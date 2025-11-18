50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

by

If an establishment you entered is asking for tips, it’s a sign that their workers aren’t getting paid a minimum wage. By relying on gratuity, businesses don’t have to raise employees’ salaries and can keep their prices relatively low, which brings in more customers. Unfortunately, over the years, such practice has gotten out of hand, with the option to tip being everywhere: self-checkouts, Airbnb, bathrooms, and even parks.

To prove how bad it has gotten, Bored Panda compiled a list of some of the most infuriating examples of tipping culture found online. Scroll down to see them, and be sure to share your own gratuity horror stories below.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with finance experts Mafe Aclado from Coupon Snake and Michael Ashley from Richiest, who kindly agreed to share a few ways we can combat excessive tipping culture.

#1 Your Waitress Doesn’t Have A Salary

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: tyw7

#2 It’s Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: mxrcarnage

#3 Only In America Would A Restaurant Display On The Wall That They Don’t Pay Their Staff Enough To Live On

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: M7plusoneequalsm8

#4 Be Careful When Tipping At Pins Easton

Their 20% option was 60%, their 25% option was 74%, and their 35% option which was more than my bill as a whole was 104%.
After letting the manager know about this he didn’t know why at first, but after investigation it seems their POS calculates the tip before any promotions or nightly specials. The night I went was a $2 fireball shot night, however they were calculating the tip for our bill as if the shots were $8 each.
I love pins, but this, their mandatory processing fee, and no allowance of cash is making it hard to justify buying drinks there regularly.

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: chasebur

#5 This Restaurant Covered Up The “No Tip” Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: reddit_Lemur

#6 To Get A Tip

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: TXVERAS

#7 I Got An Option To Tip At The Self-Checkout Lane

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Furry-atack

#8 Airbnb Is Asking For Tips After Charging A Cleaning Fee

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: rayschlaa

#9 Amazon Sellers Asking For Tips

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: dadlikespineapple

#10 I’m Sorry. What? This Is In Maui

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: CalvinTheOrange

#11 Tipping Culture Has Gone Too Far

A friend in Pennsylvania took this photo today. It might be a joke, but it’s very literally in the window of the bank without any indication of it being a joke.

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: unkempt_cabbage

#12 Deceptive Tipping Amount

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: h6evj2vdsk5fhw4

#13 Is This Passive-Aggressive, Or Am I Just Taking It Too Seriously?

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: darkgreenandsilver

#14 Tipping – No Words. Bought An Iced Latte Close To Port Credit Go Station, And Saw The Suggested Tipping

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: EducationalTea755

#15 So Entitled

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Dr_Adequate

#16 Dashers Going To Start Eating My Food To Survive At This Point

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: kirawontmiss, PopBase

#17 I Just Booked A Flight Using The Hopper App. Who Am I Tipping?

I enjoy tipping service industry workers. This is downright absurd.

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: caseytatumsings

#18 “That’s Totally Up To You”

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: ZAXHWORLD, alifarhat79

#19 Just In Case You Were Thinking Of Tipping Less… Think Again

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: MaxQ50

#20 How To Sneakily Charge Tips Twice?

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: pssk1988

#21 The Diner I Went To Has A Separate Line To Tip The Cook

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: whomsssssst

#22 Can’t Order A Takeout Unless I Tip “Restaurant Employees”

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Shapectro

#23 No. I Would Not Like To Tip On Amazon

I just wanted to buy a pet memorial for a friend whose dog passed away. Has anyone else been asked to give a tip on an Amazon purchase? Unbelievable.

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Novagurl

#24 This Bag Of Coffee Beans I Bought (In The US) Has A QR Code That Lets Me Tip The Farmer (In Africa)

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: hrrsnmb

#25 The “Suggested Tips” Section On The Receipt From The Hipster Bar We Were Just At

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: NineDayOldDiarrhea

#26 Suggested Tipping Is Getting Way Out Of Hand

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: friescheesegravy

#27 DoorDash Made Me Think I’d Forgotten To Tip. They Actually Just Wanted Me To Leave A Second Tip

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: amphetaminesaltcombo

#28 Please Consider Getting A New Job

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: 3windy1city2

#29 Finally, I Can Leave A Tip For My Local Gas Station Bathroom

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: JekNex

#30 I Can’t Check Out Without Submitting A Tip

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: fishbethany

#31 This Can’t Be Real

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: 0xgaut

#32 A Water Park In Hungary Is Asking For A 0–20% Tip For A Self-Serve Kiosk That Sells Popsicles And Drinks

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: askstoomany

#33 How Much Should I Tip For A Walk-In Haircut?

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: CapablePerformer8582

#34 You Can Only Order From The Kiosk

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: hellothere808

#35 Raising Canes Has The Audacity To Charge A $5.99 Delivery Fee, A $2.13 Required Tip, And Still Automatically Picks Up A 15% Tip In The Optional Tip Box

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Lorrainegatang

#36 What Is Going On In The UK?

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: littlebossman

#37 Good God Now Even Websites Want You To Tip Them

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: hymntastic

#38 The Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand. This Was At A Beer Garden In Boston Inside A Portable Trailer Toilet. No Attended

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: i_mouth_my_platypus

#39 Local Dunkin’s Way Of Begging For Tips

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: geniusgenesjeans

#40 Has Tipping Culture Gone Too Far?

So I went out last night to a bar in Nulu, but after ordering two drinks which took less than 2 minutes to serve I came across this. Is this a common thing now? Why it doesn’t give you an option for 8%, 10% or 15% tip seems baffling to me. But hey, maybe I’m exaggerating, I’d like to know yours opinions.

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Admirable_Ad_2038

#41 There Was An Attempt To Get A 20% Tip

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: godless_1

#42 Our (Not Cheap) Airbnb Has A Tip Jar

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Eat_Sleep_COD

#43 Went To A Medical Office, And They Were Weirdly Asking For Tips For Their… Nurses? I Also Have No Idea Why Their Desk Looks So Hairy

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: AsianVixen4U

#44 Tipping Websites Now?

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: PkSmokeGood

#45 The Local UPS Store Now Has A Tip Jar

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: TimelyLiving

#46 I Took A Taxi In Vegas. Not Only Did They Charge A $3 Fee But Also This

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: abekislevitz

#47 A Local Thai Restaurant Has A Tip Jar Specifically For To-Go Orders

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: jshah500

#48 I Was Supposed To Get $36 In Tips, But I Only Got $27

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: Ximenaria12

#49 The Park Near My House Has A Card Reader To Tip $5 For The Beauty

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: yehdudeee

#50 Wait, If I Pumped The Gas Myself, Am I Tipping Myself?

50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online

Image source: RampCapitalLLC

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 People Share Sad Truths That They Had To Accept Despite Them Being Uncomfortable
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Five Superbowl Commercials We’re Already Enjoying So Far
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2021
Teyana Taylor’s Daring Red Carpet Look Ignites Online Debate Over The ‘Revealing Dress’ Trend
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
“AITA For Losing It After My Wife Wanted My Daughter To Stop Using The Bathroom In The House?”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Bridge 1.06 Review “ID”
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2013
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Comeback? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.