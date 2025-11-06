62 Funny Comics That Are Equal Parts Silly, Smart, And Totally Relatable

Rusty Epstein’s Bummer Party Comics shine a hilarious light on life’s little absurdities. From bizarre scenarios to the chaos of social media, his comics turn the everyday weird into laugh-out-loud moments.

With a knack for finding humor in the unexpected, Rusty’s work is full of clever twists, silly ideas, and plenty of surprises—proof that sometimes all you need is a good laugh at life’s quirks.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com

#1 “It’s Nice To Have Dreams”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#2 “Please Beware”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#3

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#4 “You Probably Haven’t Heard Of It!”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#5 “Return To Office For Thee, Not For Me”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#6 “This Is Not News, But Thank You”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#7 “Moooooooooom”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#8 “The Cave”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#9

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#10 “Whoops”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#11 “You Want Comics? You Got Comics”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#12 “No Thanks!”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#13 “Please Somebody Consider The Youth”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#14 “Ugh Paul”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#15 “It’s The Only Explanation!!”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#16

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#17

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#18

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#19 “You Uh”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#20 “Hot Take, They’re All Fake”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#21 “Wait I Didn’t Manifest That One”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#22 “Good Job, Glenn”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#23

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#24

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#25

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#26 “Oh God No”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#27 “Debra What The Hell”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#28 “Watched The Third Hobbit Movie On A Plane Recently And Wasn’t A Huge Fan Tbh!”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#29

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#30 “Yeah”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#31

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#32 “Just Say No”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#33 “This One’s Kind Of A Rorschach Test For Debate Me Bros”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#34 “Snowflakes, The Lot Of Them”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#35 “You’ll Always Be My Boo”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#36 “You Did It!”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#37 “Good For You, Plunkers”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#38

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#39 “Get It??”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#40 “She’s An Empath”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#41 “Ah Nuts”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#42 “That’s On You”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#43

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#44

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#45

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#46 “Ugh Gross”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#47 “Wow”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#48 “This Is How I Assume Astrology Works”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#49 “Oh Baby It’s Carousel Time”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#50 “Wouldn’t You Know It — The Nicknames Are Back”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#51 “Suddenly A Shot Rang Out!”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#52 “Oh Nooooooooooo”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#53 “Wow”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#54 “Huge Cap Energy”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#55 “Roof Stoof”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#56 “This One Still Works”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#57 “Guys Did You Know They Didn’t Know About Dinosaurs Until Like 1850”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#58 “He Is Immortal”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#59 “Haha Wow”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#60

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#61 “No One Tell Her”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

#62 “Moongirl, Please”

Image source: bummerpartycomics

Patrick Penrose
