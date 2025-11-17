Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Terrible Movie You’ve Ever Watched? (Closed)

Some movies are great, some not so great, and some are just horrible.
#1
Avatar. Other than the gimmick of the 3D experience, which was good, but gave me a cracking headache, it is the old worn out story of evil colonists ravaging the place of natural resources and making the natives suffer!
#2
The movie version of the musical ‘Cats’, hands down.
#3
any percy jackson movie. Don’t even bother watching it if you have read the books, even if you didn’t like the books, the movie will still infuriate you
#4
Emoji movie
#5
The latest I’ve watched that really suck: Wonder Woman 1984 (great cast, great content source, big budget, terrible movie) and Fast & Furious 9 (Space?? Really??)
#6
The Blair Witch Project. Two hours of my life I will never get back.
#7
Any movie starring Tom Cruise. If he is in it, I will not watch it.
#8
Pulp fiction
Don’t get why people rave over this film. There’s the very disturbing male rape scene. Some bloke is tied up and being raped by two blokes when some other bloke walks in see’s what is happening and then walks away WTF!
The drugs the suitcase that you never find out what is in it. Worse film I’ve ever had the misfortune of watching.
#9
There was this one movie I regret watching called “In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale”. Yes, that’s the full name of the movie.
There are several reasons why this film is so bad, but I’ll tell you why I saw it first. Back when Roger’s (very similar to Blockbuster, but only limited to Canada) was still doing movie rentals, my parents would let us rent a movie every month, and I happened to pick this one because the cover looked very much like Lord of the Rings (probably a good deceptive marketing ploy by the studio). Then, it had a good (on paper) cast, including Jason Statham, Ron Perlman, John Rhys-Davies, Ray Liotta (RIP), and Burt Reynolds (RIP).
Now, onto why this movie is so bad;
1: Uwe Boll directed it. You movie buffs will know that name very well.
2: It was adapted from a video game series called Dungeon Siege… and this was before films like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog broke the stigma of video game movies being bad to some degree, or The Last of Us (season 1) showing us that cinematic adaptations of video games can be amazing.
3: A very poor script, with wooden acting and fight choreography in a medieval “epic”.
4: Terrible casting. The aforementioned actors are good/great in their own rights, but given bad roles (like Ray Liotta as a cartoonish sorcerer, or Burt Reynolds as a king/father of Jason Statham’s character.
5: Bad CGI.
6: It feels like a very bad rip off of Lord of the Rings, and it was very late to the party of the Lord of the Rings trend (Return of the King came out in 2003, In the Name of the King came out in 2007).
Now, there is a reason why this director made this film so terribly, and that has to do with German tax laws. If a film flops, like this one did so hard grossing only $13.1 million on a budget of $60 million, then it can be written off as a tax write-off.
The worst thing about this film? It somehow spawned two “sequels”, and one of them managed to get Dolph Lundgren in it… and believe me when I say that these two sequels somehow are worse than the first one.
#10
Eternals. It took an eternity.
#11
“Manos, the Hands of Fate.” The MST3K guys featured it on their spectacular show, even they had trouble riffing on it. The evil Dr. Clayton Forrester and TV’s Frank actually apologized to Joel and his crew about how awful the film was!
#12
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. My hopes were so high, because, Star Wars. I HATED just about every minute of it. Thanks a lot, George. Lucas.
#13
Probably “Ready Player One”.
The plot is all I feel the place, the characters are flat and I just couldn’t connect with any of them.
I’m sorry if you like the movie; I just didn’t enjoy it. I couldn’t understand what the point was underneath all the CGI. Is it saying that playing too much is bad for you? Is it promoting escapism? I have no clue. I normally enjoy movies like this so it was pretty disappointing.
#14
Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad.
Not much story, unfunny humour, bad character writing and just mindless violence. I mean there are bad movies that are good because they are kinda bad, but not this franchise
#15
I hate movies and almost never watch them but my friends made me watch “Poltergay” at halloween a few years ago. basically, a couple move in a house that used to be a gay bar and was destroyed by a fire. 5 gay (stereotypical af) ghosts haunt the place and the couple tries to get rid of them. i don’t remember much of it but it was definitely an experience. not a good one per see but an experience.
