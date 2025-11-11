Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump’s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It

by

When Donald Trump famously announced that he wanted to build a border wall between the USA and Mexico, he probably imagined something a little grander than this. And he also probably didn’t expect it to be built around his very own Hollywood walk of fame star. But that’s exactly what happened recently when an LA street artist named Plastic Jesus built a tiny wall around Trump’s golden Hollywood star of fame.

This Trump’s wall comes complete with miniature flags and “Keep Out” signs as well as a tiny coil of razor wire to keep those pesky Mexicans away from Donald’s patch of the walk of fame stars’ turf. The wall even sports some cheeky vandalism that reads “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” – a reference to the artist’s well-known stencil work lampooning society’s worship of fake idols (hence his name, Plastic Jesus). Oh, and for anybody wondering if Mexico paid for the miniature Trump’s wall, the artist wrote on Twitter that “I built and paid for the wall myself. No Mexican money.”

When Donald Trump famously announced that he wanted to build a wall, he probably didn’t expect this

Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump&#8217;s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It

The tiny wall was built from concrete and features 4 American flags on the corners

Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump&#8217;s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It

“I built and paid for the wall myself. No Mexican money,” tweeted the artist behind the wall project

Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump&#8217;s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It

The 6-inch wall on the Hollywood Walk of Fame spared no detail – it has razor wire and warning signs

Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump&#8217;s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It

The wall even sports some cheeky vandalism that reads “Stop Making Stupid People Famous”

Someone Built A Tiny Wall Around Trump&#8217;s Hollywood Star And It Has A Hidden Message On It

