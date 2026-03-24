“His Feet Stank”: 57 Times People Wished They Could Just Exit The Plane

While recent studies have shown that air travel has become safer, you will still have a good chunk of people who are afraid to fly. Their fear typically stems from the lack of control, the other phobias they may have, or the occasional turbulence that can get rough and traumatizing.
If you’re one of those folks, you likely wouldn’t want to experience what these Redditors did. In various threads, they shared their worst moments on an airplane that have unfortunately become core memories they can’t forget.
While many stories involved the frightening scenarios associated with the potential perils of being in an aircraft, others were personal incidents that made their flights miserable. If you have similar anecdotes, feel free to share them in the comments.
#1
About 6 years ago I was sitting on the plane and I suddenly felt a tickle in my throat. It just wouldn’t go away, I’d cough and cough and cough, nothing. The only thing that helped was ice chips, but even then I couldn’t stop it was miserable.
That night I woke up in the middle of the night with two swollen eyes, swollen lips, hives all over my body, hot joints, and a tight chest. I was having some severe allergic reaction to something. Which means that on the plane… my throat was closing and I just didn’t know it. Of course the ice chips helped because they were keeping the swelling down.
What’s weird is that has never happened before or since then and I’m not allergic to anything that I know of.
Image source: anon, leungchopan
#2
I was on a nighttime flight 15 years ago. All of a sudden, the cabin lights are turned on to full blast and the captain makes an announcement.
“You may be smelling a noxious odor. We have an electrical fire on board, and can’t be sure how quickly it might spread. We are being diverted to the nearest airport and will be executing an emergency landing in 15 minutes. Please give your attention to your flight attendants as they instruct you in proper crash landing procedure.”
I would have thought there would be hysteria, but everyone became quiet. I had my 11 month old with me and was advised to hold him in my arms and assume the crash landing procedure as best as possible to shield his body with mine. Everyone on that plane thought we were goners. I was talking quietly to my baby, pointing out the window at the earth below and telling him how beautiful it all was.
After about 10 minutes and no catastrophic failure, we all began to relax a bit, thinking that the fire was contained or spreading extremely slowly. We all positioned ourselves for a crash landing – the tarmac was ablaze with the flashing lights of fire trucks, ambulances, & police vehicles, all in preparation for a worst case scenario.
We landed smoothly & without incident, thank God. That was a really, really bad 15 minutes.
Image source: XelaNiba, DC Studio
#3
12+ hour flight. Middle aisle on a 747. The seat recliner was broken, the guy next to me took his shoes off and his feet stank, the woman to my left spilled orange juice on me, and the headphone plug for the in-flight entertainment was broken.
I did get extra potato chips as a compensation for the seat problem, though.
Image source: 26pointMax, Dragana Stock
#4
I was on a small commuter plane (think about 20 seats, single file the length of the cabin), and we hit a wind rotor (I think that’s what it’s called) off the mountains. It felt like a giant baby grabbed the plane and shook it like a rattle. Hands down the worst turbulence I’ve ever felt. Other than that, my trips have been rather uneventful.
Image source: humanitymonster, jusi18
#5
This was when I was 10-11 years old. Went on a 9 hour flight and had the middle seat. An older woman sat in the window seat and had a horrendous smelling perfume on. The kind that gives you a headache in the first 10 min. She went to the restroom and re-applied her perfume every couple of hours. The smell plus turbulence was enough for me to throw up for the duration of the flight. For years after I was so scarred that I took motion sickness pills every flight. Only to realize I didn’t have motion sickness, it was just that old woman’s horrible perfume.
Image source: DudeAbides29, rawpixel.com
#6
Getting food poisoning 6 minutes before landing and experiencing the landing on the toilet.
#7
We were flying from Florida to London when one of the engines caught fire somewhere out over the Atlantic, so had to turn back and land at New York.
The engine on the replacement plane also caught fire, so the pilot had to turn back and land at New York.
We didn’t chance it with a third plane and went with a different carrier.
I was eight years-old at the time and for some strange reason, I’d never had a nightmare before then. My first nightmare was on the third plane back, and involved a Mickey Mouse in a glass coffin and an emaciated green version of Thing from the Addams Family.
Image source: WufflyTime, galitskaya
#8
We were flying on a night flight from Germany to New York, and the flight couldn’t have gone any better.
We were descending into JFK (night time) and the back wheels touch ground, then the nose and everyone started clapping, then 2.2 seconds you just hear the engines go full throttle and we took right off.
You can see the terror and panic in peoples faces. I was with my cousin who suffers from panic attacks as is, so this triggered it instantly.
The flight attendants didn’t seem to have any idea either. I immediately thought it was being hijacked.
