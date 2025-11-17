Hey Pandas, What Is One Quote You’ll Never Forget? (Closed)

Write something inspirational.
#1
“If no one comes from the future to stop you from doing it, then how bad of a decision can it really be”
Just thought it was funny and never forgot it
#2
“Success is the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you have done your best.” (John Wooden).
Took me some time to process this: success is not necessarily winning, or being always the 1st, or having the highest number of sales, or achieving what family/ teachers/ society tell you to achieve etc. It’s about you. This helped me get through difficult times when it seemed that things would go down regardless of my best efforts.
#3
“Anything that costs you your peace is too expensive.” And shortly after seeing that I quit my job.
#4
The needs of the many, outweigh the needs of the few, or of the one
#5
“Inconceivable!”
#6
“The past is a foreign country, they do things differently there…”
The older I get, this quote seems more relevant than ever….
#7
Who would’ve though being a loser would pay off -Karl Jacobs
#8
RuPaul or more accurately Ru’s Mama: “Unless they’re paying your bills, pay them bitches no mind.”
#9
“The eagle never lost so much time as when he submitted to learn of the crow”
― William Blake
#10
“The marriage just simply didn’t work. They weren’t friends. If he had been a woman, she wouldn’t have wasted half an hour talking with him. If she had been a man, he would have said: “Glad to see you. How are you?” and gone on. And yet they MARRIED. Isn’t it dreadful how blind this sex business can make people?” Jean Webster, Dear Enemy, 1915
#11
“Usually the funniest people usually are the saddest. Because they know what it feels like to be absolutely worthless and they want no one else to feel that way”— Robin Williams
I just thought that hit hard for me because I am usually pretty funny but I have very bad anxiety and it makes me a crying mess so I thought that quote was very true
#12
“You have two lives, The first one starts when you realize you only have one” -Sonic (The fast food place not the fast blue rodent)
“Don’t ever stop chasing your dreams cause they won’t chase you back” -someone on BP
#13
“I don’t have much, but what I have is gold…”
R.E.M., song: Blue, album: Collapse Into Now
My wife and I have struggled for many years now, thinking we’re catching up and then getting knocked one our aßes again, and then I remember this line to keep perspective. As long as we have each other, we’ll be all right. (Although I laugh at the thought that a singer of a critically acclaimed and commercially successful band of over 30 years with millions to his name has the nerve to say “I don’t have much.” 🙂)
#14
You’ll jerk him off and I’ll jerk him off and we will all jerk of in a circle jerk – Andrew tate
#15
I’m rare, so people will fall in love with an idea of having me! But most of them aren’t used to rare. So they lack the capacity of value me the way that they should… and there you already lost
#16
The best way to defeat an enemy is provided by the enemy himself.
– Sun Tzu, The Art of War
#17
A whole 13-15 sentences I memorized from the book Black Beauty:
“Well John! Thank you. I knew you did not wish to be too hard, and I am glad you see it was only ignorance.”
John’s voice almost startled me as he answered. “ONLY ignorance! Only IGNORANCE! How can you talk about ONLY ignorance? Don’t you know that is the worst thing in the world- next to wickedness? And which does the most mischief, Heaven only knows. If people can say ‘oh, I did not know, I did not mean any harm’ they think it is alright.
“I suppose Martha Mulwash did not mean to kill that baby, when she dosed it with dalby and soothing syrups. But she did kill it, and was tried for manslaughter.”
“And serve her right too,” said Tom. “A woman should not undertake to nurse a tender little child without knowing what is good and what is bad for it.”
“Bill Starky,” continued John, “did not mean to frighten his brother into fits when he dressed up like a ghost and ran after him in the moonlight; but he did; and that bright, handsome little fellow, that might have been the joy of any mother’s heart, is just no better than an idiot, and never will be, if he lives to be eighty years old.
“You were a good deal cut up yourself, Tom, two weeks ago, when those young ladies left your hothouse door open, with a frosty East wind blowing right in. You said it killed a good many of your plants.”
“A good many!” Cried Tom. “There was not one of the tender cuttings that was not nipped off! I shall have to strike all over again, and the worst of it is that I don’t know where to go to get fresh ones.”
“And yet,” said John, “I’m sure the young ladies didn’t mean it. It was only ignorance.”
I probably got some punctuation or wording slightly off, because I wrote this from memory. The beginning has a nice quote “ONLY ignorance! Only IGNORANCE! How can you talk about ONLY ignorance? Don’t you know that is the worst thing in the world- next to wickedness? And which does the most mischief, Heaven only knows.”
#18
“Dave was not the shooter” – a random Dateline
#19
“Find Your Own Truth” – originally the title of a book based upon the Shadowrun RPG, but it stuck with me as my mantra. Simply put: everything that is told to your is based upon someone else’s opinion. Religion, politics, advertising, everything. Don’t let someone else tell you how to think/feel/live. Find Your Own Truth.
#20
There’s quite a few, as I’m an avid reader, but here goes.
“Maybe greatness isn’t about being immortal or glorious or popular. Maybe it’s about fighting for the greater good of the world, even when the worlds turned its back on you.” -The Land of Stories: Beyond the Kingdoms.
“That’s the thing, I love him with all that. Because of all that. On purpose. I love him on purpose.” -Red, White and Royal Blue.
“In the same way that music is more than just notes, books are more than just words.” -The Cat Who Saved Books.
“Break my heart, Break it a thousand times if you’d like. It was only ever yours to break anyway.” -The One.
“I’d rather be punished for doing the right thing, than live with the guilt of not doing it for the rest of my life.” -Keeper of the Lost Cities
#21
Give a man a match he will be warm for a night.
Set him on fire he will be warm for the rest of his life
#22
“Shhh! The walls have teeth!” – Wilbur Cobb.
#23
“If you look for the light, you can often find it. But if you look for the dark, that is all yo
#24
“You’re never fully dressed without a smile.” – Alastor from Hazbin Hotel. I actually agree with this quote.
#25
Wisdom comes from experience. Experience comes from a lack of wisdom.
#26
Who does she think she is? It appears she is someone living her life unconcerned with who you think she is. – Brendon Burchard
#27
“Death is inevitable, living a life we are proud of is somehting we can control”- Claire Wineland (April 10, 1997 – September 2, 2018)
#28
If you die in debt, you’ve made a profit.
#29
my fitbit thinks i’m dead ( from a snl skit)
#30
“Stealing, of course, is a crime, and a very impolite thing to do. But like most impolite things, it is excusable under certain circumstances. Stealing is not excusable if, for instance, you are in a museum and you decide that a certain painting would look better in your house, and you simply grab the painting and take it there. But if you were very, very hungry, and you had no way of obtaining money, it would be excusable to grab the painting, take it to your house, and eat it.”
-Lemony Snicket, The Wide Window
