberts and retired professional wrestler Kurt Angle.