We flew around in circles for 10 minutes before the pilot came on the PA and pretty much said
“Our apologies about that, we were landing on a take off runway”
I think about what could have happened very often as I fly pretty frequently.
Image source: IDidReadTheSideBar, Annika Ashley
#9
Flying home to Australia. There’s some European family whose daytime is apparently our nighttime. Bored kids run endless up and down the aisles making sleep impossible. Cabin staff were useless. While in transit, a kid produces a green laser and waves it around. Unsure if it was powerful enough to blind, but idiot parents don’t tell him off. Thankfully their connecting flight was not the same. Slept for maybe 2 hours before arriving to attend my mother’s funeral.
#10
I unknowingly had a sinus infection when flying from Greece to Italy. Thought I just felt terrible from a hangover. About 20 minutes into the flight my eardrum starts bursting and leaking fluid. It was some of the worst pain I’ve ever felt. The pressure subsided a bit once we landed in Rome but I had almost 100% hearing loss in that ear until the swelling went down 4 days later. I chug Sudafed like crazy now if I feel any sort of congestion prior to flying.
Image source: Ameriace, beststudio
#11
We ran into one of our neighbors on a flight going home, he was put next to a old lady who used him as a pillow, then ordered a coke and spilled it on him, then got coffee and spilled it again! And then another coffee and spilled it on him again! He flipped out and was moved into our seat row.
Image source: QuigandJas, freepik
#12
I’ve been on some long and irritating flights, especially while making frequent trips between Europe and America.
To this day, though, one story always springs to mind when I think about harrowing experiences on airplanes.
——
Back when I was about eight years old, my family took a trip somewhere or other. Due to an issue with our tickets, though, we wound up being seated in seemingly random spots throughout the airplane, and none of us were next to each other. This would have been fine if it hadn’t been for the fact that my neighbor turned out to be a young woman who seemed to be hell-bent on undermining virtually every rule that I’d ever been taught.
Within moments of my arrival next to the girl, she’d done her best to engage me in conversation. Since I knew that I wasn’t supposed to speak to strangers, her friendly small-talk made me very uncomfortable… not because I was actually wary of dialogue with her, but because I was worried that my parents might walk by and catch me.
The young woman’s next transgression was taking out *and turning on* her Walkman while the airplane was in the process of taking off. (For those of you who may not recall, a Walkman was like an iPod, except that it could only hold about two dozen songs… and it had a tendency to transform said songs into spaghetti.) I can remember scrambling to grab the safety pamphlet from the seat in front of me, then frantically pointing at the section that warned against electronic devices being active during takeoff. The would-be saboteur just smiled reassuringly and kept right on with her forbidden activity, causing me to anxiously grip my armrest.
If that had been the end of things, I might have escaped without the psychological scarring that I still carry… but unfortunately, my aggressor was far from finished. About midway through the flight, she dug through her purse and pulled out a small, colorful package, which she opened with a nonchalant smile.
“Hey,” she said to me, “would you like a cherry cough drop?”
Alarm bells rang in my mind like they never had before. My mother had always told me that *any stranger* who offered me *medicine* was gearing up to do some *very nasty* things to me. She had never specified what those nasty things *were*, but I knew that they had to be truly abhorrent. Maybe, though, *just maybe*, the girl didn’t realize that cough drops *were* medicine, and was simply one of those people who ate them for their flavor. I’d heard legends of folks like that, and if it happened that my seat-mate was one of them, maybe this was an opportunity for education.
“Oh, no, no thank you,” I replied. “I’m not sick or anything.”
“Okay!” the girl said brightly.
“… Are *you* sick?” I asked, hoping to prod the conversation forward. (In the face of this new potential threat, I’d all but forgotten about not talking to strangers.)
The young woman shook her head. “Nope!”
I felt the panic in my chest start to subside. “Then why are you eating cough drops? They’re *medicine*, you know.”
“Oh, I know!” the girl said with a laugh. “But they taste wonderful, and they help me relax.”
The klaxons in my head started blaring with renewed vigor. Not only was this stranger talking to me, but she was *also* one of those people who ate medicine for fun… and she was *trying to offer me some!* I’d been warned about all three of those things, but never in my life had I expected to be faced with such a titanic trifecta of terror.
I spent the rest of the flight in complete silence, all the while ready to scream if the petite seventeen-year-old next to me showed any signs of attempting a kidnapping.
Image source: RamsesThePigeon, yakobchuk
#13
Japan Airlines, 8hr flight to Australia. Probably the best and also worst flight I had been on. Best as in there were literally only 20 passengers including myself, a fully staffed crew and the catering was stocked. We got to sit anywhere we wanted and they allowed us to stretch out over 3 seats and sleep. The sake and food was flowing because they had enough for a full flight. Sounds like heaven right?
