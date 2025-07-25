Life With Cats By Lunarbaboon (18 Comics)

by

The Lunarbaboon webcomic, whose funny and touching parenting comics we’ve written about before, also happens to have a whole brilliant set of comics about cats and their mysterious ways. As always, artist Chris Grady’s work strikes a fine balance between silly humor and touching meaningfulness.

Grady is currently offering his latest annual anthology, but you’ll have to contribute to his Kickstarter to get it!

More info: lunarbaboon.com | Facebook | Twitter | Tumblr

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
