Dog Doesn’t Realize He Is Being Abandoned, Desperately Tries To Get Back In Car

Spare a thought for this poor pooch while tucking into Christmas dinner this year, and give your own pets an extra hug to make sure they feel loved! CCTV footage in Stoke-on-Trent, UK, has shown the heartbreaking and definitely un-festive moment that a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, nicknamed Snoop by his rescuers, was cruelly abandoned by his owners.
“The footage has to be seen to be believed, it’s just awful,” animal welfare officer Natalie Perehovsky said about the incident. “To see the poor dog in such obvious distress jumping up at the car as it drives away it just heartbreaking. I can’t understand how someone could do this.”
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has launched an investigation into Snoop’s case, after a passer-by discovered him sitting miserably alone on the street, in the bed that his owner had callously thrown out with him. “The vets scanned his microchip and we have traced two previous owners in the Birmingham area, but do not believe either are the current owners and therefore not those responsible for abandoning the dog,” Officer Perehovsky continued.
“One man can be seen clearly in the footage dumping the dog, and there is a second person in the driver seat of the car. I am very keen to hear from anyone who recognizes the vehicle, the man or the dog.”
“The veterinary staff have nicknamed the dog Snoop, and he is in good condition, thought to be two years old. He is a white Staffie with black marking and is such a friendly, lovely boy. He’s currently being cared for at a private boarding kennel where he will get all the care he needs whilst I investigate further.”
“It beggars belief that someone could abandon a dog like this at Christmas, but we are so thankful to the kind people who found Snoop sitting sadly in his bed, for taking him to the safety of a vet straight away.”
CCTV footage captured the heartless actions of Snoop’s former owners
Poor Snoop, who initially appears to have thought his owners were playing a game with him, tried desperately to get back in the car, even chasing after it as they tried to drive away. He now needs a loving home with people who will care for him, at just 2 years old he has seen three ‘owners’ come and go. His heartbreaking story is a timely reminder for anyone who is getting a new pet for Christmas: these animals are loving and loyal, and truly suffer when you abandon them. If you really find yourself unable to handle the responsibility of properly caring for your pet, at least take them to a shelter, where they can be looked after until a new home is found!
People responded with anger, but also their own heartwarming experiences
