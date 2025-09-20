Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Roommate Was Kicked Out By Family After ‘Problematic’ Behavior, Relative Reveals

The roommate of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating rightwing ideologue Charlie Kirk, is reported to have been kicked out of his parents’ house for a string of self-destructive behaviors.
Speculation swirling around Lance Twiggs suggested previously that he was in an intimate relationship with the sniper.
It was reportedly he who surrendered incriminating evidence in the form of discord messages sent by Robinson to authorities.
A relative allegedly claimed that Lance Twiggs used substances
The most recent on this individual surfaced in an exclusive by Fox News, which claimed a relative of Twiggs said he had been kicked out of his parents’ home at 18, and thus, he shacked up with Tyler.
“[His father] thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out,” the outlet reported the source saying.
“He then lived with [his grandparents] until he was 18 and graduated from high school.”
Said relative also divulged that Twiggs was known for substance misuse, was hooked on video games, and struggled with gender identity issues.
He then shared a townhome with students after being kicked out by his parents
The relative was reported saying that the real reason for Twiggs “acting out was” their affinity for booze and substances.
This proclivity allegedly went hand in glove with a deception, as Robinson’s roommate “always tried to put on the act that he had changed.”
Twiggs’ habits, however, did not appear to affect his livelihood, as when “he moved into a townhome,” he paid his rent in full.
Notably, he did not bear the responsibility of boarding alone as he shared the apartment with college students.
“He was maintaining a job and able to pay rent, and was technically an adult,” the relative said.
It was Twiggs who showed the FBI Tyler Robinson’s incriminating Discord messages
Eventually, the college students would all move, leaving the home to Twiggs and Tyler.
Bored Panda previously reported on Fox anchor Brooke Singman claiming to have interviewed sources who alleged:
“Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.”
“The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI,” the X update read.
The Discord messages were related to picking up and dropping off a weapon
“Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter,” her running commentary continued.
The statement followed earlier revelations by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who indicated that Robinson had detailed parts of his plot surrounding the Kirk assassination in Discord messages.
Robinson made a note that he had “to retrieve a rifle from a drop point” before leaving said rifle in the bush.
Kirk was in the middle of a debate about transgenderism
Initial reports alleged that when police found the weapon, they discovered “anti-fas*ist” and “transgender” ideology inscribed on the bullet casings.
The latter was debunked when Cox divulged the inscriptions only included: “Hey fas*ists! Catch!” and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.”
Notably, Kirk was in an exchange about transgenderism at Utah Valley University when his life was snuffed out.
Coverage of Lance Twiggs’ association with Robinson is seen in certain circles as a drive to smear transgenders
News Corp’s coverage of Robinson’s roommate has since drawn mixed reactions from Netizens.
In response to a Facebook update, one person wrote: “Unless and until he becomes a suspect, I don’t think gossiping about your relatives is particularly helpful.”
“Why [are they] trying to frame the roommate when the FBI did not say he is involved, or you have better information than what you know through TV?” came a concurring view.
On the polar opposite side, there were criticisms like, “The lover/ roommate likely knew. Those texts were odd.”
“He was a co-conspirator. The texts are meant to cover up his involvement,” wrote another.
As a nod to the latter, some see the coverage of Twiggs as an attempt to demonize transgender people.
The ongoing coverage seems to be creating more questions than answers