Wrong. 50 minutes in a strange older couple comes and sit in the seats behind me. They had the whole plane to themselves but decided to sit there and be loud AF. I put my earphones on and ignore them. A few mins later they come and sit right next to me and begin to talk to me about how awesome it is having the plane so empty, and if I like new things because they only liked new and exciting things. This went on for about 30 mins.
At this point I’m trying to be polite, and tell them I’m going to move to another seat to read my book. I moved as far away as I could, asked for some more sake and sat down. Wouldn’t you know it, 10 mins later, there’s the old couple again and again sit right next to me. This time the crew were handing out food, so they just decided to come over and have it with me and keep talking about their incredible book they had read called The Matrix. I get a 1 and a half hour lecture on why Dragon Air is evil, and how the moon is hollow and sounds like a bell when you ring it. I try to eat my food in peace while they go on about new and exciting things.
After a couple of times moving to a different
seat, and them not getting the hint I just wanted to be left alone, I gave up and I told them I was going to watch a movie. The guy kept interrupting me every chance he got, and to top it all off, his wife was doing this weird chicken dance in front of me every 30 mins to avoid getting DVT. I will never forget it and it will haunt me for the rest of my life
Last hour of the flight they fell asleep and I legged it to a seat right at the back in a random place and finally had peace. Empty plane ride was already ruined, so I just ordered more sake and made the most of it.
Image source: Dr_Stef, Dragana Stock
#14
At the end of my trip to Canada all I had was a hoodie, no clean T-shirts. I chuck everything in the hold of the plane except my iPad and headphones. So I am queuing with my boarding pass and this dude behind me makes this weird sound but I’m British (so obviously I don’t turn round). Get on the plane and the air conditioning is cold, like, REAALY cold, so I pull down my sleeves, put my headphones on and pull my hood up.
Yeah. So anyhow, that dude had been sick in my hood.
wahteverr:
How did you not smell it right away?! And how rude of the guy to just not say anything to you. Wow
OP:
No, only really knew when some of it went down my neck.
Image source: Jblonde002, eugeneshemyakin9
#15
I was once on an airplane sitting in first class. There was a man sitting in my row that was clipping his toenails and they were FLYING in all sorts of directions. He then proceeded to take that long metal thing on toenail clippers, clean out his toe jam, and wipe it all over his seat.
He wins the most treacherous human being award, imo.
Image source: wahteverr, fongbeerredhot
#16
Turbulence so bad, just before landing in LGA, that the flight attendants screamed in horror. They do this for a living.
Image source: yomo0302
#17
I had a lot of ear problems as a kid that required multiple surgeries. I figured out on my first flight at age 19 that my ears could still bother me when the worst ear pain of my life hit me during the descent. Since then I figured out how to make them pop, making it less of an issue. But I was unprepared that first time and spent quite a bit of time holding back tears until my ears popped on their own a few minutes after landing.
Image source: MadamNerd
#18
Finally something I can answer!
I was headed to the Philippines on a two week vacation with my cousin. We were in San Francisco waiting to board our plane got delayed four hours. That’s just the start… finally after boarding, they had over seated the plane and no one was volunteering. So they started to force people off the plane and I had been chosen. After some arguing and negotiating, me and my cousin thankfully stayed on the plane.
After taking off and eating our dinner on the plane, the lights got Turned off. As the flight attendant was navigating the cabin and handing out drinks, she tripped over someone’s foot in the aisle and spill beer over me and my cousin. After getting cleaned up and into clean clothes, almost Everyone was asleep as we were in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It was roughly 3am at this point.
I can never sleep on planes so I was wide awake. I decided to go brush my teeth and use the restroom. Being a multitasker I am, I was using the restroom while brushing my teeth (I know it’s unsanitary, but being a guy and having two hands makes me productive haha)
Then everything went south… The plane gave one small bump warning of turbulence -with no comment from the pilot. Out of nowhere the plane dropped, and i mean dropped!! My body flew up and smashed the ceiling, toothpaste and pee flying everywhere in the latrine. Meanwhile all I hear is screaming on the cabin outside the door. I was on the ceiling for a solid 5 seconds that felt like 5 minutes. We finally hit good air and leveled out. Income smashing back down and hit hard. Latrine always an absolute mess. I rush out of the bathroom to my seat and buckle in immediately.
The cabin was destroyed. People’s food, drinks, personal items were everywhere! Seats were soaked, including mine, ceiling had food stuck to it, people were still screaming and crying.
The pilot came on and said that this was not on the radar and the rest of the flight would be smooth. And thank god it was. The rest of the flight was peaceful. But holy hell was the first half of a 10hr flight miserable. Thankfully i always pack 2 change of clothes on carry on for international flights so i had another clean pair to change into.
