Chow Yun-fat: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Chow Yun-fat: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chow Yun-fat

May 18, 1955

Lamma Island, Hong Kong

71 Years Old

Taurus

Chow Yun-fat: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Chow Yun-fat?

Chow Yun-fat is a Hong Kong actor and filmmaker, widely recognized for his charismatic and often honorable tough-guy roles in action cinema. His commanding screen presence and versatile performances have made him an enduring global icon.

His breakout moment came with John Woo’s 1986 action film A Better Tomorrow. This landmark movie propelled him to superstardom across Asia and defined the heroic bloodshed genre.

Early Life and Education

Born on Lamma Island, Hong Kong, Chow Yun-fat experienced a humble upbringing in a farming community without electricity. He often helped his mother sell herbal jelly and tea-pudding on the streets, contributing to the family’s livelihood.

At 17, Chow left school to take on various odd jobs before enrolling in TVB’s actor training program in 1973, which marked his entry into the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships

Chow Yun-fat’s long-term personal life includes two marriages, first to actress Candice Yu in 1983, which lasted only nine months. He then married Singaporean Jasmine Tan in 1986, with whom he has remained.

The couple experienced the tragic loss of a stillborn daughter in 1991, leading them to ultimately decide against having children. Chow and Tan are known for their strong bond.

Career Highlights

Chow Yun-fat’s film career spans over four decades, during which he became a dominant force in Hong Kong cinema. His collaborations with director John Woo, notably A Better Tomorrow in 1986, established him as a box-office superstar and a leading figure in action films.

He expanded his career to Hollywood, starring in films like The Replacement Killers and Anna and the King, before achieving global recognition for his role in Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000. This martial arts epic solidified his international appeal.

To date, Chow has garnered numerous accolades, including three Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Actor and two Golden Horse Awards for Best Actor.

Signature Quote

“Working in front of the camera keeps me alive.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are My 25 Surreal Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Vince Vaughn Rips Into Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2026
Woman Shares Her Crazily Eventful And Spicy Life Story On ‘Humans Of New York’ And It Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Times Food Packaging Was So Wrong, People Couldn’t Stay Silent Any Longer
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Made This Salad Out Of Chocolate
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Turns Everyday Objects Into Spaceship Designs, And The Result Is Out Of This World (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025