#16
Probably any of the weird ones my brother made me watch, but particularly Eraserhead
#17
Every superhero movie … I don’t like them!
Except Deadpool! ;)
#18
Battlefield Earth – no explanation needed
#19
Tie between “Mars Attacks” and “World War Z”. Seriously, the infamous film “Plan 9 from Outer Space” at least had camp value.
#20
top gun. I’m sorry but it was just too stupid for words
#21
The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl! My kids wanted to watch it ALL the time, and it is truly, truly awful!!
#22
My partner and I have very different tastes in films, so any of the “everyone shouts for an hour, then the CGI takes over for an hour of guns and explosions” films. Anything with bald, gruff men in it (Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Rock) is vast swathes of my life I’m not getting back, and all utterly interchangeable.
#23
You can’t top this. Attack of the killer tomatoes. The whole way through I was confused (a) Is this serious? (b) if it is not serious, why is it not funny? (c) Why are the props so cheap and obviously fake? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_of_the_Killer_Tomatoes and https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080391/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0 …I have no idea how it gets 4.6 on IMDB, it should get 1 or 0, maybe -1. Terrible.
#24
I, Frankenstein. sooo bad
#25
Black Sheep … A New Zealand Classic.
#26
The worst movie I have seen is the live action Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie. I hated it in general but it made the cringe scenes in the series seem even cringier. Also when talking to people who haven’t seen the series and they LIKED the movie, I just hated it even more.
#27
Meet the Spartans. The previews made it seem like it was going to be funny, and I like spoof movies thanks to Mel Brooks, but Meet the Spartans just felt like a really bad 2hr gay joke. The only saving Grace was that I was wirkingvat a movie theater at the time, so I saw it free and didn’t waste money on it.
#28
Wonder Woman 1984
by far the worst movie i have ever watched. -3/10 😒
#29
The Happening. Good cast (Mark Wahlberg, Zoe Deschanel, John Leguizamo) in a losing fight against possibly the worst script ever, containing such lines as “All we have to do is outrun the wind!”
It also appears that none of the actors were told what kind of movie they were in, and just had to guess.
Finally, M. Night Shyamalan appears to think that eating tiramisu is equivalent to cheating. That must have been one hell of a dessert.
#30
Old School with Will Farrell. I didn’t laugh once through that movie and refuse to watch anything else with him in it.
#31
The only movie I have ever walked out of was Portrait of a Lady… I’ve never been so bored in my life.
#32
velocipastor it has a decent permise but it is so bad its so funny. there us only one onscreen death which they replaced the body with a manicquen(idk how to spell that). its basicly a bunch of ninjas chasimg a priest bc he can turn into a dinosaur. also his gf almost dies bc she got brushes by a sword on the shoulder not stabbed brushed
#33
Freddy Got Fingered
#34
Toy Story 4. THEY TOO IT TOO FAR WITH THE 4TH AND THEYRE MAKING A 5TH?!
#35
Silverado. It felt like the longest movie ever made,
#36
Probably uh.. Can’t remember what it was called, but it was a parody movie making fun of Westerns. Hilarious, but terrible at the same time.
#37
The pursuit of happiness. My sister apologized for talking me in to watching it. So damn borin.
#38
Eternals only marvel movie that I hated
#39
Toss up between Babadok and Krampus. Both horrible movies.
#40
Slender Man is POWERFULLY bad. My friend and I randomly decided to go see it one night and at the end, all you could hear in the theater was people whispering “WTF?”
#41
Morbius. I watched it till the end, but didn’t enjoy at all.
#42
I think the worst movie I watched was “Jurassic Island (2020)”. It ripped off as many movies as it could (including Jurassic World, Jumanji). It was filled with awful CGI and despite the name, only had one dinosaur. It was terrible. 10/10 would watch again lmao
#43
The Rocky Horror Picture Show! It took us 2 weeks to watch it! Just a few minutes at a time. I’m still not certain why we pressed on but we managed to watch the entire movie. It was atrocious and boring! It’s been 20 years now and I don’t remember much. Maybe I should try again? Watch it 5 minutes at a time again? I remember really hating it but don’t quite remember why. So, maybe I will!