TLDR; 4 hour delayed flight, almost got kicked off due to over booking, beer spilled all over me, crazy turbulence which caused pee and toothpaste to go everywhere, and then a messy cabin for the remainder of the flight…. ALWAYS wear a seatbelt even when the sign is turned off
Image source: schrader-nick
#19
A few come to mind:
-On a 13-hour flight, my neighbors were a very old chinese man and his wife who declined to eat any of the airline’s food, instead eating some kind of fermented mushrooms they’d brought in a jar with them. The mushrooms stank horribly, and each time they opened the jar it immediately woke everyone around them up and then the smell lingered in the area for a while.
-Once was in turbulence so bad that a flight attendant hit her head hard enough on the overhead bin and had to be stretchered off. The lights were flashing on and off in the cabin and multiple people around me were audibly saying prayers.
Then, last weekend actually, had a hell of an ordeal with American Airlines where they cancelled our flight, wouldn’t answer phones and couldn’t get a customer service rep to speak to us for over three hours, eventually offered us a flight (at no additional charge!) that took off three days later and would’ve cut our whole vacation in half (which we declined), eventually got us a taxi to an airport an hour away for a different flight while accidentally cancelling our return flight so we basically had to do the whole ordeal over again on the way back.
Image source: RobertoBologna
#20
On a flight from Philadelphia to Denver, late December 1990.
As we get about an hour from Denver, pilot tells us a blizzard has closed the Denver airport, and we need to divert. We divert to a place called Gunnison Co.
Gunnison airport is small, not really set up for large commercial airliners. As we approach , i look out the window and see mountain tops on either side. The captain comes on a tells us to prepare for an emergency landing. Meaning stow your stuff, buckle your seatbelt, and assume the crash position….as in put your head between your legs. Now i’m about 14 years old, traveling with my Aunt, 2 cousins and their two friends. My cousin Billy and I are joking about this situation , while my Aunt is praying with my other cousin.
We land, and need basically every foot of the runway to come to a stop. The pilot then has to get off the plane and make a phone call because we are basically alone ,hours from Denver. They get some shuttle buses to show up after about an hour, then we begin the 6 HOUR ride to Denver. That was a long day.
Image source: notsowitte
#21
This will pale in comparison to others, but I was seated between two morbidly obese people on a fully booked flight once and I have claustrophobia issues. I’m pretty broad shouldered so I was literally wedged in. It was a two hour flight of me silently freaking out and being the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been.
Image source: -Words-Words-Words-
#22
My first flight ever: immediately after landing, a woman who was clearly intoxicated screaming about how she needed to get her dog off the storage under the plane. She started pushing people out of the way and engaged in a physical altercation with another flyer. Needless to say she was arrested. As if the 3 hour flight wasn’t enough time on the plane, we had to wait for all this to go down prior to exiting.
Image source: jeadv2012
#23
Paid extra to have an emergency row seat on a seven-hour flight to London once. I got to my seat and there was a life raft attached to the door that took up *all* of my knee space. It was *worse* than having a regular seat and I had been charged extra for it. Needless to say I did not enjoy my flight.
I was able to complain about it later and get the upgrade refunded. The experience still sucked.
Image source: CyanManta
#24
Flying solo, got seated next to someone with horrendous BO. Longest 4 hours of my life.
Image source: theassassintherapist
#25
This pales in comparison to some peoples stories, but i really don’t fly much
I got my window seat in the small Fly-mayBe plane for my 1hr flight and got comfortable, a short but built guy took the seat next to me and man-spread not only into my foot well but ALSO over into my chair, literally calf to calf, thigh to thigh with me
I went to automatically flinch away from touching a STRANGER but I realised that I was way within my seat and if I moved over he’d get like £40 of my ridiculously expensive seat. So I didn’t move.
But then he didn’t move either?
I am British so I didn’t say anything and just quietly seethed in my seat for the hour.
When its time to land I like to look over to see the sky disappear and the land take up the full window when we turn to get into line with the airport. So I look to the other side of the aisle to watch and out the corner of my eye I see he thinks I’m trying to look at him and he SMILES!?!
Like we’ve been secretly enjoying him getting all up and cozy on MY SEAT on a Thursday afternoon business flight
I was SO MAD and continued to ignore him and seethe
I met my husband at the gate and I complained about this guy LOUDLY all the way to the parking pay station, culminating in a comprehensive and curse filled conclusion on why he was a creepy little man and why some people shouldn’t be allowed on public transport.
Turned around and he was paying for parking at the next pay point looking very red and determinedly not making eye contact
No regrets. Stay in your own seat.
