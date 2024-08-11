Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Everything to Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Show

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the dynamic husband-and-wife duo behind the wildly popular home renovation show Fixer Upper, have captivated audiences with their infectious charm and design expertise. Based in Waco, Texas, the couple gained fame for transforming dilapidated houses into stunning dream homes, showcasing their unique blend of rustic and modern aesthetics. With their approachable personalities and impressive talent, Chip and Joanna have become household names, expanding their brand beyond television into books, merchandise, and even their own home goods store, Magnolia.
Now, the duo are back with a fresh concept in their latest series, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. This series sees them take on new challenges as they create an enchanting lakeside retreat, promising fans a delightful continuation of their beloved renovation saga. So, here’s everything you need to know about the show.
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse Comes From a 10 Year Milestone for Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to fame in the world of home renovation television, captivating audiences with their charismatic chemistry and impressive design skills. Hailing from Waco, Texas, Chip, who has a background in business and construction, paired with Joanna, a former interior designer, formed a powerful partnership that transformed not only homes but their local community. Their breakout success came with the launch of Fixer Upper in 2013, a hit show that showcased their ability to breathe new life into outdated properties while sharing the story of their own family and design philosophy. The show’s popularity paved the way for numerous spin-offs, including Fixer Upper: The Hotel, Fixer Upper: The Castle, and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, solidifying their status as leaders in the reality TV home renovation genre.
Through their work, Chip and Joanna have not only transformed homes but have also created a lifestyle brand that resonates with fans across the nation. In 2023, to celebrate 10 years of Fixer Upper, the two decided to embark on a new adventure – building a dream lake house. As always, they decided to document the journey, spawning Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.
What Is the Show About?
In Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Chip and Joanna Gaines embark on an exciting new project as they renovate an outdated midcentury modern residence nestled near Lake Waco in a neighborhood that has yet to feel their signature touch. True to the beloved Fixer Upper format, the series chronicles the full transformation of the property, from the initial demolition to the final design reveal, all while accentuating its stunning cliffside views and preserving its original features. Fans can expect a fresh perspective as the Gaineses incorporate surprising interior design choices and distinctive outdoor installations that set this renovation apart from their previous projects. With their trademark blend of innovation and nostalgia, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse invites viewers to witness a captivating journey that redefines lakeside living.
Where Can You Watch Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse?
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse premiered on June 2, 2024 on Magnolia Network and HGTV. The six episode series comprised of 6 episodes that were dropped in twos weekly. As well as broadcasting on Magnolia Network and HGTV, the show is available to stream on Max and Discovery+.
Watch Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse on Max
What’s Next For Chip and Joanna?
After five successful series of Fixer Upper, it was clear that the HGTV stars had no plans of slowing down. As mentioned, they have consistently branched out to other projects and found great success in their own company, Magnolia Network. As of yet, it is unknown if there will be a second season of Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. However, the dynamic duo have other exciting shows on the horizon.
In the fall of 2024, Chip and Joanna Gaines will release three brand new reality shows. The most talked-about of these shows is Roller Jam. The six-episode competition series will feature top roller-dancing crews from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, and St. Louis. In the show, these crews will square off for a chance to win a $150,000 cash prize and a $10,000 donation to their local rink. The two other upcoming shows are Second Chance Stage, an 8-part competition series, and Human vs. Hamster, a family-friendly show described as “a cheeky eight-episode competition series where the world’s most remarkable pet hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of humans in scaled challenges.” Want to read about more HGTV icons? Here’s everything you need to know about Kristin Leitheuser.
From executive producers Chip and Joanna Gaines, come three new shows the whole family can watch together. #RollerJam, #SecondChanceStage, and #HumanVsHamster are streaming this fall on Max and @MagnoliaNetwork. pic.twitter.com/9GPdWUfHpe
— Max (@StreamOnMax) May 15, 2024
