Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Break Up After 7 Years, End Engagement After Drifting Apart

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly ended their seven-year relationship, leaving fans of the couple in shock.
The former lovebirds have decided to part ways, acknowledging that their relationship has run its course and it’s time to move forward. However, representatives for both celebrities have remained tight-lipped, offering no comments on the split.
The Daily Mail reported on Friday, August 16, that the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman and the 34-year-old actress have called it quits after “drifting apart.”
They have reportedly “accepted the relationship is over” and decided that “it’s best to move on,” the report claimed.
Dakota was recently spotted in Malibu walking her dog, notably without her emerald engagement ring. She and the musician used to live in the beach city together.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star has also noticeably been absent from Martin’s side during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour in Europe. However, she did make an appearance at the band’s Glastonbury set in June.
This isn’t the first time the couple called it quits. They briefly separated in 2019 after the hitmaker pushed for more children while the Madame Web actress wanted to focus on her career.
They eventually got back together and appeared to be going strong for years.
The couple was first romantically linked together in 2017, about a year after the Hymn for the Weekend vocalist “uncoupled” from his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.
Chris shares two children, Apple and Moses, with his former wife.
Gwyneth, who is married to Brad Falchuk, has shown her approval of welcoming Dakota into their blended family. In 2018, Gwyneth and her husband spent Thanksgiving with the singer, Dakota, and their two children.
“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” an insider said at the time.
It was only in March 2024 when reports confirmed that Chris and Dakota were engaged.
“They got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married,” a source previously told People.
When she opened up about depression in November 2023, Dakota credited her now-former fiancé with helping her and “pulling [her] out of” a dark place.
The daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith also said she loves Chris’ children “with all [her] heart.”
“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Dakota told Bustle in March.
“I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water,’” she said while talking about blended families.
“The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to,” she continued.