Image source: Lady_Dinoasaurus
#26
6 hour flight to the west coast. Plane was very hot inside, had two small kids behind me screaming and kicking the whole time.
The row was 3 Seats wide. My row was three sweaty fat people (myself included). I had the window seat. Behind us was the mother on the aisle seat with a toddler in her lap. The toddler would screech every couple minutes and would run up and down the aisle. The two older kids behind me spent most of the flight climbing on my seat and playing in the floor hitting my seat. Their names were suuuper basic names like Jayden and Brayden. I learned through the nonstop arguing and screeching fights.
The mom did nothing the entire flight, even with requests by the staff. She only said “this is why daddy doesn’t want us to visit.”.
Image source: SparkEE_JOE
#27
My MIL had booked the flights and we all ended up separated (she hadn’t done it on purpose, just one those things) and my husband and elder daughter were further up the front, I was seated across the aisle from my two year old. She was SCREAMING, being sat next to strangers was not her jam.
I was crying, she was crying, the flight attendant was rolling her eyes at me, but then a wonderful lady next to me offered to swap. I don’t normally bawl like that but I was a bit shaken up from losing said 2 year old in the airport 30 minutes before, I’m a nervous flyer anyway and it just all got much. I was so, so embarrassed, but the one thing I was consoling myself with was that I’d never see any of these people again…. Until a woman came to check on me who turned out to be a regular at the place I work.
On a slightly more humorous note, I went up to check on my 7 year old (sat on the opposite aisle seat from my husband) and she was sat next to a young couple that were probably about 18/19. They said to me she’d been really well behaved, and had turned to them when they first sat down and told them she wouldn’t be talking to them because if you talk to strangers they kidnap you.
Image source: JanuaryGrace
#28
Had Subway for lunch, food poisoning kicked in just as we were about to take off. Flight was from Christchurch, New Zealand to Dubai (+10 hour flight) Threw up for the whole duration of the flight.
I sincerely apologise to the two kind french ladies who had to tolerate me spewing vomit for the whole flight. Hope you’re doing well out there!
Oh, and the 2 day layover in Dubai was absolute hell.
Image source: nasfwork
#29
15 minutes from landing was sitting near the wing ……..overhear someone sitting near the other wing saying “that smoke is pretty thick”
* everyone starts panicking by acting calm even tho on the inside peoples hearts were beating*.
Image source: Horror-Strawberry
#30
I sat next to someone who had a phobia of flying. They spent the flight in terror and described to me everything that could go wrong with the plane and what would happen to us, if it did. By the time I got off the flight, I was a nervous flier. Fear can be contagious.
Image source: obligatoryclevername
#31
On a flight from Wausau, WI to Chicago, I was on a small regional jet. I was talking to my coworker in the seat across the aisle as we approached Chicago. One moment I’m looking face-to-face with him, then suddenly I was looking down at him. Right after that, I was looking up at him. We finally settled back into a normal cruising pattern, but it was a scary “WTH just happened?” moment. I don’t think we came close to rolling over, but it sure as hell felt that way.
When we arrived at O’Hare (where I considered kissing the tarmac), a fellow passenger suggested that we’d somehow been caught in the wake of a larger jet. Sounded plausible but not terribly reassuring.
The best moment occurred after the pilot brought the plane back under control. The cabin was silent, and the captain opened his microphone, cleared his throat, and said, “Sorry.” He was a man of few words, I guess.
Image source: anon
#32
They had to do an emergency landing during a snow storm after running of out fuel because we flew in circles for 3 hours waiting for the storm to clear at any nearby airports.
Eventually they had to land in 0 visibility (I couldn’t even see the wing out the side of the plane) the landing felt like a car accident and then we overshot the runway and ended up parked in a farmers field.
On the plus side we got to use the slide and I rode in the fire truck back to the airport and since I was 14 at the time it was the greatest day ever.
And to this day I still get super tense during landings.
Image source: ThatOtherGuy_CA
#33
Was on a study tour when I was 10. The principal had the same surname as me so he was arranged to sit next to me. He was nice but any kid would be frightened to sit next to the head of school for several hours. I was so nervous I didn’t chat with my friends and watched movies on the tv, trying to be the best behaving student. The worst part is that he keeps using the flight’s deck of card to attempt magic with me, and failed every time. I experienced my first cringe on that plane and it lasted 4 hours.
Also I was having a fever, but there’s no way I would give up the chance so I still got on the plane.
