Hey Pandas, What Song Fits Your Life Right Now And Why?

What song is currently your theme song and what is the reason for it?
#1
For me, it’s Rain by The Script.
Basically, I just learned that one of my best friends (and long-time crush, who definitely likes me back we’re both just too afraid to address our feelings) is moving at the end of the school. He’s not moving too far away, only about an hour, but it still, it hurts.
So these lyrics kind of fit my life right now:
“Woke up this morning, can’t shake the thunder from last night
You left with no warning and took the summer from my life
I gave you my everything, now the world, it don’t seem right
Can we just go back to being us again?”
^That last lyric is because we actually used to be dating ish back in fourth grade, then we kind of grew apart, but we still like each other, even now like three years later. I still love him.
Then there’s also these lyrics:
“Cause baby when you’re gone
All it does is rain, rain, rain down on me
Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave
It’s such a shame, we f****d it up, you and me
Cause baby when you’re gone all it does is rain”
Yeah… I’m kinda sad right now :(
#2
“I Love Bread” by Parry Grip
I was eating some bread earlier and I really enjoyed it.
#3
Miracle Archives- Welcome to the sh!tshow …for obvious reasons
#4
The lazy song: Bruno Mars
#5
“The milkman of human kindness ” by Billy Bragg……
I don’t know…. it was inspirational to me in my teens of how I wanted to be as a person and, in part, I suppose it is defined who I became as an adult….
#6
I Wish I Wasn’t Me – Eric Nam
“Listen, a symphony of sadness
Playing softly in the corners of my mind
See I’m building these walls of validation
Too high for me to even climb
But the monsters knock and I let them in
‘Cause fear and doubt are my closest friends
But let’s give ’em a show
Bring out the marching band
Hoping that no one can see
When the curtains are closed
I’m alone in an empty room
Wishing that I wasn’t me
Sometimes I wish I wasn’t me
I wish I wasn’t me”
yeah, that’s how I feel, I have a lot more, like, A LOT
#7
Probably ‘Set Fire To The Rain.’ by Adele. It’s just a good song.
#8
I have several lol
———————–
Misfit Toys by Maka and Pusha T
The Line by twenty one pilots
Remember Me by d4vd
—————-
excerpt from Misfit Toys:
————————-
“It’s all about the get back
It’s hard to give back while the politicians kick back (kick back)”
(mostly because I really want to riot as a big middle finger to the current president of the USA)
—————————
excerpt from The Line
———————-
“My body’s on the line now
I can’t fight this time now
I can feel the light shine on my face
Did I disappoint you?
Will they still let me over
If I cross the line?”
(I feel like a disappointment lmao)
————————————-
excerpt from Remember Me
——————-
“Remember me, remember me
I’m on my own, remember me
I’m too far gone, I couldn’t see
Remember me, remember me”
(I feel like nobody would remember me if I died idk)
