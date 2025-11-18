50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

If an establishment you entered is asking for tips, it’s a sign that their workers aren’t getting paid a minimum wage. By relying on gratuity, businesses don’t have to raise employees’ salaries and can keep their prices relatively low, which brings in more customers. Unfortunately, over the years, such practice has gotten out of hand, with the option to tip being everywhere: self-checkouts, Airbnb, bathrooms, and even parks.
#1 Your Waitress Doesn’t Have A Salary
#2 It’s Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This
#3 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don’t Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On
#4 Be Careful When Tipping At Pins Easton
Their 20% option was 60%, their 25% option was 74%, and their 35% option which was more than my bill as a whole was 104%.
After letting the manager know about this he didn’t know why at first, but after investigation it seems their POS calculates the tip before any promotions or nightly specials. The night I went was a $2 fireball shot night, however they were calculating the tip for our bill as if the shots were $8 each.
I love pins, but this, their mandatory processing fee, and no allowance of cash is making it hard to justify buying drinks there regularly.
#5 This Restaurant Covered Up The “No Tip” Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping
#6 To Get A Tip
#7 I Got An Option To Tip At The Self-Checkout Lane
#8 Airbnb Is Asking For Tips After Charging A Cleaning Fee
#9 Amazon Sellers Asking For Tips
#10 I’m Sorry. What? This Is In Maui
#11 Tipping Culture Has Gone Too Far
A friend in Pennsylvania took this photo today. It might be a joke, but it’s very literally in the window of the bank without any indication of it being a joke.
#12 Deceptive Tipping Amount
#13 Is This Passive-Aggressive, Or Am I Just Taking It Too Seriously?
#14 Tipping – No Words. Bought An Iced Latte Close To Port Credit Go Station, And Saw The Suggested Tipping
#15 So Entitled
#16 Dashers Going To Start Eating My Food To Survive At This Point
#17 I Just Booked A Flight Using The Hopper App. Who Am I Tipping?
I enjoy tipping service industry workers. This is downright absurd.
#18 “That’s Totally Up To You”
#19 Just In Case You Were Thinking Of Tipping Less… Think Again
#20 How To Sneakily Charge Tips Twice?
#21 The Diner I Went To Has A Separate Line To Tip The Cook
#22 Can’t Order A Takeout Unless I Tip “Restaurant Employees”
#23 No. I Would Not Like To Tip On Amazon
I just wanted to buy a pet memorial for a friend whose dog passed away. Has anyone else been asked to give a tip on an Amazon purchase? Unbelievable.
#24 This Bag Of Coffee Beans I Bought (In The US) Has A QR Code That Lets Me Tip The Farmer (In Africa)
#25 The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At
#26 Suggested Tipping Is Getting Way Out Of Hand
#27 DoorDash Made Me Think I’d Forgotten To Tip. They Actually Just Wanted Me To Leave A Second Tip
#28 Please Consider Getting A New Job
#29 Finally, I Can Leave A Tip For My Local Gas Station Bathroom
#30 I Can’t Check Out Without Submitting A Tip
#31 This Can’t Be Real
#32 A Water Park In Hungary Is Asking For A 0–20% Tip For A Self-Serve Kiosk That Sells Popsicles And Drinks
#33 How Much Should I Tip For A Walk-In Haircut?
#34 You Can Only Order From The Kiosk
#35 Raising Canes Has The Audacity To Charge A $5.99 Delivery Fee, A $2.13 Required Tip, And Still Automatically Picks Up A 15% Tip In The Optional Tip Box
#36 What Is Going On In The UK?
#37 Good God Now Even Websites Want You To Tip Them
#38 The Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand. This Was At A Beer Garden In Boston Inside A Portable Trailer Toilet. No Attended
#39 Local Dunkin’s Way Of Begging For Tips
#40 Has Tipping Culture Gone Too Far?
So I went out last night to a bar in Nulu, but after ordering two drinks which took less than 2 minutes to serve I came across this. Is this a common thing now? Why it doesn’t give you an option for 8%, 10% or 15% tip seems baffling to me. But hey, maybe I’m exaggerating, I’d like to know yours opinions.
#41 There Was An Attempt To Get A 20% Tip
#42 Our (Not Cheap) Airbnb Has A Tip Jar
#43 Went To A Medical Office, And They Were Weirdly Asking For Tips For Their… Nurses? I Also Have No Idea Why Their Desk Looks So Hairy
#44 Tipping Websites Now?
#45 The Local UPS Store Now Has A Tip Jar
#46 I Took A Taxi In Vegas. Not Only Did They Charge A $3 Fee But Also This
#47 A Local Thai Restaurant Has A Tip Jar Specifically For To-Go Orders
#48 I Was Supposed To Get $36 In Tips, But I Only Got $27
#49 The Park Near My House Has A Card Reader To Tip $5 For The Beauty
#50 Wait, If I Pumped The Gas Myself, Am I Tipping Myself?