Image source: CyrusTheCray
#34
Flying to Orlando for a fun family trip to Disney. A few mins before boarding I felt a twinge in my lower abdomen, then the feeling like I had a massive fart coming. Only I knew it wasn’t a fart. I raced to the bathroom and it exploded right as my hands touched elastic. After venting what felt like all my internal structures, I threw away my destroyed underwear and rushed to board. That’s when the nausea started. I have never felt so bad in my life. The wheels of the plane had barely left the ground and I was up and running to the bathroom to a chorus of “Sir! SIR! You have to remain seated with your seatbelt fastened!” Nope. I got into the bathroom and hurled chunks for most of the flight. Landed, felt like I had run a marathon and then gone 9 rounds with Mike Tyson, got to the place we were staying, and that’s where I lay for most of the week. Missed everything. One of the worst experiences of my 47 years. I still can’t believe how fast it came on…I went from 100% fine to an explosion of bodily fluids in a couple of seconds.
Image source: ActiniumNugget
#35
I was seated in the front row, bulkhead seat. As the plane began takeoff and the g-force hit, one of the ovens in the wall in the galley just in front of me and to the right ejected from its usual place and crashed to the floor, tumbling into my leg. The oven was filled with empty metal trays, so the sound it made upon crashing to the floor was unlike any noise one might expect during takeoff. It was immediately followed by screams, utterances to an assortment of deities, and the sound of collective defecation as the unwashed masses behind me envisioned all manner of catastrophe unfolding.
The ovens are modular and simply slide in and out for replacement, but they are held in place with screws. The previous flight had oven issues, so maintenance arrived and replaced the oven. They failed to reinstall the screws.
Image source: DrunkenGolfer
#36
Child screaming so intensely for 3 hours that alcohol was comped to 3-4 full rows of passengers.
I’ve never heard anything like it since.
Image source: SuchSights2ShowYou
#37
An 8 hour flight with a child who I’d guess was around 8 years old and autistic. Obviously not the child or the parent’s fault, and the flight was probably hardest on them. 8 hours of running up and down the aisles, climbing on seats and shrieking at full volume. Nothing would settle him. He must have found being on the plane a sensory overload nightmare. I don’t remember anyone getting outwardly annoyed , though (that would make you a jerk, right?).
Image source: Lily_Hylidae
#38
Circling Atlanta because it was covered in a severe thunderstorm. We went round and round for over an hour, this was after a 4 hour flight from Phoenix. Pilot comes over the speaker with “folks we’re out of fuel so we’re landing now”. We started the descent and it went pitch black. It was silent in the cabin. You could hear alarms in the cockpit and the engines over revving like they were going to explode. It was terrifying. We would suddenly drop every few seconds, just straight down, and a startled gasp would echo throughout the passengers but they still stayed quiet. The pilot came back on and said we were about to touch down and to brace for possible impact. When we landed it felt like we just dropped 30 feet down instead of gliding down to the runway. You could hear the tires screaming on the wet pavement. Finally we came to a complete stop and just sat there for what felt like an eternity. Then we slowly started taxing around to the terminal. The pilots came out and greeted people as they got off the plane. A couple of women hugged them. Most men shook their hands, I certainly did. When I shook their hands I could see that they were soaking wet from sweat. I think that’s what affected me most, this wasn’t routine for them and they were probably just as scared as the rest of us.
Image source: tuscabam
#39
Guy that sat a few rows behind me passed away of a massive heart attack. It was a flight from Kenya to Stockholm and I think I was around 11. They couldn’t land, as we were right above the desert, so they just kinda put a sheet over him and stored him under the stairs (it was a double decker plane). I remember walking past the corpse on our way out the following morning and the sheet didn’t cover his feet and I was 50% excited and 50% terrified that I had seen deceased person’s feet.
Image source: destructve
#40
This was a school trip, so we had close to 30 teenagers present. We were heading to DC from the west coast, with a layover in Chicago. Because of the large class size, we had to arrive at the airport around 5 AM so we could get through security.
We made it to the gate area by 6 AM, and our flight was boarding at 7:30. However, they pushed the flight forward 30 minutes … then 30 more minutes … then an hour … then another hour, until four hours had passed. Because they kept changing the time, we had to stay in the gate area in case of a sudden announcement.
My teacher spent almost $200 that day just to buy us lunch because we were planning to have an airline meal. We finally took off around 12:30 PM
When we land in Chicago, it’s 5:30 PM with time zones adjusted. We’re a hoard of zombies by this point, since we had almost no sleep the night before due to excitement. We’ve missed our original connection by hours, and any other flights to DC that day are full, so we’re booked onto a flight to Baltimore instead – which also gets delayed an hour. Once again, my teacher saves the day by buying us pizza for dinner – and my teacher is the type that buys gourmet pizza at a time like this, so she spent even more of her money like that.
We take off at 8:30 PM from Chicago. Everyone wants to sleep, but my teacher won’t allow it because if we sleep, we’ll be even more tired once we’re woken up. With time zones adjusted, it’s 11:30 PM when landing in Baltimore.
