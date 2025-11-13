I Draw Relatable Comics That Hopefully Help People Laugh

Happiness ain’t a choice, it’s a word. I draw relatable comics that help people laugh every once in a while.
Greetings, everyone! My name is LJ. Drawing has been a strong passion of mine for so long so I decided to work on this project called ‘There Goes Motivation’.
I am no professional, therefore I have little to no idea of doing things right. To further expand my connection with people who’d like to support me, I launched a Patreon, which would also ease my current financial situation.
Though, just by simply liking and sharing my work, you are already supporting me! Every little bit of support means so much and I highly appreciate it.
I hope you enjoy!
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com
#1
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#2
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#3
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#4
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#5
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#6
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#7
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#8
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#9
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#10
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#11
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#12
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#13
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#14
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#15
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#16
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#17
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#18
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#19
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#20
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#21
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#22
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#23
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#24
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#25
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#26
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#27
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#28
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#29
Image source: There Goes Motivation
#30
Image source: There Goes Motivation
Follow Us