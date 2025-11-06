62 Funny Comics That Are Equal Parts Silly, Smart, And Totally Relatable

Rusty Epstein’s Bummer Party Comics shine a hilarious light on life’s little absurdities. From bizarre scenarios to the chaos of social media, his comics turn the everyday weird into laugh-out-loud moments.
With a knack for finding humor in the unexpected, Rusty’s work is full of clever twists, silly ideas, and plenty of surprises—proof that sometimes all you need is a good laugh at life’s quirks.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com
#1 “It’s Nice To Have Dreams”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#2 “Please Beware”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#3
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#4 “You Probably Haven’t Heard Of It!”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#5 “Return To Office For Thee, Not For Me”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#6 “This Is Not News, But Thank You”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#7 “Moooooooooom”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#8 “The Cave”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#9
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#10 “Whoops”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#11 “You Want Comics? You Got Comics”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#12 “No Thanks!”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#13 “Please Somebody Consider The Youth”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#14 “Ugh Paul”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#15 “It’s The Only Explanation!!”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#16
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#17
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#18
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#19 “You Uh”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#20 “Hot Take, They’re All Fake”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#21 “Wait I Didn’t Manifest That One”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#22 “Good Job, Glenn”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#23
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#24
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#25
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#26 “Oh God No”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#27 “Debra What The Hell”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#28 “Watched The Third Hobbit Movie On A Plane Recently And Wasn’t A Huge Fan Tbh!”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#29
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#30 “Yeah”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#31
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#32 “Just Say No”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#33 “This One’s Kind Of A Rorschach Test For Debate Me Bros”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#34 “Snowflakes, The Lot Of Them”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#35 “You’ll Always Be My Boo”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#36 “You Did It!”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#37 “Good For You, Plunkers”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#38
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#39 “Get It??”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#40 “She’s An Empath”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#41 “Ah Nuts”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#42 “That’s On You”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#43
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#44
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#45
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#46 “Ugh Gross”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#47 “Wow”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#48 “This Is How I Assume Astrology Works”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#49 “Oh Baby It’s Carousel Time”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#50 “Wouldn’t You Know It — The Nicknames Are Back”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#51 “Suddenly A Shot Rang Out!”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#52 “Oh Nooooooooooo”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#53 “Wow”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#54 “Huge Cap Energy”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#55 “Roof Stoof”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#56 “This One Still Works”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#57 “Guys Did You Know They Didn’t Know About Dinosaurs Until Like 1850”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#58 “He Is Immortal”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#59 “Haha Wow”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#60
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#61 “No One Tell Her”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
#62 “Moongirl, Please”
Image source: bummerpartycomics
Follow Us