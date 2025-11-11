These Heatmaps Reveal Where Humans Feel Certain Emotions

by

These Heatmaps Reveal Where Humans Feel Certain Emotions

Note: warm colors indicate regions of increased sensation while blue and black areas represent decreased sensation.

A group of bio-medical engineers from Aalto University researched 700 volunteers from Finland, Sweden and Taiwan in order to map human bodily sensations connected with certain emotions.

Participants were exposed to a range of emotional videos, pictures and stories to trigger specific emotions. They were asked to map parts of their computer-generated silhouettes where they felt any increased/decreased activity.

The results show that happiness and depression, as expected, are the most contrasting emotional states – love increases the bodily activation most of all, and depression – decreases it the most. The least activating emotions in the head area are sadness, neutral and depression. The most approach-related emotions, such as love, anger, happiness and pride activate the arms, while the chest area is activated experiencing most of the emotions, except for neutral emotion and the state of depression.

The complete results are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Hero Academia Review: Kota
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2018
40 Hilariously Destructive Things Cats Have Done And Possible “Apologies” They Gave After That
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Deep Space Nine?”
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2018
ABC Reveals Premiere Dates for Grey’s Anatomy, Black-ish, and More
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2017
Lost Finally Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2020
Professor Wears “Iron Man” Mask to Hide Expression While Grading Papers
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.