#44
Honest thief in all honesty the trailer was better than the movie
#45
It was called Phat Beach. Good lord was it horrible. It looked like it was going to be funny from the previews, but it is still the only movie that I’ve ever walked out on. (and I’ve seen MANY). My gf at the time and myself saw it for free b/c I worked at the movie theater and I STILL wanted money back for my wasted time.
#46
Thor: Love and Thunder. Ragnarok was bad enough but Thor’s character in Endgame was absolutely awful. I love the Thor Comics and I hate the bimbofaction of Thor. I lasted 59 minutes before I walked out. It was just so stupid.
#47
Cockneys vs zombies
#48
I watch a lot of bad movies (usually on purpose), so this is a tough one. Let’s see:
Most popular movie that I hate: Gone with the Wind. Just could not care about any of the characters.
Worst martial arts movie: Enter the Ninja. (“I want my Oompah-Loompah, er, ninja NOW!”)
Worst romance: City of Angels. “Smart” trauma surgeon not only goes for creepy stalker who hasn’t bathed or brushed his teeth in billions of years, and then rides a bicycle without a helmet.
Worst horror movie: impossible to call. Weirdest, though, might be “Zombie A*s: Toilet of the Dead”. Just don’t watch it sober!
#49
The remake of The Postman Always Rings Twice with Jack Nicholson.
#50
Alien from LA. A very bad retelling of Jules Verne’s “Journey to the Center of the Earth” mashed up with a sort of underground Mad Max aesthetic. Starred a young Kathy Ireland just prior to her Sports Illustrated Supermodel breakout. Bad story, bad acting, bad sets. Really nothing redeeming about this film whatsoever. Didn’t even have Kathy in a bikini.
#51
“Rabbit Test” – 1978
Billy Crystal plays the first pregnant man – truly awful movie.
#52
I know this is a child’s movie but Zombies 3, while they were making it they advertised that a new group would join, (vampires) but the actual movie didn’t include any of the “sprinkles” of info they were giving while they were making it. They also made her to be the most basic theory and broke past said things. All together it looked like they threw it together in a week.
#53
Iron Sky: The Coming Race. Because who doesn’t want to watch a movie about dinosaurs, Nazis, and aliens all in one?
#54
Any Given Sunday
#55
to say ‘watched’ means it was at least good enough to finish watching, so I’m editing the question… which was the worst movie i walked out of? and that would be mr. and mrs. bridges.
#56
Tammy. It’s the only movie I have ever walked out of it was so bad.
#57
Looking back, it could have just been my age and the time of year but I really didn’t like the movie “Clueless”. I just thought it was a bad movie and not worth the price my dad paid for me, him, and my sister to see it at Thanksgiving time because my mom told us we HAD to be out of the house while she was preparing the meal.
#58
Mojave. I thought – “It has both of my faves, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund, how bad can it be?”
Well the answer is… very, very bad. Absolutely unsalvageable.
#59
More the worst title ever, but I think you’ll see why I mention it. Although in American company film, it was made in France. In French the title was the same as the novel, When Wolves Cry. In America: The Christmas Tree. Image; Family opening presents, singing carols under the tree. Story: pre-adolescent boy gets overdose of radiation from exploding atom bomb and dies under the Christmas tree.
#60
I think it has to have been “A Good Man In Africa”. My better half wanted to watch it because he’s a Sean Connery fan, but even he hated this movie. We never made it to the end, it was so bad we gave up.
#61
NONE. Why? I want to be entertained, I want to switch off my brain for a few hours and not worry about what is happening in front of me. Far too many people take movies waaaaaaaay to seriously. Disengage the noodle and go with the flow.
#62
This is not about the movie it was when I was watching avatar and we had to watch it with no sound at all and they couldn’t turn on the subtitles! it was soooooo bad and they didn’t even refund us!!!
#63
ANY OF THE ZOMBIES MOVIES CAUSE WHO DOSENT WANNA SEE THOSE???????
#64
2012: Ice age. Not the one with John Cusack, I liked that one. 2012 : Ice is some kind of low budget copy.
#65
Anything produced/directed by James Cameron.
