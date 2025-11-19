Photographer Spent 12 Years Capturing Women Who Refused To Follow Society’s Rules, Here Are 18 Of Them

For the past 12 years, Mihaela Noroc has been traveling the globe, photographing women in nearly 100 countries for her project The Atlas of Beauty. Along the way, she’s met thousands of women—many of whom are breaking societal norms by working in roles often labeled as “men’s jobs.”
Whether in modern cities or traditional communities, Mihaela found that one of the biggest challenges women face is staying true to themselves. Around the world, society continues to place expectations on how women should look, act, or live. But the women she met are proving that those limitations can be pushed aside.
Wirginia is an 86 year old DJ from Poland.
Yasmeen is the first woman in Saudi Arabia to become a commercial airline pilot.
Amna fell in love with sports cars during her childhood and became the first Emirati female racing driver.
Ragga is a firefighter and adventure guide from Iceland.
Angsana is a Thai boxing champion and a Marketing specialist from Thailand.
Vanessa is a chimney sweep from Germany.
Ille is a scientist from Austria.
Noor is a carpenter from Iraq.
Judaline is an experienced plumber from New York City, inspiring other women
and girls to become skilled professionals
Courtney is a welder in Austin, United States.
Zenith is the first Pakistani female motorcyclist to ride across her country.
Sanober is an experienced stuntwoman from India.
Thea works in constructions in Toronto, Canada.
Sujita is a bodybuilder from Nepal.
Fatiha is a respected stand-up comedian in the United Kingdom.
Kinana is a taxi driver in the capital of Syria.
Marlene is the parish priest of this cathedral in the capital of Denmark.
Liced is a football player from Colombia.
