The 10 Worst Dressed Guests At The US Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (January 20) inside the US Capitol Rotunda. Hours later, the new President and First Lady Melania Trump attended three official balls: the Liberty Ball, the Commander-in-Chief Ball, and the Starlight Ball, which are also part of the inauguration.
Surprisingly, there is no official dress code for the swearing-in ceremonies, which means guests can wear their own interpretation of elegance—including a pair of gray gym shorts.
In some cases, the outfits were too casual for the ceremony and failed to impress. In others, they were too extravagant or favored patriotic designs at the expense of style.
Here’s a roundup of the inauguration looks that people considered the worst of the ceremony.
#1 John Fetterman
Fetterman, a senior US senator from Pennsylvania, opted for a black hoodie, gray gym shorts, and black sneakers—a look that made it seem like he wanted to squeeze in a workout and didn’t have time to change for the formal event.
Many viewers criticized the politician’s outfit, calling it disrespectful. “A public servant should know about decorum,” one user commented on the informal ensemble.
“Come on John! Sweats and a hoodie to the inauguration?” wrote another baffled individual, while a third added, “Have some self-respect, man.”
Image source: Pool / gettyimages
#2 Lauren Sánchez
The author, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, sparked controversy by wearing a white Alexander McQueen blazer with nothing but lace lingerie underneath.
Lauren had reportedly worn the same outfit in December 2024 during a date night in New York City with her fiancé. However, many felt the ensemble was too inappropriate for a presidential inauguration ceremony.
“Class can’t be bought,” one user said, while another added, “Lauren Sánchez was totally out of line for sure.”
Image source: Pool / gettyimagesReport
#3 Kamala Harris
The former Vice President kept her look simple with a black collared coat featuring silver zipper detailing, paired with matching pants. She completed the outfit with black pearl earrings.
Many considered the presidential candidate’s ensemble too plain for the occasion.
Image source: Chip Somodevilla / gettyimages
#4 Usha Vance
The incoming Second Lady, wife of Vice President JD Vance, donned a pale pink coat by Oscar de la Renta that some compared to a bottle of Pepto-Bismol.
While the lawyer’s hair and accessories were elegant, the oddly shaped collar-scarf overshadowed the other elements of her look.
Image source: Scott Olson / gettyimages
#5 Ivanka Trump
The US President’s second child, Ivanka, attended her father’s inauguration in a green wool blazer paired with a matching pencil skirt.
The blazer, cinched at the waist with a black belt, featured an asymmetrical design that online critics said ruined the look. Additionally, people were not too keen on the emerald-green beret.
For the Liberty Ball, Ivanka wore an elegant white dress with black floral detailing, a recreation of a Givenchy design from 1954.
Image source: Scott Olson / gettyimages
#6 Melania Trump
A Michael Jackson impersonator, McDonald’s Hamburglar, and the Pizza Hut logo were some of the humorous comparisons that went viral after Melania Trump showed up wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
The first lady opted for a more somber look compared to her previous presidential inauguration in 2017, where she wore a powder blue coat by Ralph Lauren. This year, the Slovenian former model donned a navy blue coat by Adam Lippes, paired with a white-ribboned hat by Eric Javits that cast a shadow over the top of her eyes.
“These UFO sightings are getting out of hand. First Dior Bags, and now Melania’s hat!” one netizen joked. “Her hat is giving The Mask vibes,” added someone else.
Javits revealed that he had to create a second hat for Melania in under four days after the original one was damaged by the weather while being delivered for the First Lady’s final fitting in New York.
Image source: Chip Somodevilla / gettyimages
#7 Miriam Adelson
Billionaire donor Miriam Adelson’s white coat and round sunglasses gave serious The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s vibes. Many also commented that her hair appeared messy and unbrushed.
The physician and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, were the largest donors of Trump’s during his last presidency, providing the most funds to his 2016 campaign, his presidential inauguration, and his defense against the Mueller investigation.
Image source: Pool / gettyimages
#8 Lara Trump
During the Liberty Ball, Lara was pictured dancing with her husband, Eric Trump, the President’s third child. The former television producer wore a red strapless gown with side pieces that draped awkwardly and paired the look with glittery high heels.
Image source: Anna Moneymaker / gettyimages
#9 Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sanders, the 47th governor of Arkansas and the state’s first female governor, chose a magenta pink coat featuring a tie waist and overlapping collar, a design that many people were not a fan of.
The politician previously served as Donald Trump’s Press Secretary for three years during his previous administration.
Image source: Pool / gettyimages
#10 Kellyanne Conway
The former Trump counselor and campaign manager opted for the same outfit she wore to his first inauguration in 2017. Conway’s patriotic look, which she described as “Trump revolutionary wear,” consisted of a red, white, and blue double-breasted Gucci coat and red tights.
“Dressing like Paddington Bear again,” one social media user joked.
Image source: Justin Sullivan / gettyimages