Guess what – because of all the delays and airport switching, our luggage is lost. But the airline just tells us to keep waiting at the baggage claim – until it’s almost 1 AM. Don’ forget, this is a group of 30 sweaty teenagers who can’t change their clothes.
So after a 40 minute bus drive to DC – still no dosing off allowed – we locate our luggage, and get it. It’s almost 2:30 AM when we finally got sent to bed – and we have to wake up in 6 more hours for the first day exploring DC.
In all seriousness though, that was easily the most fun day of the trip. While stranded at the first airport, my teacher talked to a lady at the gate, who was a professional artist. After chatting a bit, my teacher arranged for my artist friend to show the lady some of her drawings, and she got some help on how to improve. My teacher also organized a drawing contest with a few students, while another group used a blank notebook to create a full roleplay game that lasted all 4 hours. One student who brought a book was reading out loud to not just our classmates, but to some of the other passengers as well. While waiting at the Chicago airport, one talented boy pulled out a Rubik’s cube and showed his skills for the entire gate area.
It sounds horrible to explain, but I think it was actually my best experience on an airplane.
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#41
Bored a 7 hour flight to Finland with a tickle in my throat and a slight fog in my head. Within an hour of taking my seat I was in full blown flu mode. Cold sweats, the shakes body aches. I don’t even remember going thru customs or even how I got to my hotel. I remember slipping 100 to the front desk so they could check me in early and I proceeded to sleep for 24 straight hours.
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#42
1. 14-hour flight to Japan seated in front of someone who was shouting at random intervals through the flight. We could tell there was something going on, and I don’t know if his caretaker could have done anything. But it was still a long flight.
2. Early morning flight to Hawaii for a school trip. Fainted on the first flight, but didn’t have time to grab breakfast during the layover. Couple of hours in, started having pretty extreme nausea, but didn’t recognize it fast enough. Didn’t get to the bathroom in time…definitely barfed in my hands in the aisle. -_- Had to get up a few more times too, but luckily made it to the bathroom in time. Not fun!
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#43
Leaving out of San Juan, coming back to the states from a very nice vacation. 30 minutes into the flight, hear a loud BOOM! The plane immediately loses altitude, the flight attendant starts crying and running down the aisle. I was with my girlfriend at the time and I was really trying to maintain the macho “It’s all good” persona. Meanwhile the guy to my right is screaming and scratching at the window, I can only imagine what is going through his head. To top things off, and maybe I should have led with this, I look across the aisle out the window and the engine is on fire.
So, after what felt like an eternity the plane leveled out and we were then left with what I wish was dead silence. Instead, there were babies crying, obviously sensing the stress in the air, flight attendants crying and worst of all this “whir, whir” sound that sounded like to all of us that the other engine would be imminently shutting off. Finally, the captain came on the loudspeaker and in a cracking voice stated that we would be returning to San Juan. That 30 minutes back were probably the longest of my life. I read probably 10 chapters in my book and don’t remember a thing. I do remember looking for someone who seemed to be unfazed so it would help me calm my nerves and I noticed a gentleman 2 rows up across the aisle who seemed to have his stuff together but I realized afterwards when I had time to reflect that he looked at the same page of his newspaper for the entire 30 minutes back and didn’t move a muscle.
The finale- the landing: believe it or not we landed without incident. There were a multitude of fire trucks and ambulances waiting for us on arrival. There was the obligatory clapping when we came to a stop but this time it was different because people who were strangers an hour earlier were hugging and crying together. So we get off the plane, you’re gonna hate me but I just don’t remember if we took the bouncy house slide down. It’s been 15 years and it was a lot to process that night. We get into the concourse off the walkway and I’m not quite sure what I was expecting but what we got was 1 gate person working at the airline who said “yeah the same thing happened last week” to one of the other fliers. Also, I found the flight attendant who went flying down the aisle and I shared with them that I was always taught everything is ok and normal, just watch the flight attendants and you’ll see. And when he did that I knew we were in trouble. He then proceeded to tell me he never did that and stormed off🤷♂️
They paid for one sleepless night in a hotel in downtown San Juan. We went to a tapas restaurant and I tasted nothing. We woke up and boarded the same airline early the next morning. It was terrifying. Thanks for letting me unload this, helluva memory.
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#44
3 medical emergencies in a cross Atlantic flight and I was the only healthcare provider on board.
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#45
I had boarded a plane in Florida, exhausted after working 16 hour days filming for the past month and was ready to get home. I fell asleep and woke up 2 and a half hours later, excited that I had slept through the entire flight. Then I realized we were still sitting in the runway in Florida.
