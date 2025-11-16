Ex-Employee Called “Unethical” For Leaving For A Better Job Because The Whole Company Relies On Him

A man who goes online by the nickname Chamstar made a post on the popular subreddit r/AntiWork about quitting his job, and it went viral within the community as a prime example of greed.
In it, Chamstar describes his toxic boss who cared only about profit and not the satisfaction of the employees nor the betterment of the company. Needless to say, it was just a matter of time before Chamstar decided to quit.
However, when the employee handed in his 2-month notice, the boss said he was being “unfair” and demanded he stay longer. You know, because business is all about being nice.
Recently, one person received an incredible offer and decided to leave their company for another one
Image credits: Charles Deluvio (not the actual photo)
But their greedy boss didn’t want to lose his star employee
Judging by the look of today’s job market, Chamstar’s seat can be hard to fill. Quitting rates were high in August, September and October. Then, they climbed even further: more than 4.5 million people left their jobs voluntarily in November, a record high in two decades of tracking.
Economists explain the numbers by saying that competition for workers led to better pay and benefits, driving some — including Chamstar — to seek out new opportunities. But psychologists have an additional explanation: quitting is contagious.
“Workers continued to quit their jobs at a historic rate. The low-wage sectors directly impacted by the pandemic continued to be the source of much of the elevated quitting,” Nick Bunker, director of research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, told CNN.
But positions in finance and insurance, as well as in the federal government, increased in November.
People were glad the CEO got what he deserved
Jelena Kecmanovic, who is the founding director of the Arlington/DC Behavior Therapy Institute and an adjunct professor of psychology at Georgetown University, says there are six helpful questions that might allow a person to assess whether it’s time for them to move on from their job:
However, your mental fulfillment might need something more. “Keep in mind that a job change isn’t guaranteed to bring happiness, as two 2021 studies demonstrated,” Kecmanovic wrote in The Washington Post.
“German research showed that workers who quit their jobs to become self-employed had lower well-being after making the change than they had predicted. And an Australian study found that a year into a job change, employees had lower job satisfaction than before leaving.”
Let’s hope that everything works out for Chamstar.
After the story went viral, OP provided more information on making the switch
Follow Us