Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

by

Most couples, multiple months into a pregnancy, tend to be nervous and excited in equal measure. It’s also a time when the person who is actually carrying the child tends to need the most support and help from their partner. Unfortunately, sometimes one learns way too late that their partner doesn’t have their best interests at heart.

A seven-months-pregnant woman decided to get a particularly difficult situation off her chest. Her best friend since childhood, who was staying with them because she couldn’t make rent, revealed that she was pregnant and the father was the first woman’s husband.

Discovering your partner has been cheating when you are multiple months pregnant is a nightmare

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Image credits: Meg Aghamyan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one woman had the misfortune of learning it was her best friend her husband was cheating with

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Image credits: 

She gave some more info in the comments

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Readers were shocked at the husband’s actions

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Others shared similar stories

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After An Unimaginable Betrayal From Her Husband And Best Friend

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ginny & Georgia Is More Popular than You Think, and For Good Reason
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2023
Here’s How The Internet Reacted To Prada Releasing A Paperclip For $185 (10+ Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
45 Of The Most Amusing Child-Friendly Insults That Members Of This Online Group Couldn’t Resist Sharing With Others
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
New Jersey Passes New Law That Requires Pet Stores To Sell Only Rescue Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Rami Malek Goes Full Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody Footage
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2017
Day 14: No One Suspects A Thing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025