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#46
My wife farted. It stank so bad that I could hear people complain 3 rows back. She pretended to be asleep. An air hostess walked up to me and started blasting me with some flowery air purifier. I got the full blame for it.
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#47
About to land, typical message from the pilot talking about the weather etc. When at the end of the speech he exclaims “NO DON’T TOUCH THA-” then soon followed after a swift termination of the loudspeaker.
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#48
Sitting across from a young mom who had an infant and a 2 year old. She had her hands full with the 2 year old and so I offered to hold her baby. I’m a dad, I’ve fed and let sleep babies. She agreed and I held the baby, fed her a bottle, was patting her on the back to sooth her and let her fall asleep and she did fall asleep, but not before projectile vomiting in my face and down my shirt. On the bright side I’m pretty sure I earned Karma that day.
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#49
Two to share
One – I got food poisoning from chicken on a flight over to Ireland. It was wholly unpleasant.
Two – I asked for a vegetarian meal on my way home from the same trip (I learned) and they forgot to have any veggie meals. So they gave me fish. I explained that I actually don’t eat fish, so they took my meal away. I asked if I could have at least the bread and salad, but it was a no go. Note: I had spend the night before at the airport and hadn’t eaten in about 12 hours by the time I boarded the flight. Then the flight couldn’t land so we were in a holding pattern. Then, at customs, I found out that my bag had incorrectly been marked as having live poultry, so I had to go through extra screening.
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#50
7.5 hour indirect flight (1 stop, no plane change). I knew I’d be starting my period in the next couple of days so I was being overly cautious, checked right before I got on the plane and everything was fine. Plus, I can always tell exactly when I start my period because my cramps are horrendous. Put on a pad just in case. Good to go.
Literally within minutes of taking off, boom. Horrific, soul-crushing, tiny-demon-juggling-knives-in-my-uterus level cramps. The pills I packed were in my checked bag. There is no way to sit on a plane that makes it any better. The entire experience was just constant, excruciating pain. I’m honestly surprised I didn’t vomit. It was so bad, I couldn’t focus enough on anything (movie, book, etc.) enough to distract from it. I just sat there and held back tears and waited for death. For SEVEN AND A HALF HOURS.
No flight has ever felt so long. I haven’t taken an indirect flight since.
EDIT: I now always travel with my pills in my carry-on! And yes, I could have asked the flight attendants for pills, but I was an awkward 18-year-old and didn’t want to call attention to it. The only thing that works for me is sodium naproxen (ibuprofen does nothing), so there’s a good chance they couldn’t have helped anyway.
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#51
Having the flight be delayed several times due to “ground operations at O’Hare” from 8am all the way to 5pm at the airport, then finally board the plane only to sit there for 2 hours and be told that the “crew had timed out” so they went to find another crew.
Another hour later, they announced they couldn’t find another crew today, and we all have to de-board the plane.
Then back in the airport they announced that the cancellation was due to weather so they would not be issuing any sort of credit or hotel reimbursement etc.
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#52
I tweeted about how overly fabulous a male attendant was and the pilot tweeted back to me.
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#53
Literally happened yesterday. Was perfectly on time for my flight. Waited 2 hours to get on because the wrong plane showed up and they sold too many tickets so people weren’t going to fit. They took an app, put all of the passengers names on it and clicked it to randomly choose people who weren’t going to make it on the flight. Luckily it wasn’t me. Once we all boarded (except the few unlucky) they found out that there wasn’t enough gas in the plane to make it to where we needed to go so we had to make an extra stop. All of this combined made it where I missed my connecting flight leaving me now stranded in Iceland. Pissed off at WOW Airlines.
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#54
A man passed away on my flight from Vegas to Boston. Passed in his sleep and his wife didn’t realize it for a while. We diverted to buffalo and I remember feeling awful for the widow not only because she lost her husband but because she now had to deplane in a strange city all alone and deal with getting him home. Everyone..including the flight attendants were visibly stricken yet some jerk loudly asked right before we took off again if we’d all be getting free drinks for the rest of the flight due to the inconvenience.
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#55
Adults banging on the back of my seat like little kids.
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#56
Unsedateable cat in a soft sided crate between my legs in a two hour flight in one of those four seat wide turboprop planes. From the moment we sat down the cat made this annoying meow every 4 seconds of the flight. Plane was full.
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#57
First long haul flight, didn’t know what I was in for, didn’t know how to prepare….ended up in a middle seat last row of economy, extremely limited recline due to the wall behind but the people in front could recline so I was jammed in on all sides. No personal screen and couldn’t see the drop down TV very well from where I was, headphone socket was on the blink anyway so all crackles. Don’t know what temperature the cabin was set to but I was sweating most of the way there, didn’t sleep a wink. 13.5 hours.
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